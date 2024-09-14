No queda nada para que comience la 76ª entrega de los Premios Emmy 2024 los cuales contarán con transmisión para Latinoamérica.
Entre las grandes sorpresas de la nueva edición se encuentran “Shogun“, la serie de FX, obtuvo la impresionante cantidad de 25 nominaciones, mientras que The Bear, que obtuvo más de 10 estatuilla en 2023, logró nuevamente importantes nominaciones en donde Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Lionel Boyce y Liza Colón-Zayas, fueron destacados por sus actuaciones.
¿Dónde ver los Premios Emmy en vivo?
El evento se realizará este domingo 15 de septiembre y se transmitirá a través de Max y TNT. El pre encuentro con la llegada de las estrellas comenzará a las 20:00 horas, mientras que la premiación iniciará a las 21:00 (Chile).
Revisa el horario a continuación
- México: 6:00 p.m.
- Colombia: 7:00 p.m.
- Panamá: 7:00 p.m.
- Perú: 7:00 p.m.
- Ecuador: 7:00 p.m.
- Venezuela: 8:00 p.m.
- Bolivia: 8:00 p.m.
- República Dominicana: 8:00 p.m.
- Argentina: 9:00 p.m.
- Chile: 9:00 p.m.
- Uruguay: 9:00 p.m.
¿Quiénes son los nominados a los Emmy 2024?
Mejor Actor Principal en una Serie Dramática
- Idris Elba (Hijack)
- Donald Glover (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)
- Walton Goggins (Fallout)
- Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)
- Hiroyuki Sanada (Shōgun)
- Dominic West (The Crown)
Mejor Actriz Principal en una Serie Dramática
- Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
- Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age)
- Maya Erskine (Mr. and Mrs. Smith)
- Anna Sawai (Shōgun)
- Imelda Staunton (The Crown)
- Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)
Serie Dramática
- The Crown (Netflix)
- Fallout (Prime Video)
- The Gilded Age (Max)
- The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)
- Shōgun (FX)
- Caballos lentos (Apple TV+)
- 3 Body Problem (Netflix)
Mejor Actor Principal en una Serie de Comedia
- Matt Berry (Lo que hacemos en las Sombras)
- Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
- Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
- Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
- Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
- D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs)
Mejor Actriz Principal en una Serie de Comedia
- Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
- Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
- Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)
- Maya Rudolph (Loot)
- Jean Smart (Hacks)
- Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale)
Serie de Comedia
- Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- The Bear (FX)
- Curb Your Enthusiasm (Max)
- Hacks (Max)
- Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Palm Royale (Apple TV+)
- Reservation Dogs (FX)
- What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Mejor Actor Principal en una Serie Limitada o Antológica
- Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers)
- Richard Gadd (Bebé reno)
- Jon Hamm (Fargo)
- Tom Hollander (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans)
- Andrew Scott (Ripley)
Mejor Actriz Principal en una Serie Limitada o Antológica
- Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country)
- Brie Larson (Lessons of Chemistry)
- Juno Temple (Fargo)
- Sofia Vergara (Griselda)
- Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans)
Serie Limitada o Antológica
- Bebé reno (Netflix)
- Fargo (FX)
- Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
- Ripley (Netflix)
- True Detective: Night Country (Max)
Programa de Entrevistas
- The Daily Show
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Late Night With Seth Meyers
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Programa de Competencia de Realidad
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Traitors
- The Voice
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie Dramática
- Christine Baranski (The Gilded Age)
- Nicole Beharie (The Morning Show)
- Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)
- Greta Lee (The Morning Show)
- Lesley Manville (The Crown)
- Karen Pittman (The Morning Show)
- Holland Taylor (The Morning Show)
Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie Dramática
- Tadanobu Asano (Shōgun)
- Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
- Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)
- Jon Hamm (The Morning Show)
- Takehiro Hira (Shōgun)
- Jack Lowden (Slow Horses)
- Jonathan Pryce (The Crown)
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia
- Carol Burnett (Palm Royale)
- Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear)
- Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
- Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
- Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
- Meryl Streep (Only Murders In The Building)
Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia
- Lionel Boyce (The Bear)
- Paul W. Downs (Hacks)
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)
- Paul Rudd (Only Murders In The Building)
- Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
- Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie Limitada o Antológica
- Dakota Fanning (Ripley)
- Lily Gladstone (Under The Bridge)
- Diane Lane (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)
- Jessica Gunning (Bebé reno)
- Aja Naomi King (Lessons in Chemistry)
- Nava Mau (Bebé reno)
- Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country)
Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie Limitada o Antológica
- Jonathan Bailey (Fellow Travelers)
- Robert Downey Jr. (The Sympathizer)
- Tom Goodman-Hill (Bebé reno)
- John Hawkes (True Detective: Night Country)
- Lamorne Morris (Fargo)
- Lewis Pullman (Lessons in Chemistry)
- Treat Williams (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)
Programa de Animación Sobresaliente
- Blue Eye Samurai
- Scavengers Reign
- Los Simpson
- X-Men ‘97