Cristiano Ronaldo y su mensaje en Instagram: "Un grande como la Juventus debe pensar siempre como el mejor del mundo"
El crack portugués se refirió a la eliminación de ayer en Champions League en manos del Lyon.
La eliminación de la Juventus de Cristiano Ronaldo caló hondo en Italia y Maurizio Sarri fue el primer gran danmificado, siendo despedido y reemplazado rápidamente por Andrea Pirlo.
El portugués mantuvo el silencio después del partido, sin embargo hoy se refirió a lo sucedido el día de ayer. El jugador escribió un reflexico mensaje en su cuenta personal de Instagram.
"La temporada 2019/20 ha terminado para nosotros, mucho más tarde de lo habitual pero antes de lo que esperábamos. Ahora es el momento de la reflexión, el momento de analizar los altibajos porque el pensamiento crítico es la única forma de mejorar", expresó.
Además agregó que, "un club tan grande como la Juventus debe pensar siempre como el mejor del mundo, trabajar como el mejor del mundo, para que podamos llamarnos uno de los mejores y más grandes clubes del mundo. Volver a ganar la Serie A en un año tan difícil es algo de lo que estamos muy orgullosos".
Para finalizar mandó el mensaje de paz para volver con todo a la siguiente temporada. "Que este breve descanso vacacional nos permita a todos tomar las mejores decisiones para el futuro y regresar más fuertes y comprometidos que nunca", sentenció.
The 2019/20 season is over for us, much later than usual but yet sooner than we expected. Now it’s time for reflection, time to analyse the ups and downs because critical thinking is the only way to improve. A huge club such as Juventus must always think like the best in the world, work like the best in the world, so that we can call ourselves one of the best and biggest clubs in the world. Winning the Serie A once again in such a difficult year is something that we are very proud of. Personally, scoring 37 goals for Juventus and 11 for the Portuguese National Team is something that makes me face the future with renewed ambition and desire to keep doing better and better each year. But the fans demand more from us. They expect more from us. And we have to deliver, we must live up to the highest expectations. May this short vacation break allow us all to make the best decisions for the future and come back stronger and more committed than ever. . See you soon! ��������
