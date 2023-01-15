La nueva entrega de los Premios del Sindicato de Actores 2023 está muy cerca de comenzar, el evento, que se lleva a cabo este domingo, cuenta con una larga lista de reconocidos nominados que han llevado lo mejor de sus interpretaciones a la pantalla.

Entre las producciones con más nominaciones se encuentran "The Banshees of Inisherin" y "Everything Everywhere All at Once".

Banshees, la oscura comedia irlandesa del escritor y director Martin McDonagh, se llevó recientemente el premio a la mejor película, musical o comedia en los Globos de Oro. Para los SAG, los protagonistas Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Barry Keoghan y Kerry Condon, fueron destacados por sus actuaciones.

Por otra parte, Everything Everywhere All at Once y sus actrices Jamie Lee Curtis y Stephanie Hsu, también fueron destacadas en la nueva edición.

Por el lado de la televisión, la última temporada de Netflix de "Ozark" lidera con cuatro nominaciones, incluido el conjunto dramático, así como nominaciones para Jason Bateman, Laura Linney y Julia Garner, quien además obtuvo otra nominación por su trabajo en la serie limitada "Inventing Anna".

¿Quiénes son los nominados de los SAG Awards 2023?

Mejor Actuación de Elenco – Serie de Comedia

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Only Murders in the Building

Hacks

Mejor Elenco

Babylon

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Banshees of Inisherin

The Fabelmans

Women Talking

Mejor Actor

Adam Sandler – Hustle

Austin Butler – Elvis

Bill Nighy – Living

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Mejor Actriz

Ana de Armas – Blonde

Cate Blanchett – TÁR

Danielle Deadwyler – Till

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Paul Dano – The Fabelmans

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau – The Whale

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Mejor Elenco de Stunts (Dobles de Acción)

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

The Woman King

Mejor Actuación de Elenco – Serie de Drama

Better Caul Saul

The Crown

Ozark

Severance

The White Lotus

Mejor Actriz – Serie de Drama

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

Julia Garner – Ozark

Laura Linney – Ozark

Zendaya – Euphoria

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Mejor Actor – Serie de Drama

Jonathan Banks – Better Call Saul

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Adam Scott – Severance

Mejor Actor – Serie de Comedia

Bill Hader – Barry

Anthony Carrigan – Barry

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Mejor Actriz – Serie de Comedia

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

Jean Smart – Hacks

Mejor Actriz – Serie Limitada o Película para TV

Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy

Emily Blunt – The English

Julia Garner – Inventing Anna

Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

Mejor Actor – Serie Limitada o Película para TV

Steve Carrell – The Patient

Taron Egerton – Black Bird

Sam Elliott – 1983

Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird

Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Mejor Elenco de Stunts (Dobles de Acción) – Serie de Drama o Comedia