Llegó el día y los fanáticos del cine podrán ver finalmente a los ganadores de los Premios Óscar 2024. La ceremonia organizada por La Academia le pondrá fin a la temporada de premiaciones con la estatuilla más importante de todas.
Los Oscars se desarrollarán este domingo 10 de marzo desde las 19:00 horas de Chile, ceremonia que será transmitida en vivo por TNT, Max y además con un programa especial de CNN Chile. Además de que en RedCarpet podrás seguir el minuto a minuto con todos los ganadores.
Películas como Oppenheimer, Poor Things, Barbie o Killers of the Flower Moon llegan tras disputarse las premiaciones del cine en los últimos meses; además de las dos chilenas nominadas: La Memoria Infinita a Mejor Documental y El Conde en Mejor Fotografía.
Y para llegar con toda la información, te adelantamos cuáles son los nominados y la lista completa para estos Oscars 2024.
Nominados Oscars 2024:
Mejor película
- American Fiction
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- The Holdovers
- The Zone of Interest
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
Mejor dirección
- Justine Triet – Anatomy of a Fall
- Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
- Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things
- Jonathan Glazar – The Zone of Interest
Mejor Actor
- Bradley Cooper – Maestro
- Colman Domingo – Rustin
- Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
Mejor actriz
- Annette Bening – Nyad
- Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
- Carey Mulligan – Maestro
- Emma Stone – Poor Things
Mejor actor de reparto
- Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
- Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling – Barbie
- Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
- America Ferrera – Barbie
- Jodie Foster – Nyad
- Da’vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Mejor guion adaptado
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Mejor guion original
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Maestro
- May December
- Past Lives
Mejor documental
- Bobi Wine The People’s President
- La Memoria Infinita
- Four Daughters
- To kill a Tigers
- 20 days in Mariupol
Mejor película internacional
- Io Capitano – Italia
- Perfect Days – Japón
- La Sociedad de la Nieve – España
- The Teachers’ Lounge
- The Zone of Interest – Reino Unido
Mejor película animada
- The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Robot Dreams
- Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse
Mejor cortometraje
- The After
- Invincible
- Knight of Fortune
- Red, White and Blue
- The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Mejor cortometraje documental
- The Abcs of Booking Banning
- The Barber of Little Rock
- Island in Between
- The Last Repair Shop
- Nai Nai & Wai Po
Mejor cortometraje animado
- Letter to a Pig
- Ninety-Five Senses
- Our Uniform
- Pachyderme
- War is Over! Inspired by the music of John & Yoko
Mejor canción original
- I’m Just Ken – Barbie
- It Never Went Away – American Symphony
- What Was I Made For? – Barbie
- Wahzhazhe (A Song for my People) – Killers of the Flower Moon
- The Fire Inside – Flamin Hot
Mejor cinematografía
- El Conde
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Mejor edición
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Mejores efectos visuales
- The Creator
- Godzilla Minus One
- Guardians of the Galaxy 3
- Mission: Imposible 7
- Napoleon
Mejor producción de diseño
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Mejor maquillaje y peinado
- Golda
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- La Sociedad de la Nieve
Mejor diseño de vestuario
- Barbie – Jacqueline Durran
- Killers of the Flower Moon – Jacqueline West
- Napoleon – Janty Yates y Dave Crossman
- Oppenheimer – Ellen Mirojnick
- Poor Things – Holly Waddington
Mejor banda sonora
- American Fiction
- Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Poor Things
Mejor sonido
- Oppenheimer
- Maestro
- The Zone of Interest
- The Creator
- Mission Imposible 7