Tom Brady analiza su futuro

¿New England Patriots o Carolina Panthers? El incierto futuro de Tom Brady en la NFL

El astro del fútbol americano aseguró en Instagram que seguirá jugando una temporada más, pero aún no sabe dónde firmará. 

escrito por
Carlos Silva Rojas

Tom Brady analiza su futuro (Foto: Getty)

El sábado pasado los fanáticos de la NFL quedaron en estado de shock. Tennessee Titans dio el tremendo golpe y sacó de carrera a New England Patriots, que venían de jugar los últimos cuatro Super Bowl.

De paso, quedó fuera de combate el astro Tom Brady, que a sus 42 años vio frustrado su sueño de llegar a otra final del fútbol americano.

 

Tras la derrota de los Patriots se habló mucho sobre el futuro del quarterback, e incluso algunos señalaban que estaba pensando en el retiro, sin embargo avisó en su cuenta de Instagram que seguirá jugando. 

"Puedes aprender de ese fracaso, para levantarse con gran entusiasmo y colocarse nuevamente en la cancha. Y ahí es donde me encontrarás. Porque sé que todavía tengo más que demostrar", fue la frase que llenó de emoción a sus fans.

El mariscal de campo quedó como agente libre, y de inmediato se empezó a hablar sobre su ronovación en el equipo de Nueva Inglaterra. 

Pero según dio a conocer The Guardian, Carolina Panthers sueña con contratar a Brady para la próxima temporada, porque quieren armar una franquicia poderosa y su nombre vendría a coronar el proyecto.

Lo único claro, por ahora, es que Tom Brady seguirá jugando, al menos, por un año más.

  • Tom Brady
  • New England Patriots
  • NFL

