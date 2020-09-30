Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson presenta el elenco de la serie que contará su vida
La producción se estrenará en 2021.
Dwayne Johnson, más conocido como "The Rock", sorprendió a sus seguidores este miércoles al revelar al elenco que protagonizará la serie que, en clave de comedia, contará su historia de vida.
La producción llevará por nombre "Young Rock" y será producida por la cadena NBC, inspirada en lo que el actor describió como su "salvaje e impredecible infancia y años formativos mientras crecí".
Así se podrá ver a un Johnson adolescente, hasta su incursión en el mundo del fútbol americano en Miami, para luego incorporarse a la industria de la lucha libre donde se detonó su fama.
Adrian Groulk interpretará a "The Rock" con 10 años. En tando que Bradley Constant se alzará con el mismo papel, aunque a los 15 años. Finalmente, Uli Latukefu encarnará al ex luchador en el periodo entre los 18 y los 20 años.
A ese casting se suman Stacey Leilua como Ata Johnson, la madre de "The Rock", y Joseph Lee Anderson se convertirá en Rocky Johnson, el padre. Ana Tusila cumplirá el rol la abuela, Lia Maivia.
"Young Rock" tiene proyectado su estreno para 2021, probablemente en Peacock, el servicio de streaming de NBC.
