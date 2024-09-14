La esperada nueva entrega de los Premios Emmy 2024 está muy cerca de comenzar su nueva edición en donde la academia destacará a los programas más destacados de esta temporada.
La 76 edición se realizará este domingo 15 de septiembre y tendrá una transmisión en Latinoamérica a través de Max y TNT. El pre encuentro comenzará a las 20:00 horas, mientras que la ceremonia iniciará a las 21:00 (Chile).
¿Quiénes son los nominados a los Emmy 2024?
Mejor Actor Principal en una Serie Dramática
- Idris Elba (Hijack)
- Donald Glover (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)
- Walton Goggins (Fallout)
- Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)
- Hiroyuki Sanada (Shōgun)
- Dominic West (The Crown)
Mejor Actriz Principal en una Serie Dramática
- Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
- Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age)
- Maya Erskine (Mr. and Mrs. Smith)
- Anna Sawai (Shōgun)
- Imelda Staunton (The Crown)
- Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)
Serie Dramática
- The Crown (Netflix)
- Fallout (Prime Video)
- The Gilded Age (Max)
- The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)
- Shōgun (FX)
- Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
- 3 Body Problem (Netflix)
Mejor Actor Principal en una Serie de Comedia
- Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows)
- Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
- Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
- Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
- Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
- D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs)
Mejor Actriz Principal en una Serie de Comedia
- Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
- Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
- Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)
- Maya Rudolph (Loot)
- Jean Smart (Hacks)
- Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale)
Serie de Comedia
- Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- The Bear (FX)
- Curb Your Enthusiasm (Max)
- Hacks (Max)
- Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Palm Royale (Apple TV+)
- Reservation Dogs (FX)
- What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Mejor Actor Principal en una Serie Limitada o Antológica
- Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers)
- Richard Gadd (Bebé reno)
- Jon Hamm (Fargo)
- Tom Hollander (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans)
- Andrew Scott (Ripley)
Mejor Actriz Principal en una Serie Limitada o Antológica
- Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country)
- Brie Larson (Lessons in Chemistry)
- Juno Temple (Fargo)
- Sofia Vergara (Griselda)
- Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans)
Serie Limitada o Antológica
- Bebé reno (Netflix)
- Fargo (FX)
- Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
- Ripley (Netflix)
- True Detective: Night Country (Max)
Programa de Entrevistas
- The Daily Show
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Late Night With Seth Meyers
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Programa de Competencia de Realidad
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Traitors
- The Voice
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie Dramática
- Christine Baranski (The Gilded Age)
- Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)
- Greta Lee (The Morning Show)
- Karen Pittman (The Morning Show)
- Holland Taylor (The Morning Show)
Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie Dramática
- Tadanobu Asano (Shōgun)
- Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
- Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)
- Jon Hamm (The Morning Show)
- Takehiro Hira (Shōgun)
- Jack Lowden (Slow Horses)
- Jonathan Pryce (The Crown)
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia
- Carol Burnett (Palm Royale)
- Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
- Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
- Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear)
- Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
- Meryl Streep (Only Murders In The Building)
Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia
- Lionel Boyce (The Bear)
- Paul W. Downs (Hacks)
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)
- Paul Rudd (Only Murders In The Building)
- Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
- Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie Limitada o Antológica
- Dakota Fanning (Ripley)
- Lily Gladstone (Under The Bridge)
- Nava Mau (Bebé reno)
- Jessica Gunning (Bebé reno)
- Aja Naomi King (Lessons in Chemistry)
- Diane Lane (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)
- Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country)
Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie Limitada o Antológica
- Jonathan Bailey (Fellow Travelers)
- Robert Downey Jr. (The Sympathizer)
- Tom Goodman-Hill (Bebé reno)
- John Hawkes (True Detective: Night Country)
- Lamorne Morris (Fargo)
- Lewis Pullman (Lessons in Chemistry)
- Treat Williams (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)
Programa de Animación Sobresaliente
- Blue Eye Samurai
- Scavengers Reign
- Los Simpson
- X-Men ‘97
Diseño de Producción Sobresaliente para un Programa Narrativo Contemporáneo
The Crown
Fargo
The Gentlemen
The Morning Show
True Detective: Night Country
Diseño de Producción Sobresaliente para un Programa Narrativo de Época o Fantasía
- Fallout
- The Gilded Age
- Palm Royale
- Ripley
- Shōgun
Diseño de Producción Sobresaliente para un Programa Narrativo (Media Hora)
- The Bear
- Frasier
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- What We Do in the Shadows
Diseño de Producción Sobresaliente para una Serie de Variedades o Realidad
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Saturday Night Live
- Squid Game: The Challenge
Diseño de Producción Sobresaliente para un Especial de Variedades
- Dick Van Dyke: 98 Years Of Magic
- 66th Grammy Awards
- Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas
- The Oscars
- 76th Annual Tony Awards
Reparto Sobresaliente para una Serie de Comedia
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
Reparto Sobresaliente para una Serie Dramática
- The Crown
- The Morning Show
- Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Shōgun
- Slow Horses