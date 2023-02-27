Este año se llevó a cabo la edición número 29 de los Premios del Sindicato de Actores de la Pantalla (SAG Awards), siendo uno de los certámenes más interesantes, debido a que son los mismos compañeros y compañeras de actuación que nominan a sus colegas por papeles cinematográficos realizados durante el 2022. La ceremonia es el evento previo a los Premios Oscars, por lo que sus resultados nos podrían brindar un adelanto para este domingo 12 de marzo. A continuación, descubre quiénes son las y los ganadores.
Estos son los ganadores de los SAG Awards, la previa antes de los Oscar 2023
Esta es la lista completa de nominados (as) y ganadores (as):
Mejor actor en una película para televisión o serie limitada
- Steve Carrell (“The Patient”)
- Taron Egerton (“Black Bird”)
- Sam Elliott (“1883″) - GANADOR
- Paul Walter Hauser (”Black Bird”)
- Evan Peters (“Dahmer”)
Mejor actriz en una película para televisión o serie limitada
- Emily Blunt (“The English”)
- Jessica Chastain (“George and Tammy”) - GANADORA
- Julia Garner (“Inventing Anna”)
- Niecy Nash Betts (“Dahmer”)
- Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”)
Mejor actor en una serie de comedia
- Anthony Carrigan (“Barry”)
- Bill Hader (“Barry”)
- Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”)
- Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)
- Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”) - GANADOR
Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia
- Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)
- Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)
- Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)
- Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”)
- Jean Smart (“Hacks”) - GANADORA
Mejor elenco en una serie de comedia
- “Abbott Elementary” - GANADORA
- “Barry”
- “The Bear”
- “Hacks”
- “Only Murders in the Building”
Mejor actor en una serie de drama
- Jonathan Banks (“Better Call Saul”)
- Jason Bateman (“Ozark”) - GANADOR
- Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”)
- Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)
- Adam Scott (“Severance”)
Mejor actriz en una serie de drama
- Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”) - GANADORA
- Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”)
- Julia Garner (“Ozark”)
- Laura Linney (“Ozark”)
- Zendaya (“Euphoria”)
Mejor elenco en una serie de drama
- “Better Call Saul”
- “The Crown”
- “Ozark”
- “Severance”
- “The White Lotus” - GANADORA
Mejor reparto de dobles en una serie
- “Andor”
- “The Boys”
- “House of the Dragon”
- “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”
- “Stranger Things” - GANADORA
CINE
Mejor actriz en un papel secundario
- Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)
- Hong Chau (“The Whale”)
- Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)
- Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) - GANADORA
- Stephanie Hsu (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)
Mejor actor en un papel secundario
- Paul Dano (“The Fabelmans”)
- Brendan Gleeson (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)
- Barry Keoghan (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)
- Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) - GANADOR
- Eddie Redmayne (“The Good Nurse”)
Mejor actriz principal
- Cate Blanchett (Tár”)
- Viola Davis (“The Woman King”)
- Ana de Armas (“Blonde”)
- Danielle Deadwyler (“Till”)
- Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) - GANADORA
Mejor actor principal
- Austin Butler (“Elvis”)
- Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)
- Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”) - GANADOR
- Bill Nighy (“Living”)
- Adam Sandler (“Hustle”)
Mejor reparto en una película
- “Babylon”
- “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- “Everything Everywhere All at Once” - GANADORA
- “The Fabelmans”
- “Women Talking”
Mejor reparto de dobles en una película
- “Avatar: The Way of Water”
- “The Batman”
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
- “Top Gun: Maverick” - GANADORA
- “The Woman King”