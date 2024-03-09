Oppenheimer, la película protagonizada por Cillian Murphy, lidera las nominaciones de los Oscars 2024 con 13 distinciones. La película de Christopher Nolan es favorita en muchas de esas categorías, por lo que hay mucha expectación por lo que ocurrirá la noche de este domingo cuando la Academia revele a los ganadores.
La cinta se inspira en la biografía “American Prometheus“, escrita por Kai Bird y Martin J. Sherwin en 2005, que relata la vida y el impacto del destacado científico J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy). Oppenheimer es reconocido por su papel crucial en el desarrollo de la bomba atómica durante la Segunda Guerra Mundial.
¿En qué categorías está nominado Oppenheimer en los Oscars 2024?
Mejor Actriz de reparto, Mejor diseño de vestuario, Mejor diseño de producción, Mejor Actor y Mejor Película, son algunas de las categorías que en las que se encuentra compitiendo en contra de grandes producciones del 2023.
Nominaciones de Oppenheimer
MEJOR PELÍCULA
- American Fiction
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
MEJOR DIRECTOR(A):
- Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet
- Killers of the Flower Moon – Martin Scorsese
- Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan
- Poor things – Yorgos Lanthimos
- The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer
MEJOR ACTOR
- Bradley Cooper – Maestro
- Colman Domingo – Rustin
- Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
- Sterling K Brown – American Fiction
- Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling – Barbie
- Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
- Emily Blunt- Oppenheimer
- America Ferrera – Barbie
- Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
- Jodie Foster – Nyad
- Da’vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO
- Barbie
- Killers Of The Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
GUIÓN ADAPTADO
- American Fiction – Cord Jefferson
- Barbie – Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
- Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan
- Poor Things – Tony McNamara
- The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer
CINEMATOGRAFÍA
- El Conde
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
SONIDO
- The Creator
- Maestro
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
- The Zone of Interest
EDICIÓN DE PELÍCULA
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
MEJOR BANDA SONORA:
- American Fiction
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA:
- Golda
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- La sociedad de la nieve
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
- Barbie – Diseño de producción: Sarah Greenwood, Decoración de escenografía: Katie Spencer
- Killers of the Flower Moon – Diseño de producción: Jack Fish, Decoración de escenografía: Adam Willis
- Napoleón – Diseño de producción: Arthur Max, Decoración de escenografía: Elli Griff
- Oppenheimer – Diseño de producción: Ruth De Jong, Decoración de escenografía: Claire Kaufman
- Poor Things – Diseño de producción: James Price y Shona Heath, Decoración de escenografía: Zsuzsa Mihalek