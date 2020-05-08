futbol mas deportes gamer tiempolibre tendencias
Los juegos optimizados de Xbox Series X

Estas son las características de los juegos optimizados de Xbox Series X

Microsoft reveló las características que tendrán los juegos optimizados para su nueva consola. Smart Delivery, HDR, DirectX RayTracing, 120 fps y resolución 4K.

Felipe Kaponi

Los juegos optimizados de Xbox Series X (Foto: Xbox )

 

Microsoft dio detalles de las características que tendrán los juegos optimizados para Xbox Series X. Varios títulos serán intergeneracional y recibirán una mejora en la consola de nueva generación.

Smart Delivery, HDR, DirectX RayTracing, 120 fps y resolución 4K son los aspectos que tendrán los videojuegos en Xbox Series X y varios de los presentados en Inside Xbox ya fueron categorizados.

El "Smart Delivery" permitirá a los gamers usar los juegos intergeneracionales en Xbox One y Series X sin costo alguno, por lo que recibirán una actualización gratuita que mejorará su rendimiento. 

Optimizados:

-Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Smart Delivery, 4K, HDR

-Bright Memory: Infinite: 4K, 60 fps, RayTracing

-Call of the Sea: Smart Delivery, 4K, HDR, 60 fps

-Chorus: Smart Delivery, 4K, 60 fps, RayTracing

-DIRT 5: Smart Delivery, 4K, HDR, 120 fps

-Gears 5: Smart Delivery, 4K, HDR, 60 fps

-Scarlet Nexus: Smart Delivery, 4K

-Scorn: 4K, 60 fps

-Second Extinction: Smart Delivery

-The Ascent: Smart Delivery, 4K, HDR, 60 fps

-The Medium: 4K, RayTracing

-Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2: Smart Delivery

-Yakuza Like a Dragon: Smart Delivery

 

