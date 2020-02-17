arrow_downward
La Cote Rojas tiene nuevo club

Últimas noticias

Internacional Fútbol Femenino

María José Rojas continuará su carrera en el Salisbury Inter FC de Australia

La experimentada delantera chilena defenderá su tercera camiseta en el país oceánico.

escrito por
Matías Medina

La Cote Rojas tiene nuevo club

La Cote Rojas tiene nuevo club (Foto: Instagram)

María José Rojas fue anunciada como nueva jugadora del Salisbury FC Inter de Australia. La Cote defenderá a su tercer club en el país oceánico tras sus pasos por Canberra United y la Universidad de Adelaida en la temporada 2018-2019.

La mundialista con la selección chilena en Francia 2019, llega al cuadro que milita en la Premier League femenina en calidad de préstamo desde Santiago Morning.

Será el undécimo club en la carrera de Rojas. Ha jugado antes en Universidad de Chile, UTSA Road Runners y Gulf Coast Texans de Estados Unidos, Herforder de Alemania, Gintra Universitetas de Lituania, Orca Kamogawa de Japón y Sportovní de República Checa.

 

Su debut podría ser el próximo 5 de marzo cuando Salisbury Inter se mida a la Universidad de Adelaida, su ex club, por la primera fecha del torneo.

Temas

Comentarios


Lee También

Campeonato Nacional

Empieza la danza de nombres: Gustavo Quinteros es opción para reemplazar a Mario Salas en Colo Colo
Copa Sudamericana

Horario y dónde ver en vivo y en directo Aragua vs Coquimbo Unido por la Copa Sudamericana

Champions League

Klopp le tira flores a su rival en la Champions: "Jugar contra el Atlético es una de las cosas más difíciles en la vida"
Fútbol Nacional

Guarello: "¿Política? Suspenden el partido para que Colo Colo no se comiera una goleada de 0-4 contra la UC"

¿Qué sanción debe recibir Colo Colo tras los incidentes del clásico?

Pérdida definitiva de la localía
Partidos a puertas cerradas
Cierre de la galería que ocupa la barra
No es culpa de Colo Colo y no merece sanción

Ya votaron 4592 personas

¡No te pierdas las novedades de último momento!

Suscribite a nuestras noticias

;