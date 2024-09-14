La esperada nueva entrega de los Premios Emmy 2024 está muy cerca de comenzar su nueva edición en donde la academia destacará a los programas más destacados de esta temporada.

La 76 edición se realizará este domingo 15 de septiembre y tendrá una transmisión en Latinoamérica a través de Max y TNT. El pre encuentro comenzará a las 20:00 horas, mientras que la ceremonia iniciará a las 21:00 (Chile).

¿Quiénes son los nominados a los Emmy 2024?

Mejor Actor Principal en una Serie Dramática

  • Idris Elba (Hijack)
  • Donald Glover (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)
  • Walton Goggins (Fallout)
  • Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)
  • Hiroyuki Sanada (Shōgun)
  • Dominic West (The Crown)

Mejor Actriz Principal en una Serie Dramática

  • Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
  • Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age)
  • Maya Erskine (Mr. and Mrs. Smith)
  • Anna Sawai (Shōgun)
  • Imelda Staunton (The Crown)
  • Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Serie Dramática

  • The Crown (Netflix)
  • Fallout (Prime Video)
  • The Gilded Age (Max)
  • The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
  • Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)
  • Shōgun (FX)
  • Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
  • 3 Body Problem (Netflix)

Mejor Actor Principal en una Serie de Comedia

  • Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows)
  • Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
  • Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
  • Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
  • Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
  • D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs)

Mejor Actriz Principal en una Serie de Comedia

  • Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
  • Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
  • Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)
  • Maya Rudolph (Loot)
  • Jean Smart (Hacks)
  • Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale)

Serie de Comedia

  • Abbott Elementary (ABC)
  • The Bear (FX)
  • Curb Your Enthusiasm (Max)
  • Hacks (Max)
  • Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
  • Palm Royale (Apple TV+)
  • Reservation Dogs (FX)
  • What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Mejor Actor Principal en una Serie Limitada o Antológica

  • Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers)
  • Richard Gadd (Bebé reno)
  • Jon Hamm (Fargo)
  • Tom Hollander (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans)
  • Andrew Scott (Ripley)

Mejor Actriz Principal en una Serie Limitada o Antológica

  • Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country)
  • Brie Larson (Lessons in Chemistry)
  • Juno Temple (Fargo)
  • Sofia Vergara (Griselda)
  • Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans)

Serie Limitada o Antológica

  • Bebé reno (Netflix)
  • Fargo (FX)
  • Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
  • Ripley (Netflix)
  • True Detective: Night Country (Max)

Programa de Entrevistas

  • The Daily Show
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live!
  • Late Night With Seth Meyers
  • The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Programa de Competencia de Realidad

  • The Amazing Race
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Top Chef
  • The Traitors
  • The Voice

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie Dramática

  • Christine Baranski (The Gilded Age)
  • Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)
  • Greta Lee (The Morning Show)
  • Karen Pittman (The Morning Show)
  • Holland Taylor (The Morning Show)

Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie Dramática

  • Tadanobu Asano (Shōgun)
  • Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
  • Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)
  • Jon Hamm (The Morning Show)
  • Takehiro Hira (Shōgun)
  • Jack Lowden (Slow Horses)
  • Jonathan Pryce (The Crown)

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia

  • Carol Burnett (Palm Royale)
  • Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
  • Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear)
  • Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
  • Meryl Streep (Only Murders In The Building)

Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia

  • Lionel Boyce (The Bear)
  • Paul W. Downs (Hacks)
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)
  • Paul Rudd (Only Murders In The Building)
  • Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
  • Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie Limitada o Antológica

  • Dakota Fanning (Ripley)
  • Lily Gladstone (Under The Bridge)
  • Nava Mau (Bebé reno)
  • Jessica Gunning (Bebé reno)
  • Aja Naomi King (Lessons in Chemistry)
  • Diane Lane (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)
  • Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country)

Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie Limitada o Antológica

  • Jonathan Bailey (Fellow Travelers)
  • Robert Downey Jr. (The Sympathizer)
  • Tom Goodman-Hill (Bebé reno)
  • John Hawkes (True Detective: Night Country)
  • Lamorne Morris (Fargo)
  • Lewis Pullman (Lessons in Chemistry)
  • Treat Williams (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)

Programa de Animación Sobresaliente

  • Blue Eye Samurai
  • Scavengers Reign
  • Los Simpson
  • X-Men ‘97

Diseño de Producción Sobresaliente para un Programa Narrativo Contemporáneo

The Crown
Fargo
The Gentlemen
The Morning Show
True Detective: Night Country

Diseño de Producción Sobresaliente para un Programa Narrativo de Época o Fantasía

  • Fallout
  • The Gilded Age
  • Palm Royale
  • Ripley
  • Shōgun

Diseño de Producción Sobresaliente para un Programa Narrativo (Media Hora)

  • The Bear
  • Frasier
  • Hacks
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • What We Do in the Shadows

Diseño de Producción Sobresaliente para una Serie de Variedades o Realidad

  • Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
  • The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Saturday Night Live
  • Squid Game: The Challenge

Diseño de Producción Sobresaliente para un Especial de Variedades

  • Dick Van Dyke: 98 Years Of Magic
  • 66th Grammy Awards
  • Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas
  • The Oscars
  • 76th Annual Tony Awards

Reparto Sobresaliente para una Serie de Comedia

  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • Curb Your Enthusiasm
  • Hacks
  • Only Murders in the Building

Reparto Sobresaliente para una Serie Dramática

  • The Crown
  • The Morning Show
  • Mr. and Mrs. Smith
  • Shōgun
  • Slow Horses