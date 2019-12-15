Cristiano Ronaldo adelanta a la Juventus ante Udinese con un doblete en el primer tiempo
El portugués suma cuatro partidos consecutivos convirtiendo.
Cristiano Ronaldo está on fire ante el Udinese. El portugués marcó un doblete en el primer tiempo en el estadio de la Juventus y sumó su cuarto partido consecutivo anotando.
Al minuto 9' del primer tiempo, el delantero abrió el marcador con un derechazo ajustado y al 37', nuevamento el luso marcó tras una buena asistencia de Gonzalo Higuaín.
THE GOAT— JUVENTUS FC (@chenhoo22) December 15, 2019
Cristiano Ronaldo scores in a fourth consecutive match for the first time in his Juventus career..
Sassuolo⚽️
Lazio⚽️
Leverkusen⚽️
Udinese⚽️#Cr7 #Cristiano #JuveUdinese pic.twitter.com/k14wtRNUMM
Ronaldo five goals in four matches— JUVENTUS FC (@chenhoo22) December 15, 2019
⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️
Cristiano Ronaldo 2-0 Udinese ❤❤#JuveUdinese pic.twitter.com/M1ufLIqDTS
Finalmente, Bonucci marcó el 3-0 momentáneo al finalizar el primer tiempo.
DYBALA TO DEMIRAL TO BONNUCI— JUVENTUS FC (@chenhoo22) December 15, 2019
GOAL
JUVENTUS 3 - 0 UDINESE
CRISTIANO ⚽️⚽️
BONNUCCI ⚽️#JuveUdinese pic.twitter.com/L51fEgx8JR
Comentarios