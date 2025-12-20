Es tendencia:
Los partidos de hoy sábado 20 de diciembre: Horarios y dónde ver EN VIVO por TV y online

Descubre todos los detalles de los partidos más importantes de este sábado 20 de diciembre en el mundo fútbol, horario y TV.

Por Franco Abatte

Descubre los partidos de fútbol más importantes del día.
Hoy sábado 20 de diciembre sigue toda la acción del fútbol internacional con una agenda de partidos recargada en distintas ligas del mundo.

En Europa, España e Inglaterra concentran gran parte de las miradas, con grandes enfrentamientos como el choque entre Real Madrid y Sevilla, además del partidazo entre Tottenham vs. Liverpool, Everton vs. Arsenal y Newcastle ante Chelsea. Pero también habrá acción en la Bundesliga alemana, la Serie A italiana, la Eredivisie y la Championship inglesa, entre muchas otras competiciones.

A continuación, revisa el detalle completo de los partidos del día y dónde verlos en vivo por TV y streaming.

Partidos de hoy y dónde ver por TV y online

La Liga de España

  • 10:00 horas – Real Oviedo vs. Celta. Transmite: Disney+ Premium, ESPN 3.
  • 12:15 horas – Levante vs. Real Sociedad. Transmite: Disney+ Premium, ESPN 4.
  • 14:30 horas – Osasuna vs. Alavés. Transmite: DGO, Amazon Prime Video, DSports (610/1610).
  • 17:00 horas – Real Madrid vs. Sevilla FC. Transmite: DGO, Amazon Prime Video, DSports (610/1610).

Premier League

  • 09:30 horas – Newcastle vs. Chelsea. Transmite: Disney+ Premium, ESPN.
  • 12:00 horas – Manchester City vs. West Ham. Transmite: Disney+ Premium.
  • 12:00 horas – Brighton vs. Sunderland. Transmite: Disney+ Premium.
  • 12:00 horas – Bournemouth vs. Burnley. Transmite: Disney+ Premium, ESPN.
  • 12:00 horas – Wolverhampton vs. Brentford. Transmite: Disney+ Premium.
  • 14:30 horas – Tottenham vs. Liverpool. Transmite: Disney+ Premium, ESPN.
  • 17:00 horas – Everton vs. Arsenal. Transmite: Disney+ Premium.
  • 17:00 horas – Leeds United vs. Crystal Palace. Transmite: Disney+ Premium.

Bundesliga

  • 11:30 horas – VfL Wolfsburg vs. Freiburg. Transmite: Disney+ Premium.
  • 11:30 horas – Augsburg vs. Werder Bremen. Transmite: Disney+ Premium.
  • 11:30 horas – Hamburger SV vs. Eintracht Frankfurt. Transmite: Disney+ Premium, ESPN Premium.
  • 11:30 horas – Stuttgart vs. Hoffenheim. Transmite: Disney+ Premium.
  • 11:30 horas – FC Köln vs. Union Berlin. Transmite: Disney+ Premium.
  • 14:30 horas – RB Leipzig vs. Bayer Leverkusen. Transmite: Disney+ Premium.
Serie A Italiana

  • 14:00 horas – Lazio vs. US Cremonese. Transmite: Disney+ Premium, ESPN 2.
  • 16:45 horas – Juventus vs. AS Roma. Transmite: Disney+ Premium, ESPN 2.

Eredivisie

  • 16:00 horas – NEC Nijmegen vs. Ajax. Transmite: Disney+ Premium.

Championship de Inglaterra

  • 09:30 horas – Southampton vs. Coventry City. Transmite: Disney+ Premium, ESPN 5.
  • 12:00 horas – Ipswich Town vs. Sheffield Wednesday. Transmite: Disney+ Premium.
2. Bundesliga

  • 09:00 horas – Fortuna Düsseldorf vs. Greuther Fürth. Transmite: Disney+ Premium.
  • 09:00 horas – Kaiserslautern vs. Magdeburg. Transmite: Disney+ Premium.
  • 09:00 horas – VfL Bochum vs. Karlsruher. Transmite: Disney+ Premium.
  • 16:30 horas – Holstein Kiel vs. Dynamo Dresden. Transmite: Disney+ Premium.

