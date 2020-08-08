arrow_downward
Mensaje de Cristiano Ronaldo

Internacional Italia

Cristiano Ronaldo y su mensaje en Instagram: "Un grande como la Juventus debe pensar siempre como el mejor del mundo"

El crack portugués se refirió a la eliminación de ayer en Champions League en manos del Lyon.

Sebastián Munizaga

Mensaje de Cristiano Ronaldo (Foto: Getty Images)

La eliminación de la Juventus de Cristiano Ronaldo caló hondo en Italia y Maurizio Sarri fue el primer gran danmificado, siendo despedido y reemplazado rápidamente por Andrea Pirlo.

El portugués mantuvo el silencio después del partido, sin embargo hoy se refirió a lo sucedido el día de ayer. El jugador escribió un reflexico mensaje en su cuenta personal de Instagram.

"La temporada 2019/20 ha terminado para nosotros, mucho más tarde de lo habitual pero antes de lo que esperábamos. Ahora es el momento de la reflexión, el momento de analizar los altibajos porque el pensamiento crítico es la única forma de mejorar", expresó.

Cristiano Ronaldo en la Juventus

Además agregó que, "un club tan grande como la Juventus debe pensar siempre como el mejor del mundo, trabajar como el mejor del mundo, para que podamos llamarnos uno de los mejores y más grandes clubes del mundo. Volver a ganar la Serie A en un año tan difícil es algo de lo que estamos muy orgullosos".

Para finalizar mandó el mensaje de paz para volver con todo a la siguiente temporada. "Que este breve descanso vacacional nos permita a todos tomar las mejores decisiones para el futuro y regresar más fuertes y comprometidos que nunca", sentenció.

