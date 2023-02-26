La n° 29 edición de los Premios del Sindicato de Actores de Estados Unidos (SAG Awards) se realizará este domingo 26 de febrero en el país estadounidense. Con esta instancia se busca premiar a los mejores del último año en cine y televisión, siendo los mismos actores y actrices quiénes votan por sus favoritos de la temporada.

Estos son los nominados

Entre la lista de nominados podemos ver a muchos de los favoritos de la temporada de premiación de este año como las películas de “The Banshees of Inisherin” y “Everything Everywhere All at Once”, además de considerar a Brendan Fraser como uno de los favoritos para llevarse el premio a Mejor Actor por su papel en The Whale.

En televisión tenemos a Abbott Elementary que se ganó el Globo de Oro a Mejor Serie así como también la serie de Netflix “Ozark” que también cuenta con una buena cantidad de nominaciones.

Revisa la lista completa de nominados a continuación:

Cine

Mejor actriz en un papel secundario

Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau - The Whale

Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor actor en un papel secundario

Paul Dano - The Fabelmans

Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne - The Good Nurse

Mejor actriz principal

Cate Blanchett - Tár

Viola Davis - The Woman King

Ana de Armas - Blonde

Danielle Deadwyler - Till

Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor actor principal

Austin Butler - Elvis

Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser - The Whale

Bill Nighy - Living

Adam Sandler - Hustle

Mejor reparto en una película

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Women Talking

Mejor reparto de dobles en una película

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

The Woman King

Televisión

Mejor actor en una película para televisión o serie limitada

Steve Carrell - The Patient

Taron Egerton - Black Bird

Sam Elliott - 1883

Paul Walter Hauser - Black Bird

Evan Peters - Dahmer

Mejor actriz en una película para televisión o serie limitada

Emily Blunt - The English

Jessica Chastain - George and Tammy

Julia Garner - Inventing Anna

Niecy Nash Betts - Dahmer

Amanda Seyfried - The Dropout

Mejor actor en una serie de comedia

Anthony Carrigan - Barry

Bill Hader - Barry

Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia

Christina Applegate - Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Jenna Ortega - Wednesday

Jean Smart - Hacks

Mejor elenco en una serie de comedia

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Mejor actor en una serie de drama

Jonathan Banks - Better Call Saul

Jason Bateman - Ozark

Jeff Bridges - The Old Man

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul

Adam Scott - Severance

Mejor actriz en una serie de drama

Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown

Julia Garner - Ozark

Laura Linney - Ozark

Zendaya - Euphoria

Mejor elenco en una serie de drama

Better Call Saul

The Crown

Ozark

Severance

The White Lotus

Mejor reparto de dobles en una serie de drama o comedia

Andor

The Boys

House of the Dragon

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Stranger Things

Recuerda que puedes ver la ceremonia EN VIVO a través del canal de youtube oficial de Netflix a partir de las 21:00 horas de Chile AQUÍ.