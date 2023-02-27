Este año se llevó a cabo la edición número 29 de los Premios del Sindicato de Actores de la Pantalla (SAG Awards), siendo uno de los certámenes más interesantes, debido a que son los mismos compañeros y compañeras de actuación que nominan a sus colegas por papeles cinematográficos realizados durante el 2022. La ceremonia es el evento previo a los Premios Oscars, por lo que sus resultados nos podrían brindar un adelanto para este domingo 12 de marzo. A continuación, descubre quiénes son las y los ganadores.

Estos son los ganadores de los SAG Awards, la previa antes de los Oscar 2023

Esta es la lista completa de nominados (as) y ganadores (as):

Mejor actor en una película para televisión o serie limitada

  • Steve Carrell (“The Patient”)
  • Taron Egerton (“Black Bird”)
  • Sam Elliott (“1883″) - GANADOR
  • Paul Walter Hauser (”Black Bird”)
  • Evan Peters (“Dahmer”)

Mejor actriz en una película para televisión o serie limitada

  • Emily Blunt (“The English”)
  • Jessica Chastain (“George and Tammy”) - GANADORA
  • Julia Garner (“Inventing Anna”)
  • Niecy Nash Betts (“Dahmer”)
  • Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”)

Mejor actor en una serie de comedia

  • Anthony Carrigan (“Barry”)
  • Bill Hader (“Barry”)
  • Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”)
  • Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)
  • Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”) - GANADOR

Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia

  • Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)
  • Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)
  • Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)
  • Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”)
  • Jean Smart (“Hacks”) - GANADORA

Mejor elenco en una serie de comedia

  • “Abbott Elementary” - GANADORA
  • “Barry”
  • “The Bear”
  • “Hacks”
  • “Only Murders in the Building”

Mejor actor en una serie de drama

  • Jonathan Banks (“Better Call Saul”)
  • Jason Bateman (“Ozark”) - GANADOR
  • Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”)
  • Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)
  • Adam Scott (“Severance”)

Mejor actriz en una serie de drama

  • Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”) - GANADORA
  • Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”)
  • Julia Garner (“Ozark”)
  • Laura Linney (“Ozark”)
  • Zendaya (“Euphoria”)

Mejor elenco en una serie de drama

  • “Better Call Saul”
  • “The Crown”
  • “Ozark”
  • “Severance”
  • “The White Lotus” - GANADORA

Mejor reparto de dobles en una serie

  • “Andor”
  • “The Boys”
  • “House of the Dragon”
  • “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”
  • “Stranger Things” - GANADORA

CINE

Mejor actriz en un papel secundario

  • Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)
  • Hong Chau (“The Whale”)
  • Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)
  • Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) - GANADORA
  • Stephanie Hsu (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Mejor actor en un papel secundario

  • Paul Dano (“The Fabelmans”)
  • Brendan Gleeson (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)
  • Barry Keoghan (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)
  • Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) - GANADOR
  • Eddie Redmayne (“The Good Nurse”)

Mejor actriz principal

  • Cate Blanchett (Tár”)
  • Viola Davis (“The Woman King”)
  • Ana de Armas (“Blonde”)
  • Danielle Deadwyler (“Till”)
  • Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) - GANADORA

Mejor actor principal

  • Austin Butler (“Elvis”)
  • Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)
  • Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”) - GANADOR
  • Bill Nighy (“Living”)
  • Adam Sandler (“Hustle”)

Mejor reparto en una película

  • “Babylon”
  • “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • “Everything Everywhere All at Once” - GANADORA
  • “The Fabelmans”
  • “Women Talking”

Mejor reparto de dobles en una película

  • “Avatar: The Way of Water”
  • “The Batman”
  • “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
  • “Top Gun: Maverick” - GANADORA
  • “The Woman King”