Estas son las características de los juegos optimizados de Xbox Series X
Microsoft reveló las características que tendrán los juegos optimizados para su nueva consola. Smart Delivery, HDR, DirectX RayTracing, 120 fps y resolución 4K.
Microsoft dio detalles de las características que tendrán los juegos optimizados para Xbox Series X. Varios títulos serán intergeneracional y recibirán una mejora en la consola de nueva generación.
Smart Delivery, HDR, DirectX RayTracing, 120 fps y resolución 4K son los aspectos que tendrán los videojuegos en Xbox Series X y varios de los presentados en Inside Xbox ya fueron categorizados.
It’s time for your first look at next-gen gameplay from our global development partners with the Xbox Series X.— Xbox (@Xbox) May 7, 2020
Boot up the show and take everything in. #InsideXbox https://t.co/9KTA9f88mw
El "Smart Delivery" permitirá a los gamers usar los juegos intergeneracionales en Xbox One y Series X sin costo alguno, por lo que recibirán una actualización gratuita que mejorará su rendimiento.
Optimizados:
-Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Smart Delivery, 4K, HDR
-Bright Memory: Infinite: 4K, 60 fps, RayTracing
-Call of the Sea: Smart Delivery, 4K, HDR, 60 fps
-Chorus: Smart Delivery, 4K, 60 fps, RayTracing
-DIRT 5: Smart Delivery, 4K, HDR, 120 fps
-Gears 5: Smart Delivery, 4K, HDR, 60 fps
-Scarlet Nexus: Smart Delivery, 4K
-Scorn: 4K, 60 fps
-Second Extinction: Smart Delivery
-The Ascent: Smart Delivery, 4K, HDR, 60 fps
-The Medium: 4K, RayTracing
-Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2: Smart Delivery
-Yakuza Like a Dragon: Smart Delivery
Comentarios