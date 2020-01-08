¿New England Patriots o Carolina Panthers? El incierto futuro de Tom Brady en la NFL
El astro del fútbol americano aseguró en Instagram que seguirá jugando una temporada más, pero aún no sabe dónde firmará.
El sábado pasado los fanáticos de la NFL quedaron en estado de shock. Tennessee Titans dio el tremendo golpe y sacó de carrera a New England Patriots, que venían de jugar los últimos cuatro Super Bowl.
De paso, quedó fuera de combate el astro Tom Brady, que a sus 42 años vio frustrado su sueño de llegar a otra final del fútbol americano.
Tras la derrota de los Patriots se habló mucho sobre el futuro del quarterback, e incluso algunos señalaban que estaba pensando en el retiro, sin embargo avisó en su cuenta de Instagram que seguirá jugando.
I just wanted to say to all of our fans, THANK YOU! After a few days of reflection, I am so grateful and humbled by the unconditional support you have shown me the past two decades. Running out of that tunnel every week is a feeling that is hard to explain. I wish every season ended in a win, but that’s not the nature of sports (or life). Nobody plays to lose. But the reward for working hard is just that, the work!! I have been blessed to find a career I love, teammates who go to battle with me, an organization that believes in me, and fans who have been behind us every step of the way. Every one of us that works at Gillette Stadium strived to do their best, spent themselves at a worthy cause, and prepared to fail while daring greatly (h/t Teddy Roosevelt). And for that, we’ve been rewarded with something that the scoreboard won’t show - the satisfaction of knowing we gave everything to each other in pursuit of a common goal. That is what TEAM is all about. In both life and football, failure is inevitable. You dont always win. You can, however, learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm, and place yourself in the arena again. And that’s right where you will find me. Because I know I still have more to prove.
"Puedes aprender de ese fracaso, para levantarse con gran entusiasmo y colocarse nuevamente en la cancha. Y ahí es donde me encontrarás. Porque sé que todavía tengo más que demostrar", fue la frase que llenó de emoción a sus fans.
El mariscal de campo quedó como agente libre, y de inmediato se empezó a hablar sobre su ronovación en el equipo de Nueva Inglaterra.
Pero según dio a conocer The Guardian, Carolina Panthers sueña con contratar a Brady para la próxima temporada, porque quieren armar una franquicia poderosa y su nombre vendría a coronar el proyecto.
Lo único claro, por ahora, es que Tom Brady seguirá jugando, al menos, por un año más.
Comentarios