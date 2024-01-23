Finalmente este martes 23 de enero se reveló la lista de películas y actores que compiten en la nueva edición de los Premios Oscars, el evento más importante de Hollywood, en donde la Academia premia a los interpretes más destacados del 2023.

A las 10:30 am, los nombres de los artistas que compiten en la nueva edición fue anunciada por los actores Zazie Beetz y Jack Quaid, en donde Oppenheimer, Barbie y Poor Things, lideraron las nominaciones.

¿Quiénes son los nominados de los Oscars 2024?

MEJOR PELÍCULA

  • American Fiction
  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • Barbie
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Past Lives
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest

MEJOR ACTOR

  • Bradley Cooper – Maestro
  • Colman Domingo – Rustin
  • Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
  • Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
  • Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

MEJOR ACTRIZ

  • Annette Bening – Nyad
  • Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
  • Carey Mulligan – Maestro
  • Emma Stone – Poor Things

LARGOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

  • La Memoria Infinita
  • Bobi Wine: The People’s President
  • Four Daughters
  • To Kill a Tiger
  • 28 Days in Mariupol

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

  • Sterling K Brown – American Fiction
  • Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer
  • Ryan Gosling – Barbie
  • Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

  • Emily Blunt- Oppenheimer
  • America Ferrada – Barbie
  • Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
  • Jodie Foster – Nyad
  • Da’vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

  • Barbie
  • Killers Of The Flower Moon
  • Napoleon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL

  • Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet Arthur Harari
  • The Holdovers – Alexander Payne
  • Maestro – Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer
  • Past Lives – Celine Song
  • May December – Samy Burch

GUIÓN ADAPTADO

  • American Fiction – Cord Jefferson
  • Barbie – Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
  • Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan
  • Poor Things – Tony McNamara
  • The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

  • “The Fire Inside” – Flamin’ Hot
  • “I’m Just Ken” – Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt)
  • “It Never Went Away” – American Symphony
  • Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) – Killers of the Flower Moon
  • “What Was I Made For?” – Barbie (Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas O’Connell)

CINEMATOGRAFÍA

  • El Conde
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

EFECTOS VISUALES

  • The Creator
  • Godzilla Minus One
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
  • Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
  • Napoleon

SONIDO

  • The Creator
  • Maestro
  • Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
  • Oppenheimer
  • The Zone of Interest

EDICIÓN DE PELÍCULA

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things