El mundo del wrestling reacciona a la repentina partida de Jon Huber, más conocido como Luke Harper o Brodie Lee
La sorpresiva muerte del luchador de 41 años fue uno de los temas más comentados de la noche.
Gran conmoción generó la repentina partida de Jon Huber, más conocido por los personajes de Luke Harper en la WWE y Brodie Lee en AEW, empresa en la que se desempeñaba como luchador hasta sus últimos días.
El hecho provocó una serie de reacciones y pésames a la familia del luchador que parte de este mundo dejando a su esposa y dos hijos. Sin duda la partida de Jonathan Huber en un duro momento para sus cercanos y todos los fanáticos del wrestling en el mundo. En Chile, por ejemplo, “Luke Harper” y “#RIPBrodieLee” estuvieron entre los temas más comentados de Twitter duramente varias horas.
La noticia que fue confirmada por All Elite Wrestling en la tarde noche de ayer, fue ampliamente difundida y comentada por diversas figuras de la lucha libre norteamericana, entre ellos Mick Foley, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Chris Jericho y Bray Wyatt, este último con quien formó la The Wyatt Family, el stable que les generó mayor relevancia en la industria de la lucha libre.
Inclusive por un momento la “rivalidad” entre empresas quedó de lado y figuras de la WWE, comentaron usando el hashtag utilizado por la compañía AEW, para dar sus condolencias a la por la partida del luchador, entre ellos Charlotte Flair, Carmella, entre otros.
Se espera que con el pasar de las horas se sigan sumando luchadores en los pésames y homenajes al hombre detrás de los personajes de Luke Harper y Brodie Lee.
A continuación te dejamos con algunas de las diversas reacciones que dejó la partida de Jonathan Huber
#RipBrodieLee pic.twitter.com/wBdvPO5F9Y— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 27, 2020
Amazing talent ....— Triple H (@TripleH) December 27, 2020
Better human being, husband and father. https://t.co/wc2080Ziar
WWE is saddened to learn that Jon Huber, known to WWE fans as Luke Harper, passed away today at age 41. WWE extends its condolences to Huber’s family, friends and fans.https://t.co/hZnBguE4Mj— WWE (@WWE) December 27, 2020
I just heard the news about the death of Jon Huber...an awful day for wrestling fans. Just two years ago, my son Hughie dressed up as Luke Harper for Halloween. He was a great worker, and a doting father. A huge loss for everyone who loves wrestling. https://t.co/E94sdqmiMB— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) December 27, 2020
I’m so deeply sorry for the loss of Jon Huber. We bonded over the love of our children. He was a true family man. #RIPBrodieLee— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) December 27, 2020
Our entire brotherhood and industry mourns tonight. In addition to his incredible passion and talent, Jon was above all else, a great man, who loved his family more than words can say. Please keep them in your thoughts. I’ll see you down the road, brother ♥️ #RIPBrodieLee pic.twitter.com/DvTNr3Vo4g— Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) December 27, 2020
It’s hard to explain to people, and I’m not certain he would want me to, that the biggest, scariest man you’ll ever see on your television is the kindest soul you’d ever meet. A model of a husband and father, and proof that some people are too good for this earth. ♥️ https://t.co/jm6YKlRNBu— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) December 27, 2020
Thank You pic.twitter.com/gbBD49IwDH— Cody (@CodyRhodes) December 27, 2020
It’s Saturday. You know what that means...— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) December 27, 2020
Backstage in Mexico in 2015. Brodie was annoyed that he didn’t have his own merch t-shirt, so one of the brothers got a bunch made in his honor. We all wore them in tribute to the dude, cause everybody loved him. Just a wonderful man! pic.twitter.com/6XXl8Kr6iW
I don’t have the words.. I can’t believe it. He always made me laugh so much... heartbroken for his family. #RIPBrodieLee pic.twitter.com/qpTQee49hP— Leah Van Dale (@CarmellaWWE) December 27, 2020
This was my Bday, which I share with Doc. Brodie & Miro photobombed us & we all shared a great laugh.— MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 27, 2020
I’m shattered over Brodie’s passing. He was full of life with a wife & young children he loved. A devastating reminder of how fragile life is. Rest well, friend.#RIPBrodieLee pic.twitter.com/3p5BH18YIr
