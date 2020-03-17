Actor que interpretó a Tormund en "Game of Thrones" se contagia con el coronavirus
El actor Kristofer Hivju permanece en cuarentena junto a su familia.
La lista de actores contagiados con el COVID-19 sigue creciendo. A Tom Hanks, Olga Kurylenko e Idris Elba, ahora se sumó el actor Kristofer Hivju, reconocido por interpretar a Tormund en la popular series "Game of Thrones", quien confirmó a través de su Instagram que dio positivo en el test del COVID-19.
"Mi familia y yo nos aislamos en casa por el tiempo que sea necesario. Tenemos buena salud, solo tengo síntomas leves de un resfriado", aclaró Hivju.
Luego, como ya está siendo la tónica con las celebridades, el inérprete hizo un llamado al autocuidado y la responsabilidad ante la pandemia.
"Hay personas con mayor riesgo de que este virus pueda ser un diagnóstico devastador, por lo que les exhorto a que sean extremadamente cuidadosos", recalcó.
Esta es la publicación de Kristofer Hivju:
Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country's Center for Disease Control's website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions. @grymolvaerhivju #fightcorona #solidarity #takecare #folkehelseinstituttet Thanks to @panoramaagency
Comentarios