Hoy sábado 20 de diciembre sigue toda la acción del fútbol internacional con una agenda de partidos recargada en distintas ligas del mundo.
En Europa, España e Inglaterra concentran gran parte de las miradas, con grandes enfrentamientos como el choque entre Real Madrid y Sevilla, además del partidazo entre Tottenham vs. Liverpool, Everton vs. Arsenal y Newcastle ante Chelsea. Pero también habrá acción en la Bundesliga alemana, la Serie A italiana, la Eredivisie y la Championship inglesa, entre muchas otras competiciones.
A continuación, revisa el detalle completo de los partidos del día y dónde verlos en vivo por TV y streaming.
Partidos de hoy y dónde ver por TV y online
La Liga de España
- 10:00 horas – Real Oviedo vs. Celta. Transmite: Disney+ Premium, ESPN 3.
- 12:15 horas – Levante vs. Real Sociedad. Transmite: Disney+ Premium, ESPN 4.
- 14:30 horas – Osasuna vs. Alavés. Transmite: DGO, Amazon Prime Video, DSports (610/1610).
- 17:00 horas – Real Madrid vs. Sevilla FC. Transmite: DGO, Amazon Prime Video, DSports (610/1610).
Premier League
- 09:30 horas – Newcastle vs. Chelsea. Transmite: Disney+ Premium, ESPN.
- 12:00 horas – Manchester City vs. West Ham. Transmite: Disney+ Premium.
- 12:00 horas – Brighton vs. Sunderland. Transmite: Disney+ Premium.
- 12:00 horas – Bournemouth vs. Burnley. Transmite: Disney+ Premium, ESPN.
- 12:00 horas – Wolverhampton vs. Brentford. Transmite: Disney+ Premium.
- 14:30 horas – Tottenham vs. Liverpool. Transmite: Disney+ Premium, ESPN.
- 17:00 horas – Everton vs. Arsenal. Transmite: Disney+ Premium.
- 17:00 horas – Leeds United vs. Crystal Palace. Transmite: Disney+ Premium.
Bundesliga
- 11:30 horas – VfL Wolfsburg vs. Freiburg. Transmite: Disney+ Premium.
- 11:30 horas – Augsburg vs. Werder Bremen. Transmite: Disney+ Premium.
- 11:30 horas – Hamburger SV vs. Eintracht Frankfurt. Transmite: Disney+ Premium, ESPN Premium.
- 11:30 horas – Stuttgart vs. Hoffenheim. Transmite: Disney+ Premium.
- 11:30 horas – FC Köln vs. Union Berlin. Transmite: Disney+ Premium.
- 14:30 horas – RB Leipzig vs. Bayer Leverkusen. Transmite: Disney+ Premium.
Serie A Italiana
- 14:00 horas – Lazio vs. US Cremonese. Transmite: Disney+ Premium, ESPN 2.
- 16:45 horas – Juventus vs. AS Roma. Transmite: Disney+ Premium, ESPN 2.
Eredivisie
- 16:00 horas – NEC Nijmegen vs. Ajax. Transmite: Disney+ Premium.
Championship de Inglaterra
- 09:30 horas – Southampton vs. Coventry City. Transmite: Disney+ Premium, ESPN 5.
- 12:00 horas – Ipswich Town vs. Sheffield Wednesday. Transmite: Disney+ Premium.
2. Bundesliga
- 09:00 horas – Fortuna Düsseldorf vs. Greuther Fürth. Transmite: Disney+ Premium.
- 09:00 horas – Kaiserslautern vs. Magdeburg. Transmite: Disney+ Premium.
- 09:00 horas – VfL Bochum vs. Karlsruher. Transmite: Disney+ Premium.
- 16:30 horas – Holstein Kiel vs. Dynamo Dresden. Transmite: Disney+ Premium.
LaLiga 2ª división
- 10:00 horas – FC Andorra vs. Deportivo. Transmite: Disney+ Premium.
- 12:15 horas – Huesca vs. Racing Santander. Transmite: Disney+ Premium.
- 14:30 horas – Leganés vs. Sporting Gijón. Transmite: DGO, DSports 6.
- 17:00 horas – UD Las Palmas vs. Cultural Leonesa. Transmite: DGO, DSports 6.
Serie B Italiana
- 11:00 horas – Padova vs. Sampdoria. Transmite: OneFootball PPV.
- 11:00 horas – Cesena vs. Juve Stabia. Transmite: OneFootball PPV.
- 11:00 horas – Modena vs. Venezia. Transmite: OneFootball PPV.
- 11:00 horas – Frosinone vs. Spezia. Transmite: OneFootball PPV.
- 11:00 horas – Monza vs. Carrarese. Transmite: OneFootball PPV.
- 13:15 horas – Avellino vs. Palermo. Transmite: OneFootball PPV.
- 15:30 horas – Pescara vs. Reggiana. Transmite: OneFootball PPV.
Superliga de Turquía
- 11:00 horas – Eyupspor vs. Fenerbahçe. Transmite: Disney+ Premium, ESPN 5.
- 14:00 horas – Besiktas vs. Rizespor. Transmite: Disney+ Premium, ESPN 7.
Trofeo de Campeones – Argentina
- 18:00 horas – Final: Estudiantes LP vs. Platense. Transmite: Disney+ Premium, ESPN.
Liga Pro Ecuador
- 18:30 horas – Deportivo Cuenca vs. Emelec. Transmite: ElCanalDelFutbol.com.
- 18:30 horas – Aucas vs. Macará. Transmite: ElCanalDelFutbol.com.
Liga portuguesa
- 15:00 horas – Gil Vicente vs. Río Ave. Transmite: GolTV, GolTV Play.
Liga Primera Nicaragua
- 22:00 horas – Final Apertura: Diriangén FC vs. Managua FC. Transmite: FIFA+, DAZN App.
A-League de Australia
- 03:00 horas – Newcastle Jets vs. Sydney FC. Transmite: A-Leagues YouTube.
- 05:35 horas – Melbourne City vs. Melbourne Victory. Transmite: A-Leagues YouTube.
- 07:45 horas – Perth Glory vs. Adelaide United. Transmite: A-Leagues YouTube.
- 23:00 horas – Wellington Phoenix vs. Central Coast Mariners. Transmite: A-Leagues YouTube.
National League de Inglaterra
- 09:30 horas – Woking vs. Scunthorpe United. Transmite: DAZN.
- 09:30 horas – Boston United vs. Aldershot. Transmite: DAZN.
- 14:30 horas – York City vs. Truro City. Transmite: DAZN.
- 14:30 horas – Tamworth FC vs. Southend United. Transmite: DAZN.
- 16:45 horas – Yeovil Town vs. Forest Green Rovers. Transmite: DAZN.
Northern Irish Premiership
- 12:00 horas – Glenavon vs. Linfield. Transmite: OneFootball PPV.
- 12:00 horas – Crusaders vs. Larne FC. Transmite: OneFootball PPV.
- 12:00 horas – Ballymena United vs. Carrick Rangers. Transmite: OneFootball PPV.
- 12:00 horas – Bangor FC vs. Cliftonville. Transmite: OneFootball PPV.
UAE Division 1
- 09:40 horas – Al Dhaid vs. Majd FC. Transmite: FIFA+, DAZN App Gratis.
- 09:40 horas – Al Ittifaq FC vs. Fujairah FC. Transmite: FIFA+, DAZN App.
- 09:45 horas – Al-Orooba FC vs. Hatta Club. Transmite: FIFA+, DAZN App.
- 09:45 horas – Al Hamriya vs. Al Jazira Al Hamra. Transmite: FIFA+, DAZN App.
