El streaming de Netflix ya tiene el nombre de la serie más popular de la semana.
Series
6 mayo
- Bienvenidos a Edén
- El sonido de la magia
11 mayo
- 42 días en la oscuridad
13 mayo
- El abogado del Lincoln
- Nuevas metas
16 mayo
- Un vampiro en el jardín
17 mayo
- El diario del futuro, temporada 2
18 mayo
- ¿Quién mató a Sara?, temporada 3
20 mayo
- Love, Death + Robots Vol. 3
23 mayo
- Ghost in the shell: SAC_2045, temporada 3
27 mayo
- Stranger Things, temporada 4
Películas
7 mayo
- Haunting at the Rectory
- The Amityville Theater
- Bunker Project 12
- Pirate Hunting
- Robert
- Show Dancer
- Conjuring the Dead
- Theater of Fear aka Midnight Horror Show
- The Last House on Cemetery Lane
8 mayo
- Laia
9 mayo
- Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 - Guerra sostenible
- Nación cautiva
11 mayo
- El maestro de las fugas
13 mayo
- Vuelta al insti
14 mayo
- Curse of the Witching Tree
- El tiempo de los monstruos
- Bellezonismo
- Ana de día
16 mayo
- Halloween
- The Game
18 mayo
- En la toscana
19 mayo
- Tal para cual
20 mayo
- La familia perfecta
- Jackass 4.5
Documentales
7 mayo
- Elon Musk - The Real Life Iron Man
- I'm in Love with My Car
- You Will Not Have My Hate
- Själö - Island of Souls
- Leaving Africa
- Reflections
- Wood Industry - A Business Against Nature
8 mayo
- Christina P - Mom Genes
11 mayo
- Nuestro padre
13 mayo
- El imperio de la ostentación, temporada 2
18 mayo
- Ciberinfierno. La investigación que destapó el horror
19 mayo
- El fotógrafo y el cartero (El crimen de Cabezas)
- Insiders, temporada 2
¿Qué serie ha sido la más vista de la semana?
La serie más popular de la semana es El marginal 5