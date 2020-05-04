arrow_downward
Loris Karius vuelve a Liverpool

MÁS VISTAS

Internacional Turquía

Loris Karius hace todo para quedarse en el Besiktas, lo echan y tendrá que volver al Liverpool

El portero alemán tendrá que volver a Liverpool para pelear un puesto de titular.

escrito por
Sebastián Munizaga

Loris Karius vuelve a Liverpool

Loris Karius vuelve a Liverpool (Foto: Gettyimages)

Loris Karius será recordado por su papel en la final de Champions League entre el Liverpool y Real Madrid, donde el portero alemán sufrió un par de bloopers que, a la larga, costaron una copa.

 

El arquero incluso recibió amenazas de muerte, por lo que tuvo que abandonar a los Reds para seguir con una vida tranquila, por lo que llegó en calidad de préstamo al Besiktas de Turquía.

SIn embargo, esta mañana a través de su cuenta de Instagram, el Loris Karius oficializó su salida y fin del préstamo con el conjunto turco, pese a que hizo todo, incluso bajarse el sueldo, para seguir.

"Hoy rescindí mi contrato con Besiktas. Es una pena que tengamos un final como este, pero deben saber que he intentado todo para resolver esta situación sin ningún problema", comenzó.

Para finalizar, agregó que, "fui muy paciente durante meses hablando con la directiva una y otra vez. Ya pasaron las mismas cosas el año pasado. Lamentablemente, no han intentado resolver este problema e incluso rechazaron mi sugerencia de ayudar reduciendo mi salario".

Temas

Comentarios


Lee También

CINE

Netflix estrenará documental biográfico sobre Michelle Obama
Tiempo Libre

Recuperó el olfato y mejoró su salud: Jorge Zabaleta relata sus logros a ocho meses de dejar el cigarro
sociedad

Cientos de personas se aglomeran en La Vega Central
Tenis

El siempre polémico Nick Kyrgios le toca la oreja a Rafael Nadal con una propuesta

¿Quién fue el mejor jugador de Chile en el Mundial del '62?

Leonel Sánchez
Jorge Toro
Eladio Rojas
Otro
Jaime Ramírez
Raúl Sánchez
Carlos Contreras

Ya votaron 11220 personas

¡No te pierdas las novedades de último momento!

Suscribite a nuestras noticias

;