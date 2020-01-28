LeBron James confiesa que conversó con Kobe Bryant horas antes de su fallecimiento
Además, el basquetbolista le publicó un emotivo mensaje.
Todavía siguen las repercusiones por el fallecimiento del basquetbolista Kobe Bryant. Por lo mismo, LeBron James no quiso estar ajeno a esta trágica noticia y utilizó sus redes sociales para confesar que sostuvo una conversación con el legendario jugador de Los Ángeles Lakers ese trágico domingo.
“No estoy preparado, pero allá voy. Estoy sentado intentando escribir algo para esta publicación, pero cada vez que lo intento empiezo a llorar de nuevo sólo pensando en ti, en la sobrina Gigi y en la amistad, vínculo y hermandad que tuvimos”, parte la publicación de Instagram.
Agrega que "literalmente escuché tu voz el domingo por la mañana antes de dejar Philly para volver a Los Ángeles. No pensé ni un poco en que sería la última conversación que tendríamos. ¡Estoy desconsolado y devastado! Te quiero, hermano mayor. Mi corazón está con Vanessa y las niñas”.
Pero no se queda solo en eso, porque le hace una particular promesa. “¡continuaré con tu legado! Significas mucho para todos nosotros, especialmente para los Lakers y es mi responsabilidad poner esto sobre mi espalda y seguir. Por favor, dame fuerza desde el cielo y cuídame. Hay mucho más que quiero decir, pero no puedo hacerlo ahora porque no puedo superarlo. Hasta que nos encontremos de nuevo, mi hermano", sentencia la publicación.
I’m Not Ready but here I go. Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had! I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!! I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!! ����������. Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation���� and it’s my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!! #Mamba4Life❤️���� #Gigi4Life❤️����
