La n° 29 edición de los Premios del Sindicato de Actores de Estados Unidos (SAG Awards) se realizará este domingo 26 de febrero en el país estadounidense. Con esta instancia se busca premiar a los mejores del último año en cine y televisión, siendo los mismos actores y actrices quiénes votan por sus favoritos de la temporada.

Estos son los nominados

Entre la lista de nominados podemos ver a muchos de los favoritos de la temporada de premiación de este año como las películas de “The Banshees of Inisherin” y Everything Everywhere All at Once”, además de considerar a Brendan Fraser como uno de los favoritos para llevarse el premio a Mejor Actor por su papel en The Whale.

En televisión tenemos a Abbott Elementary que se ganó el Globo de Oro a Mejor Serie así como también la serie de Netflix “Ozark” que también cuenta con una buena cantidad de nominaciones. 

Revisa la lista completa de nominados a continuación:

Cine

Mejor actriz en un papel secundario

  • Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Hong Chau - The Whale
  • Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor actor en un papel secundario

  • Paul Dano - The Fabelmans
  • Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Eddie Redmayne - The Good Nurse

Mejor actriz principal

  • Cate Blanchett - Tár
  • Viola Davis - The Woman King
  • Ana de Armas - Blonde
  • Danielle Deadwyler - Till
  • Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor actor principal

  • Austin Butler - Elvis
  • Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Brendan Fraser - The Whale
  • Bill Nighy - Living
  • Adam Sandler - Hustle

Mejor reparto en una película

  • Babylon
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • The Fabelmans
  • Women Talking

Mejor reparto de dobles en una película

  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • The Batman
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • The Woman King

Televisión

Mejor actor en una película para televisión o serie limitada

  • Steve Carrell - The Patient
  • Taron Egerton - Black Bird
  • Sam Elliott - 1883
  • Paul Walter Hauser - Black Bird
  • Evan Peters - Dahmer

Mejor actriz en una película para televisión o serie limitada

  • Emily Blunt - The English
  • Jessica Chastain - George and Tammy
  • Julia Garner - Inventing Anna
  • Niecy Nash Betts - Dahmer
  • Amanda Seyfried - The Dropout

Mejor actor en una serie de comedia

  • Anthony Carrigan - Barry
  • Bill Hader - Barry
  • Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
  • Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
  • Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia

  • Christina Applegate - Dead to Me
  • Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
  • Jenna Ortega - Wednesday
  • Jean Smart - Hacks

Mejor elenco en una serie de comedia

  • Abbott Elementary
  • Barry
  • The Bear
  • Hacks
  • Only Murders in the Building

Mejor actor en una serie de drama

  • Jonathan Banks - Better Call Saul
  • Jason Bateman - Ozark
  • Jeff Bridges - The Old Man
  • Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
  • Adam Scott - Severance

Mejor actriz en una serie de drama

  • Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus
  • Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown
  • Julia Garner - Ozark
  • Laura Linney - Ozark
  • Zendaya - Euphoria

Mejor elenco en una serie de drama

  • Better Call Saul
  • The Crown
  • Ozark
  • Severance
  • The White Lotus

Mejor reparto de dobles en una serie de drama o comedia

  • Andor
  • The Boys
  • House of the Dragon
  • The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
  • Stranger Things

Recuerda que puedes ver la ceremonia EN VIVO a través del canal de youtube oficial de Netflix a partir de las 21:00 horas de Chile AQUÍ. 