El streaming de Netflix ya tiene el nombre de la serie más popular de la semana.

Series

6 mayo

  • Bienvenidos a Edén
  • El sonido de la magia

11 mayo

  • 42 días en la oscuridad

13 mayo

  • El abogado del Lincoln
  • Nuevas metas

16 mayo

  • Un vampiro en el jardín

17 mayo

  • El diario del futuro, temporada 2

18 mayo

  • ¿Quién mató a Sara?, temporada 3

20 mayo

  • Love, Death + Robots Vol. 3

23 mayo

  • Ghost in the shell: SAC_2045, temporada 3

27 mayo

  • Stranger Things, temporada 4

Películas

7 mayo

  • Haunting at the Rectory
  • The Amityville Theater
  • Bunker Project 12
  • Pirate Hunting
  • Robert
  • Show Dancer
  • Conjuring the Dead
  • Theater of Fear aka Midnight Horror Show
  • The Last House on Cemetery Lane

8 mayo

  • Laia

9 mayo

  • Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 - Guerra sostenible
  • Nación cautiva

11 mayo

  • El maestro de las fugas

13 mayo

  • Vuelta al insti

14 mayo

  • Curse of the Witching Tree
  • El tiempo de los monstruos
  • Bellezonismo
  • Ana de día

16 mayo

  • Halloween
  • The Game

18 mayo

  • En la toscana

19 mayo

  • Tal para cual

20 mayo

  • La familia perfecta
  • Jackass 4.5

Documentales

7 mayo

  • Elon Musk - The Real Life Iron Man
  • I'm in Love with My Car
  • You Will Not Have My Hate
  • Själö - Island of Souls
  • Leaving Africa
  • Reflections
  • Wood Industry - A Business Against Nature

8 mayo

  • Christina P - Mom Genes

11 mayo

  • Nuestro padre

13 mayo

  • El imperio de la ostentación, temporada 2

18 mayo

  • Ciberinfierno. La investigación que destapó el horror

19 mayo

  • El fotógrafo y el cartero (El crimen de Cabezas)
  • Insiders, temporada 2

¿Qué serie ha sido la más vista de la semana?

La serie más popular de la semana es El marginal 5