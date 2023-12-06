Este jueves 7 de diciembre se llevará a cabo los The Game Awards 2023, más conocidos como“GOTY 2023“, los premios más relevantes del mundo gamer donde se decidirán entre otras cosas, el Juego del Año, con candidatos tan bien ponderamos como “Baldur’s Gate 3”, “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2” y “Super Mario Bros. Wonder”, entre otros.
Es en ese contexto que en RedGame te traemos todos los detalles de este imperdible evento, cómo su horario y dónde ver completamente en vivo y de manera gratuita.
¿Cuándo y a qué hora es el evento The Game Awards 2023?
Los GOTY 2023 se realizarán la noche de este jueves 7 de diciembre a partir de las 21:30 horas de Chile en el Peacock Theater de Los Ángeles, California, recinto con una capacidad para más de 7.000 personas.
Horario GOTY 2023 en el resto de Latinoamérica y España
- México: 18:30 horas
- Colombia, Ecuador y Perú: 19:30 horas
- Bolivia y Venezuela: 20:30 horas
- Argentina, Brasil, Paraguay y Uruguay: 21:30 horas
- España: 01:30 AM horas.
¿Dónde ver en vivo por TV o STREAMING los premios The Game Awards 2023?
Los GOTY 2023 no los transmitirán por TV en nuestro país, sin embargo, lo podrás ver completamente en vivo y de manera online en su sitio web oficial o mediante los canales oficiales en las plataformas de YouTube, Discord, Facebook, X, Steam y Twitch.
Sigue la transmisión de los premios The Game Awards 2023 este jueves 7 de diciembre desde las 21:30 horas de Chile.
¿Cuáles son los nominados a los premios The Game Awards 2023?
Juego del Año (Game of the Year)
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Mejor dirección (Best Game Direction)
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Mejor narrativa (Best Narrative)
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Marvel’s Spiderman 2
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
Mejor dirección artística (Best Art Direction)
- Alan Wake 2
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Lies of P
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Mejor banda sonora y música (Best Score and Music)
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Mejor diseño de audio (Best Audio Design)
- Alan Wake 2
- Dead Space
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Marvel’s Spiderman 2
- Resident Evil 4
Mejor actuación (Best Performance)
- Ben Starr
- Cameron Monaghan
- Idris Elba
- Melani Liburd
- Neil Newbon
- Yuri Lowenthl
- Games for Impact
- A space for the undbound
- Chants of sennaar
- Goodbye volcano high
- Tchia
- Terra Nil
- Venba
Mejor juego en activo (Best ongoing)
- Apex Legends
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
Mejor indie (Best Indie)
- Cocoon
- Dave the Diver
- Dredge
- Sea of Stars
- Viewfinder
Mejor juego móvil (Best Mobile Game)
- Final Fantasy VII: Ever crisis
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Honkai: Star Rail
- Monster Hunter Rail
- Terra Nil
Mejor soporte a la comunidad (Best Community Support)
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- No Man’s Sky
Innovación en Accesibilidad (Innovation in Accessibility)
- Diablo IV
- Forza Motorsport
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Marvel’s Spiderman 2
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Street Fighter 6
Mejor VR/AR (Best VR/AR)
- Gran Turismo 7
- Horizon call of the Mountain
- Humanity
- Resident Evil Village VR Mode
- Synapse
Mejor juego de acción (Best Action Game)
- Armored Core VI
- Dead Island 2
- Ghostrunner 2
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Remnant 2
Mejor juego de acción/aventura (Best action/adventure)
- Alan Wake 2
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Mejor juego de Rol (Best Role Playing)
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Lies of P
- Sea of Stars
- Starfield
Mejor juego de peleas (Best Fighting)
- God of the Rock
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
- Pocket Bravery
- Street Fighter 6
Mejor juego familiar (Best Family)
- Disney Illusion Island
- Party Animals
- Pikmin 4
- Sonic Superstars
- Super Mario Bros Wonder
Mejor juego de estrategia (Best Sim/strategy)
- Advance Wars 1+2: Reboot Camp
- Cities: Skylines II
- Company of Heroes 3
- Fire Emblem Engage
- Pikmin 4
Mejor juego deportivo o de carreras (Best Sports/Racing)
- EA Sports FC 24
- F1 23
- Forza Motorsport
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
- The Crew Motorfest
Mejor multijugador (Best multiplayer)
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Diablo IV
- Party Animals
- Street Fighter 6
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Creador de contenido del Año (Content Creator of the Year)
- Ironmouse
- Chrisbratt / People Make Games
- Quakity
- SpreenDMC
- Sypherpk
Mejor debut indie (Best Debut Indie)
- Cocoon
- Dredge
- Pizza Tower
- Venba
- Viewfinder
Mejor adaptación (Best Adaptation)
- Castlevania: Nocturne
- Gran Turismo
- The Last of Us
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Twisted Metal
Juego más esperado (Most Anticipated Game)
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Hades II
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Tekken 8
Mejor e-sports (Best e-sports Game)
- Counter Strike 2
- Dota 2
- League of Legends
- PUBG Mobile
- Valorant
Mejor atleta de e-sports (Best e-sports Athlete)
- Faker
- Zywoo
- Demon1
- Hydra
- Ruler
- Imperialhal
Mejor equipo e-sports (Best e-sports Team)
- Evil Geniuses
- Fnatic
- Gaimin Gladiators
- JD Gaming
- Team Vitality
Mejor entrenador en e-sports (Best e-sports Coach)
- Potter
- Zonic
- Gunba
- Xtqzzz
- Homme
Mejor Evento de e-sports (Best e-sports Event)
- 2023 League of Legends World Championship
- Blast.tv Paris Major 2023
- EVO 2023
- The International DOTA 2 Championship 2023
- VALORANT Champions 2023
¿Qué juego es tu candidato al mejor del año?
