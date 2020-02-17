María José Rojas continuará su carrera en el Salisbury Inter FC de Australia
La experimentada delantera chilena defenderá su tercera camiseta en el país oceánico.
María José Rojas fue anunciada como nueva jugadora del Salisbury FC Inter de Australia. La Cote defenderá a su tercer club en el país oceánico tras sus pasos por Canberra United y la Universidad de Adelaida en la temporada 2018-2019.
WNPL| Salisbury International SC are excited to announce the signing of Maria 'Cote' Rojas, on loan from Chilean club Santiago Morning for the 2020 Football South Australia Women's National Premier League season. Rojas most recently represented Chile in the 2019 FIFA World Cup and had a stint with Canberra United Football Club in the 2018/2019 W League season. No stranger to the city of churches, Cote is thrilled to be back in Adelaide and eager to get on the park for the black and blue under head coach Tracey Jenkins. Please join us in welcoming Cote to Salisbury Inter for 2020! You can catch Cote and the rest of Inter’s WNPL squad in their Round 1 opener vs Adelaide University Thursday 5th March at VALO Stadium.
La mundialista con la selección chilena en Francia 2019, llega al cuadro que milita en la Premier League femenina en calidad de préstamo desde Santiago Morning.
Será el undécimo club en la carrera de Rojas. Ha jugado antes en Universidad de Chile, UTSA Road Runners y Gulf Coast Texans de Estados Unidos, Herforder de Alemania, Gintra Universitetas de Lituania, Orca Kamogawa de Japón y Sportovní de República Checa.
Su debut podría ser el próximo 5 de marzo cuando Salisbury Inter se mida a la Universidad de Adelaida, su ex club, por la primera fecha del torneo.
