Todo listo para que se desarrollen los Premios Oscar 2023, que premia lo mejor del cine y en su edición 95 de la historia; se verá en vivo desde el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles.
Todo en Todas Partes... llega como una de las favoritas, aunque cintas como Los Fabelmans de Steven Spielberg o Los Espíritus de la Isla buscan sorprender. Esto mientras los premios de actuación se dividen entre Brendan Fraser y Austin Butler en los hombres y Michelle Yeoh con Cate Blanchett en las mujeres.
¿Cuándo son los Oscars?
Los Premios Oscar se desarrollan este domingo 12 de marzo a partir de las 21:00 horas de Chile, con transmisión en vivo de la ceremonia desde el Dolby Theatre, de Los Ángeles.
¿Quién transmite por TV en vivo los Premios Oscar?
La transmisión de los Oscar será en vivo en Latinoamérica por el canal TNT. Además, en Chile se podrá ver de igual manera por CNN Chile.
TNT
VTR: 56/781
DirecTV: 502/1502
Movistar: 595/870
Claro: 92/592
Zapping: 52
TuVes HD: 243/131
Entel: 109
Mundo: 66/566
GTD/Telsur: 251/890
CNN Chile
VTR: 15 (SD)
DTV: 154 (SD) - 1154 (HD)
ENTEL: 54 (HD)
CLARO: 37 (SD)
GTD/TELSUR: 132 (SD)
MOVISTAR: 424 (SD) - 817 (HD)
ZAPPING: 29 (HD)
TUVES: 51 (HD)
¿Dónde ver por streaming los Oscar 2023?
Tal como sucedió con los Grammy, los Premios Oscar serán transmitidos en vivo por HBO Max para toda Latinoamérica.
Estos son todos los nominados y categorías de los Oscar
Nominadas a Mejor Película
- All Quiet on the Western Front (Sin Novedad en el Frente)
- Avatar: The Way of Water (Avatar 2, El Sentido del Agua)
- The Banshees of Inisherin (Los Espíritus de la Isla)
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
- Everything Everywhere All at Once (Todo en Todas Partes al Mismo Tiempo)
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Triangle of Sadness (El Triángulo de la Tristeza)
- Women Talking (Ellas Hablan)
Nominados a Mejor Director
- Todd Field (Tár)
- Dan Kwan y Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
- Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)
- Ruben Ostlund (Triangle of Sadness)
- Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)
Nominados a Mejor Actor
- Austin Butler (Elvis)
- Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)
- Brendan Fraser (The Whale)
- Paul Mescal (Aftersun)
- Bill Nighy (Living)
Nominadas a Mejor Actriz
- Cate Blanchett (Tár)
- Ana de Armas (Blonde)
- Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)
- Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)
- Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Nominados a Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)
- Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway)
- Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)
- Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)
- Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Nominadas a Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
- Hong Chau (The Whale)
- Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)
- Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
- Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Mejor Guion Original
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Triangle of Sadness
Mejor Guion Adaptado
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Living
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Women Talking
Nominadas a Mejor Película Animada
- Pinocchio de Guillermo del Toro
- Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (El Gato con Botas 2)
- The Sea Beast
- Turning Red
Nominados a Mejor Corto Animado
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
- The Flying Sailor
- Ice Merchants
- My Year of Dicks
- An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Nominadas a Mejor Fotografía
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
- Elvis
- Empire of Light
- Tár
Nominadas a Mejor Diseño de Vestuario
- Babylon
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Nominados a Mejor Documental
- All That Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Fire of Love
- A House Made of Splinters
- Navalny
Nominados a Mejor Cortometraje Documental
- The Elephant Whisperers
- Haulout
- How Do You Measure a Year?
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
- Stranger at the Gate
Nominados a Mejor Montaje
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
Nominadas a Mejor Película Extranjera
- All Quiet on the Western Front (Alemania)
- Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
- Close (Bélgica)
- EO (Polonia)
- The Quiet Girl (Irlanda)
Nominados a Mejor Cortometraje
- An Irish Goodbye
- Ivalu
- Le Pupille
- Night Ride
- The Red Suitcase
Mejor Maquillaje y Peluquería
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- The Whale
Mejor canción original
- “Applause” de “Tell It like a Woman”
- “Hold My Hand” de “Top Gun: Maverick”
- “Lift Me Up” de “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
- “Naatu Naatu” de “RRR”
- “This Is a Life” de “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Mejor Banda Sonora
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
Mejor Diseño de Producción
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Babylon
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
Mejor Sonido
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejores Efectos Visuales
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Top Gun: Maverick