LaLiga 2ª división

  • 10:00 horas – FC Andorra vs. Deportivo. Transmite: Disney+ Premium.
  • 12:15 horas – Huesca vs. Racing Santander. Transmite: Disney+ Premium.
  • 14:30 horas – Leganés vs. Sporting Gijón. Transmite: DGO, DSports 6.
  • 17:00 horas – UD Las Palmas vs. Cultural Leonesa. Transmite: DGO, DSports 6.

Serie B Italiana

  • 11:00 horas – Padova vs. Sampdoria. Transmite: OneFootball PPV.
  • 11:00 horas – Cesena vs. Juve Stabia. Transmite: OneFootball PPV.
  • 11:00 horas – Modena vs. Venezia. Transmite: OneFootball PPV.
  • 11:00 horas – Frosinone vs. Spezia. Transmite: OneFootball PPV.
  • 11:00 horas – Monza vs. Carrarese. Transmite: OneFootball PPV.
  • 13:15 horas – Avellino vs. Palermo. Transmite: OneFootball PPV.
  • 15:30 horas – Pescara vs. Reggiana. Transmite: OneFootball PPV.
Superliga de Turquía

  • 11:00 horas – Eyupspor vs. Fenerbahçe. Transmite: Disney+ Premium, ESPN 5.
  • 14:00 horas – Besiktas vs. Rizespor. Transmite: Disney+ Premium, ESPN 7.

Trofeo de Campeones – Argentina

  • 18:00 horas – Final: Estudiantes LP vs. Platense. Transmite: Disney+ Premium, ESPN.

Liga Pro Ecuador

  • 18:30 horas – Deportivo Cuenca vs. Emelec. Transmite: ElCanalDelFutbol.com.
  • 18:30 horas – Aucas vs. Macará. Transmite: ElCanalDelFutbol.com.
Liga portuguesa

  • 15:00 horas – Gil Vicente vs. Río Ave. Transmite: GolTV, GolTV Play.

Liga Primera Nicaragua

  • 22:00 horas – Final Apertura: Diriangén FC vs. Managua FC. Transmite: FIFA+, DAZN App.

A-League de Australia

  • 03:00 horas – Newcastle Jets vs. Sydney FC. Transmite: A-Leagues YouTube.
  • 05:35 horas – Melbourne City vs. Melbourne Victory. Transmite: A-Leagues YouTube.
  • 07:45 horas – Perth Glory vs. Adelaide United. Transmite: A-Leagues YouTube.
  • 23:00 horas – Wellington Phoenix vs. Central Coast Mariners. Transmite: A-Leagues YouTube.
National League de Inglaterra

  • 09:30 horas – Woking vs. Scunthorpe United. Transmite: DAZN.
  • 09:30 horas – Boston United vs. Aldershot. Transmite: DAZN.
  • 14:30 horas – York City vs. Truro City. Transmite: DAZN.
  • 14:30 horas – Tamworth FC vs. Southend United. Transmite: DAZN.
  • 16:45 horas – Yeovil Town vs. Forest Green Rovers. Transmite: DAZN.

Northern Irish Premiership

  • 12:00 horas – Glenavon vs. Linfield. Transmite: OneFootball PPV.
  • 12:00 horas – Crusaders vs. Larne FC. Transmite: OneFootball PPV.
  • 12:00 horas – Ballymena United vs. Carrick Rangers. Transmite: OneFootball PPV.
  • 12:00 horas – Bangor FC vs. Cliftonville. Transmite: OneFootball PPV.

UAE Division 1

  • 09:40 horas – Al Dhaid vs. Majd FC. Transmite: FIFA+, DAZN App Gratis.
  • 09:40 horas – Al Ittifaq FC vs. Fujairah FC. Transmite: FIFA+, DAZN App.
  • 09:45 horas – Al-Orooba FC vs. Hatta Club. Transmite: FIFA+, DAZN App.
  • 09:45 horas – Al Hamriya vs. Al Jazira Al Hamra. Transmite: FIFA+, DAZN App.
