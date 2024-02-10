Ya va faltando menos para la premiación más importante del año en la entretención. Los Oscar están a la vuelta de la esquina y en marzo se realizará la ceremonia que celebra lo mejor del cine y ahora también el streaming en 2023.
Categorías y un montón de actores o profesionales del cine que asistirán esa noche al Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles en California. Además, contará con Jimmy Kimmel una vez más como conductor.
Por si fuera poco, los Premios Oscar tendrán dos producciones chilenas nominadas. La primera es La Memoria Infinita de Maite Alberdi a mejor película documental, mientras que El Conde está por mejor fotografía.
¿Cuándo son los Oscar 2024?
Los Premios Oscar están programados para el próximo 10 de marzo del presente año, con una ceremonia que iniciará a eso de las 22:00 horas de Chile.
Nominados a los Premios Oscar 2024:
Mejor película
- American Fiction
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- The Holdovers
- The Zone of Interest
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
Mejor dirección
- Justine Triet – Anatomy of a Fall
- Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
- Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things
- Jonathan Glazar – The Zone of Interest
Mejor Actor
- Bradley Cooper – Maestro
- Colman Domingo – Rustin
- Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
Mejor actriz
- Annette Bening – Nyad
- Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
- Carey Mulligan – Maestro
- Emma Stone – Poor Things
Mejor actor de reparto
- Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
- Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling – Barbie
- Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
- America Ferrera – Barbie
- Jodie Foster – Nyad
- Da’vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Mejor guion adaptado
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Mejor guion original
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Maestro
- May December
- Past Lives
Mejor cinematografía
- El Conde
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Mejor película internacional
- Io Capitano – Italia
- Perfect Days – Japón
- La Sociedad de la Nieve – España
- The Teachers’ Lounge
- The Zone of Interest – Reino Unido
Mejor documental
- Bobi Wine The People’s President
- La Memoria Infinita
- Four Daughters
- To kill a Tigers
- 20 days in Mariupol
Mejor película animada
- The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Robot Dreams
- Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse
Mejor edición
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Mejores efectos visuales
- The Creator
- Godzilla Minus One
- Guardians of the Galaxy 3
- Mission: Imposible 7
- Napoleon
Mejor producción de diseño
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Mejor maquillaje y peinado
- Golda
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- La Sociedad de la Nieve
Mejor diseño de vestuario
- Barbie – Jacqueline Durran
- Killers of the Flower Moon – Jacqueline West
- Napoleon – Janty Yates y Dave Crossman
- Oppenheimer – Ellen Mirojnick
- Poor Things – Holly Waddington
Mejor cortometraje
- The After
- Invincible
- Knight of Fortune
- Red, White and Blue
- The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Mejor canción original
- I’m Just Ken – Barbie
- It Never Went Away – American Symphony
- What Was I Made For? – Barbie
- Wahzhazhe (A Song for my People) – Killers of the Flower Moon
- The Fire Inside – Flamin Hot
Mejor sonido
- Oppenheimer
- Maestro
- The Zone of Interest
- The Creator
- Mission Imposible 7
Mejor banda sonora
- American Fiction
- Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Poor Things
Mejor cortometraje documental
- The Abcs of Booking Banning
- The Barber of Little Rock
- Island in Between
- The Last Repair Shop
- Nai Nai & Wai Po
Mejor cortometraje animado
- Letter to a Pig
- Ninety-Five Senses
- Our Uniform
- Pachyderme
- War is Over! Inspired by the music of John & Yoko