La esperada nueva entrega de los Premios Emmy 2024 está muy cerca de comenzar su nueva edición en donde la academia destacará a los programas más destacados de esta temporada.

La 76 edición se realizará este domingo 15 de septiembre y tendrá una transmisión en Latinoamérica a través de Max y TNT. El pre encuentro comenzará a las 20:00 horas, mientras que la ceremonia iniciará a las 21:00 (Chile).

¿Quiénes son los nominados a los Emmy 2024?

Mejor Actor Principal en una Serie Dramática

Idris Elba (Hijack)

Donald Glover (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)

Walton Goggins (Fallout)

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)

Hiroyuki Sanada (Shōgun)

Dominic West (The Crown)

Mejor Actriz Principal en una Serie Dramática

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age)

Maya Erskine (Mr. and Mrs. Smith)

Anna Sawai (Shōgun)

Imelda Staunton (The Crown)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Serie Dramática

The Crown (Netflix)

Fallout (Prime Video)

The Gilded Age (Max)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)

Shōgun (FX)

Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

3 Body Problem (Netflix)

Mejor Actor Principal en una Serie de Comedia

Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows)

Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs)

Mejor Actriz Principal en una Serie de Comedia

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)

Maya Rudolph (Loot)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale)

Serie de Comedia

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Bear (FX)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (Max)

Hacks (Max)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Mejor Actor Principal en una Serie Limitada o Antológica

Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers)

Richard Gadd (Bebé reno)

Jon Hamm (Fargo)

Tom Hollander (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans)

Andrew Scott (Ripley)

Mejor Actriz Principal en una Serie Limitada o Antológica

Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country)

Brie Larson (Lessons in Chemistry)

Juno Temple (Fargo)

Sofia Vergara (Griselda)

Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans)

Serie Limitada o Antológica

Bebé reno (Netflix)

Fargo (FX)

Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Ripley (Netflix)

True Detective: Night Country (Max)

Programa de Entrevistas

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Programa de Competencia de Realidad

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Traitors

The Voice

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie Dramática

Christine Baranski (The Gilded Age)

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Greta Lee (The Morning Show)

Karen Pittman (The Morning Show)

Holland Taylor (The Morning Show)

Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie Dramática

Tadanobu Asano (Shōgun)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)

Jon Hamm (The Morning Show)

Takehiro Hira (Shōgun)

Jack Lowden (Slow Horses)

Jonathan Pryce (The Crown)

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia

Carol Burnett (Palm Royale)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Meryl Streep (Only Murders In The Building)

Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia

Lionel Boyce (The Bear)

Paul W. Downs (Hacks)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)

Paul Rudd (Only Murders In The Building)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie Limitada o Antológica

Dakota Fanning (Ripley)

Lily Gladstone (Under The Bridge)

Nava Mau (Bebé reno)

Jessica Gunning (Bebé reno)

Aja Naomi King (Lessons in Chemistry)

Diane Lane (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)

Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country)

Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie Limitada o Antológica

Jonathan Bailey (Fellow Travelers)

Robert Downey Jr. (The Sympathizer)

Tom Goodman-Hill (Bebé reno)

John Hawkes (True Detective: Night Country)

Lamorne Morris (Fargo)

Lewis Pullman (Lessons in Chemistry)

Treat Williams (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)

Programa de Animación Sobresaliente

Blue Eye Samurai

Scavengers Reign

Los Simpson

X-Men ‘97

Diseño de Producción Sobresaliente para un Programa Narrativo Contemporáneo

The Crown

Fargo

The Gentlemen

The Morning Show

True Detective: Night Country

Diseño de Producción Sobresaliente para un Programa Narrativo de Época o Fantasía

Fallout

The Gilded Age

Palm Royale

Ripley

Shōgun

Diseño de Producción Sobresaliente para un Programa Narrativo (Media Hora)

The Bear

Frasier

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

What We Do in the Shadows

Diseño de Producción Sobresaliente para una Serie de Variedades o Realidad

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Saturday Night Live

Squid Game: The Challenge

Diseño de Producción Sobresaliente para un Especial de Variedades

Dick Van Dyke: 98 Years Of Magic

66th Grammy Awards

Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas

The Oscars

76th Annual Tony Awards

Reparto Sobresaliente para una Serie de Comedia

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reparto Sobresaliente para una Serie Dramática