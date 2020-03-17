futbol mas deportes gamer tiempolibre tendencias
Actor que interpretó a Tormund en "Game of Thrones" se contagia con el coronavirus

El actor Kristofer Hivju permanece en cuarentena junto a su familia.

Sebastian Medina

La lista de actores contagiados con el COVID-19 sigue creciendo. A Tom Hanks, Olga Kurylenko e Idris Elba, ahora se sumó el actor Kristofer Hivju, reconocido por interpretar a Tormund en la popular series "Game of Thrones", quien confirmó a través de su Instagram que dio positivo en el test del COVID-19.

"Mi familia y yo nos aislamos en casa por el tiempo que sea necesario. Tenemos buena salud, solo tengo síntomas leves de un resfriado", aclaró Hivju.

Luego, como ya está siendo la tónica con las celebridades, el inérprete hizo un llamado al autocuidado y la responsabilidad ante la pandemia.

"Hay personas con mayor riesgo de que este virus pueda ser un diagnóstico devastador, por lo que les exhorto a que sean extremadamente cuidadosos", recalcó.

Esta es la publicación de Kristofer Hivju:

 

