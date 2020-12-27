arrow_downward
Jon Huber era uno de los luchadores más queridos de AEW y WWE.

El mundo del wrestling reacciona a la repentina partida de Jon Huber, más conocido como Luke Harper o Brodie Lee

La sorpresiva muerte del luchador de 41 años fue uno de los temas más comentados de la noche.

Franco Abatte

Jon Huber era uno de los luchadores más queridos de AEW y WWE. (Foto: AEW)

Gran conmoción generó la repentina partida de Jon Huber, más conocido por los personajes de Luke Harper en la WWE y Brodie Lee en AEW, empresa en la que se desempeñaba como luchador hasta sus últimos días.


El hecho provocó una serie de reacciones y pésames a la familia del luchador que parte de este mundo dejando a su esposa y dos hijos. Sin duda la partida de Jonathan Huber en un duro momento para sus cercanos y todos los fanáticos del wrestling en el mundo. En Chile, por ejemplo, “Luke Harper” y “#RIPBrodieLee” estuvieron entre los temas más comentados de Twitter duramente varias horas.


La noticia que fue confirmada por All Elite Wrestling en la tarde noche de ayer, fue ampliamente difundida y comentada por diversas figuras de la lucha libre norteamericana, entre ellos Mick Foley, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Chris Jericho y Bray Wyatt, este último con quien formó la The Wyatt Family, el stable que les generó mayor relevancia en la industria de la lucha libre.


Inclusive por un momento la “rivalidad” entre empresas quedó de lado y figuras de la WWE, comentaron usando el hashtag utilizado por la compañía AEW, para dar sus condolencias a la por la partida del luchador, entre ellos Charlotte Flair, Carmella, entre otros.


Se espera que con el pasar de las horas se sigan sumando luchadores en los pésames y homenajes al hombre detrás de los personajes de Luke Harper y Brodie Lee.

 


A continuación te dejamos con algunas de las diversas reacciones que dejó la partida de Jonathan Huber

 

