Loris Karius hace todo para quedarse en el Besiktas, lo echan y tendrá que volver al Liverpool
El portero alemán tendrá que volver a Liverpool para pelear un puesto de titular.
Loris Karius será recordado por su papel en la final de Champions League entre el Liverpool y Real Madrid, donde el portero alemán sufrió un par de bloopers que, a la larga, costaron una copa.
El arquero incluso recibió amenazas de muerte, por lo que tuvo que abandonar a los Reds para seguir con una vida tranquila, por lo que llegó en calidad de préstamo al Besiktas de Turquía.
SIn embargo, esta mañana a través de su cuenta de Instagram, el Loris Karius oficializó su salida y fin del préstamo con el conjunto turco, pese a que hizo todo, incluso bajarse el sueldo, para seguir.
"Hoy rescindí mi contrato con Besiktas. Es una pena que tengamos un final como este, pero deben saber que he intentado todo para resolver esta situación sin ningún problema", comenzó.
Para finalizar, agregó que, "fui muy paciente durante meses hablando con la directiva una y otra vez. Ya pasaron las mismas cosas el año pasado. Lamentablemente, no han intentado resolver este problema e incluso rechazaron mi sugerencia de ayudar reduciendo mi salario".
Hi everyone, today I terminated my contract with BEŞİKTAŞ. It’s a shame it comes to an end like this but you should know that I have tried everything to solve this situation without any problems. I was very patient for months telling the board over and over again. Same things happened already last year. Unfortunately they haven’t tried to solve this situational problem and even refused my suggestion to help by taking a pay cut. It’s important to me that you know I really enjoyed playing for this club a lot. BEŞİKTAŞ can be proud having such passionate fans behind them always giving amazing support. You always supported me in good and bad times and I will always remember you in the best way! Also I want to say thank you to all my teammates, coaching staff including all people working for the club. You welcomed me with arms wide open from day one. Thank you so much! Champion Beşiktaş ��
