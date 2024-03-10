Llegó el día y los fanáticos del cine podrán ver finalmente a los ganadores de los Premios Óscar 2024. La ceremonia organizada por La Academia le pondrá fin a la temporada de premiaciones con la estatuilla más importante de todas.

Los Oscars se desarrollarán este domingo 10 de marzo desde las 19:00 horas de Chile, ceremonia que será transmitida en vivo por TNT, Max y además con un programa especial de CNN Chile. Además de que en RedCarpet podrás seguir el minuto a minuto con todos los ganadores.

Películas como Oppenheimer, Poor Things, Barbie o Killers of the Flower Moon llegan tras disputarse las premiaciones del cine en los últimos meses; además de las dos chilenas nominadas: La Memoria Infinita a Mejor Documental y El Conde en Mejor Fotografía.

Y para llegar con toda la información, te adelantamos cuáles son los nominados y la lista completa para estos Oscars 2024.

Nominados Oscars 2024:

Mejor película

  • American Fiction
  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • Barbie
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • The Holdovers
  • The Zone of Interest
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Past Lives
  • Poor Things

Mejor dirección

  • Justine Triet – Anatomy of a Fall
  • Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
  • Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things
  • Jonathan Glazar – The Zone of Interest

Mejor Actor

  • Bradley Cooper – Maestro
  • Colman Domingo – Rustin
  • Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
  • Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
  • Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Mejor actriz

  • Annette Bening – Nyad
  • Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
  • Carey Mulligan – Maestro
  • Emma Stone – Poor Things

Mejor actor de reparto

  • Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
  • Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
  • Ryan Gosling – Barbie
  • Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

Mejor actriz de reparto

  • Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
  • Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
  • America Ferrera – Barbie
  • Jodie Foster – Nyad
  • Da’vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Mejor guion adaptado

  • American Fiction
  • Barbie
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest

Mejor guion original

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • The Holdovers
  • Maestro
  • May December
  • Past Lives

Mejor documental

  • Bobi Wine The People’s President
  • La Memoria Infinita
  • Four Daughters
  • To kill a Tigers
  • 20 days in Mariupol

Mejor película internacional

  • Io Capitano – Italia
  • Perfect Days – Japón
  • La Sociedad de la Nieve – España
  • The Teachers’ Lounge
  • The Zone of Interest – Reino Unido

Mejor película animada

  • The Boy and the Heron
  • Elemental
  • Nimona
  • Robot Dreams
  • Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

Mejor cortometraje

  • The After
  • Invincible
  • Knight of Fortune
  • Red, White and Blue
  • The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Mejor cortometraje documental

  • The Abcs of Booking Banning
  • The Barber of Little Rock
  • Island in Between
  • The Last Repair Shop
  • Nai Nai & Wai Po

Mejor cortometraje animado

  • Letter to a Pig
  • Ninety-Five Senses
  • Our Uniform
  • Pachyderme
  • War is Over! Inspired by the music of John & Yoko

Mejor canción original

  • I’m Just Ken – Barbie
  • It Never Went Away – American Symphony
  • What Was I Made For? – Barbie
  • Wahzhazhe (A Song for my People) – Killers of the Flower Moon
  • The Fire Inside – Flamin Hot

Mejor cinematografía

  • El Conde
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Mejor edición

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Mejores efectos visuales

  • The Creator
  • Godzilla Minus One
  • Guardians of the Galaxy 3
  • Mission: Imposible 7
  • Napoleon

Mejor producción de diseño

  • Barbie
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Napoleon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Mejor maquillaje y peinado

  • Golda
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • La Sociedad de la Nieve

Mejor diseño de vestuario

  • Barbie – Jacqueline Durran
  • Killers of the Flower Moon – Jacqueline West
  • Napoleon – Janty Yates y Dave Crossman
  • Oppenheimer – Ellen Mirojnick
  • Poor Things – Holly Waddington

Mejor banda sonora

  • American Fiction
  • Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Poor Things

Mejor sonido

  • Oppenheimer
  • Maestro
  • The Zone of Interest
  • The Creator
  • Mission Imposible 7