Finalmente este martes 23 de enero se reveló la lista de películas y actores que compiten en la nueva edición de los Premios Oscars, el evento más importante de Hollywood, en donde la Academia premia a los interpretes más destacados del 2023.
A las 10:30 am, los nombres de los artistas que compiten en la nueva edición fue anunciada por los actores Zazie Beetz y Jack Quaid, en donde Oppenheimer, Barbie y Poor Things, lideraron las nominaciones.
¿Quiénes son los nominados de los Oscars 2024?
MEJOR PELÍCULA
- American Fiction
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
MEJOR ACTOR
- Bradley Cooper – Maestro
- Colman Domingo – Rustin
- Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
MEJOR ACTRIZ
- Annette Bening – Nyad
- Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
- Carey Mulligan – Maestro
- Emma Stone – Poor Things
LARGOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL
- La Memoria Infinita
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President
- Four Daughters
- To Kill a Tiger
- 28 Days in Mariupol
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
- Sterling K Brown – American Fiction
- Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling – Barbie
- Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
- Emily Blunt- Oppenheimer
- America Ferrada – Barbie
- Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
- Jodie Foster – Nyad
- Da’vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO
- Barbie
- Killers Of The Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL
- Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet Arthur Harari
- The Holdovers – Alexander Payne
- Maestro – Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer
- Past Lives – Celine Song
- May December – Samy Burch
GUIÓN ADAPTADO
- American Fiction – Cord Jefferson
- Barbie – Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
- Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan
- Poor Things – Tony McNamara
- The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
- “The Fire Inside” – Flamin’ Hot
- “I’m Just Ken” – Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt)
- “It Never Went Away” – American Symphony
- Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) – Killers of the Flower Moon
- “What Was I Made For?” – Barbie (Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas O’Connell)
CINEMATOGRAFÍA
- El Conde
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
EFECTOS VISUALES
- The Creator
- Godzilla Minus One
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Napoleon
SONIDO
- The Creator
- Maestro
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
- The Zone of Interest
EDICIÓN DE PELÍCULA
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things