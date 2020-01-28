arrow_downward
futbol mas deportes gamer tiempolibre tendencias
James despide a Bryant.

Últimas noticias

Redsport NBA

LeBron James confiesa que conversó con Kobe Bryant horas antes de su fallecimiento

Además, el basquetbolista le publicó un emotivo mensaje. 

escrito por
Carlos Olivos

James despide a Bryant.

James despide a Bryant. (Foto: @kingjames/)

Todavía siguen las repercusiones por el fallecimiento del basquetbolista Kobe Bryant. Por lo mismo, LeBron James no quiso estar ajeno a esta trágica noticia y utilizó sus redes sociales para confesar que sostuvo una conversación con el legendario jugador de Los Ángeles Lakers ese trágico domingo.

 

“No estoy preparado, pero allá voy. Estoy sentado intentando escribir algo para esta publicación, pero cada vez que lo intento empiezo a llorar de nuevo sólo pensando en ti, en la sobrina Gigi y en la amistad, vínculo y hermandad que tuvimos”, parte la publicación de Instagram.

Agrega que "literalmente escuché tu voz el domingo por la mañana antes de dejar Philly para volver a Los Ángeles. No pensé ni un poco en que sería la última conversación que tendríamos. ¡Estoy desconsolado y devastado! Te quiero, hermano mayor. Mi corazón está con Vanessa y las niñas”.

 

Pero no se queda solo en eso, porque le hace una particular promesa. “¡continuaré con tu legado! Significas mucho para todos nosotros, especialmente para los Lakers y es mi responsabilidad poner esto sobre mi espalda y seguir. Por favor, dame fuerza desde el cielo y cuídame. Hay mucho más que quiero decir, pero no puedo hacerlo ahora porque no puedo superarlo. Hasta que nos encontremos de nuevo, mi hermano", sentencia la publicación.

Temas

  • NBA
  • LeBron James
  • Kobe Bryant

Comentarios


Lee También

Colo Colo

Colo Colo sigue en la búsqueda de un defensor y pone su mirada en Luis Casanova
Venezuela

Jorge Sampaoli sostuvo dos reuniones para ser el nuevo entrenador de la selección de Venezuela
Copa Libertadores

¡Atenta la UC! Gremio se arma hasta los dientes y ficha a ex seleccionado brasileño para Copa Libertadores
Campeonato Nacional

Cindy Nahuelcoy y su debut en el fútbol chileno: "Siempre están los gritos machistas como el 'anda a lavar la loza'"

¿Qué equipo chileno tendrá mejor rendimiento en Copa Libertadores?

Universidad Católica
Colo Colo
Palestino
Universidad de Chile

Ya votaron 24550 personas

¡No te pierdas las novedades de último momento!

Suscribite a nuestras noticias

;