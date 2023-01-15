La nueva entrega de los Premios del Sindicato de Actores 2023 está muy cerca de comenzar, el evento, que se lleva a cabo este domingo, cuenta con una larga lista de reconocidos nominados que han llevado lo mejor de sus interpretaciones a la pantalla.
Entre las producciones con más nominaciones se encuentran "The Banshees of Inisherin" y "Everything Everywhere All at Once".
Banshees, la oscura comedia irlandesa del escritor y director Martin McDonagh, se llevó recientemente el premio a la mejor película, musical o comedia en los Globos de Oro. Para los SAG, los protagonistas Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Barry Keoghan y Kerry Condon, fueron destacados por sus actuaciones.
Por otra parte, Everything Everywhere All at Once y sus actrices Jamie Lee Curtis y Stephanie Hsu, también fueron destacadas en la nueva edición.
Por el lado de la televisión, la última temporada de Netflix de "Ozark" lidera con cuatro nominaciones, incluido el conjunto dramático, así como nominaciones para Jason Bateman, Laura Linney y Julia Garner, quien además obtuvo otra nominación por su trabajo en la serie limitada "Inventing Anna".
¿Quiénes son los nominados de los SAG Awards 2023?
Mejor Actuación de Elenco – Serie de Comedia
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- The Bear
- Only Murders in the Building
- Hacks
Mejor Elenco
- Babylon
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- The Fabelmans
- Women Talking
Mejor Actor
- Adam Sandler – Hustle
- Austin Butler – Elvis
- Bill Nighy – Living
- Brendan Fraser – The Whale
- Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Mejor Actriz
- Ana de Armas – Blonde
- Cate Blanchett – TÁR
- Danielle Deadwyler – Till
- Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Viola Davis – The Woman King
Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse
- Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Paul Dano – The Fabelmans
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau – The Whale
- Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Mejor Elenco de Stunts (Dobles de Acción)
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Top Gun: Maverick
- The Woman King
Mejor Actuación de Elenco – Serie de Drama
- Better Caul Saul
- The Crown
- Ozark
- Severance
- The White Lotus
Mejor Actriz – Serie de Drama
- Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
- Julia Garner – Ozark
- Laura Linney – Ozark
- Zendaya – Euphoria
- Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Mejor Actor – Serie de Drama
- Jonathan Banks – Better Call Saul
- Jason Bateman – Ozark
- Jeff Bridges – The Old Man
- Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott – Severance
Mejor Actor – Serie de Comedia
- Bill Hader – Barry
- Anthony Carrigan – Barry
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Mejor Actriz – Serie de Comedia
- Christina Applegate – Dead to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
- Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
- Jean Smart – Hacks
Mejor Actriz – Serie Limitada o Película para TV
- Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy
- Emily Blunt – The English
- Julia Garner – Inventing Anna
- Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
Mejor Actor – Serie Limitada o Película para TV
- Steve Carrell – The Patient
- Taron Egerton – Black Bird
- Sam Elliott – 1983
- Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird
- Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Mejor Elenco de Stunts (Dobles de Acción) – Serie de Drama o Comedia
- Andor
- The Boys
- House of the Dragon
- The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
- Stranger Things