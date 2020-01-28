LeBron James confiesa que conversó con Kobe Bryant horas antes de su fallecimiento

Todavía siguen las repercusiones por el fallecimiento del basquetbolista Kobe Bryant. Por lo mismo, LeBron James no quiso estar ajeno a esta trágica noticia y utilizó sus redes sociales para confesar que sostuvo una conversación con el legendario jugador de Los Ángeles Lakers ese trágico domingo.

“No estoy preparado, pero allá voy. Estoy sentado intentando escribir algo para esta publicación, pero cada vez que lo intento empiezo a llorar de nuevo sólo pensando en ti, en la sobrina Gigi y en la amistad, vínculo y hermandad que tuvimos”, parte la publicación de Instagram.

Agrega que "literalmente escuché tu voz el domingo por la mañana antes de dejar Philly para volver a Los Ángeles. No pensé ni un poco en que sería la última conversación que tendríamos. ¡Estoy desconsolado y devastado! Te quiero, hermano mayor. Mi corazón está con Vanessa y las niñas”.

Pero no se queda solo en eso, porque le hace una particular promesa. “¡continuaré con tu legado! Significas mucho para todos nosotros, especialmente para los Lakers y es mi responsabilidad poner esto sobre mi espalda y seguir. Por favor, dame fuerza desde el cielo y cuídame. Hay mucho más que quiero decir, pero no puedo hacerlo ahora porque no puedo superarlo. Hasta que nos encontremos de nuevo, mi hermano", sentencia la publicación.