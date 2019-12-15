CR7 adelanta a la Juve con un doblete en el primer tiempo

Cristiano Ronaldo adelanta a la Juventus ante Udinese con un doblete en el primer tiempo

El portugués suma cuatro partidos consecutivos convirtiendo.

Matías Medina

Cristiano Ronaldo está on fire ante el Udinese. El portugués marcó un doblete en el primer tiempo en el estadio de la Juventus y sumó su cuarto partido consecutivo anotando.

Al minuto 9' del primer tiempo, el delantero abrió el marcador con un derechazo ajustado y al 37', nuevamento el luso marcó tras una buena asistencia de Gonzalo Higuaín.

Finalmente, Bonucci marcó el 3-0 momentáneo al finalizar el primer tiempo.

