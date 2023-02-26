La n° 29 edición de los Premios del Sindicato de Actores de Estados Unidos (SAG Awards) se realizará este domingo 26 de febrero en el país estadounidense. Con esta instancia se busca premiar a los mejores del último año en cine y televisión, siendo los mismos actores y actrices quiénes votan por sus favoritos de la temporada.
Estos son los nominados
Entre la lista de nominados podemos ver a muchos de los favoritos de la temporada de premiación de este año como las películas de “The Banshees of Inisherin” y “Everything Everywhere All at Once”, además de considerar a Brendan Fraser como uno de los favoritos para llevarse el premio a Mejor Actor por su papel en The Whale.
En televisión tenemos a Abbott Elementary que se ganó el Globo de Oro a Mejor Serie así como también la serie de Netflix “Ozark” que también cuenta con una buena cantidad de nominaciones.
Revisa la lista completa de nominados a continuación:
Cine
Mejor actriz en un papel secundario
- Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau - The Whale
- Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mejor actor en un papel secundario
- Paul Dano - The Fabelmans
- Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Eddie Redmayne - The Good Nurse
Mejor actriz principal
- Cate Blanchett - Tár
- Viola Davis - The Woman King
- Ana de Armas - Blonde
- Danielle Deadwyler - Till
- Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mejor actor principal
- Austin Butler - Elvis
- Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brendan Fraser - The Whale
- Bill Nighy - Living
- Adam Sandler - Hustle
Mejor reparto en una película
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
- Women Talking
Mejor reparto de dobles en una película
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Top Gun: Maverick
- The Woman King
Televisión
Mejor actor en una película para televisión o serie limitada
- Steve Carrell - The Patient
- Taron Egerton - Black Bird
- Sam Elliott - 1883
- Paul Walter Hauser - Black Bird
- Evan Peters - Dahmer
Mejor actriz en una película para televisión o serie limitada
- Emily Blunt - The English
- Jessica Chastain - George and Tammy
- Julia Garner - Inventing Anna
- Niecy Nash Betts - Dahmer
- Amanda Seyfried - The Dropout
Mejor actor en una serie de comedia
- Anthony Carrigan - Barry
- Bill Hader - Barry
- Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia
- Christina Applegate - Dead to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
- Jenna Ortega - Wednesday
- Jean Smart - Hacks
Mejor elenco en una serie de comedia
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
Mejor actor en una serie de drama
- Jonathan Banks - Better Call Saul
- Jason Bateman - Ozark
- Jeff Bridges - The Old Man
- Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott - Severance
Mejor actriz en una serie de drama
- Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus
- Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown
- Julia Garner - Ozark
- Laura Linney - Ozark
- Zendaya - Euphoria
Mejor elenco en una serie de drama
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- Ozark
- Severance
- The White Lotus
Mejor reparto de dobles en una serie de drama o comedia
- Andor
- The Boys
- House of the Dragon
- The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
- Stranger Things
Recuerda que puedes ver la ceremonia EN VIVO a través del canal de youtube oficial de Netflix a partir de las 21:00 horas de Chile AQUÍ.