La temporada de Premios no solo premia a lo mejor del cine y la televisión sino que también están los premios que destacan lo mejor de la Música del último año.

Y es que los Grammys están a la vuelta de la esquina. Así es, uno de los premios más importantes de la música está a punto de realizarse una vez más para darle los megáfonos a los más destacados del año.

¿Cuándo son los Grammys?

La ceremonia de los Grammys 2024 se llevará a cabo el próximo domingo 4 de febrero y se celebrará en el Crypto.com Arena de Los Ángeles en Estados Unidos.

Esta sería la 66 edición de los premios y serán presentados por Trevor Noah por cuarto año consecutivo.

La ceremonia debería ser transmitida por TNT Latinoamérica y seguramente HBO Max también transmita los premios mediante su plataforma durante este mismo día como ha hecho con algunas de las últimas premiaciones del año.

¿Viene Taylor Swift?

Un gran rumor se tomó las redes sociales y es que el medio de estadounidense Hits Daily Double confirmó que Taylor Swift tendría una presentación en los Grammy durante este domingo 4 de febrero.

Esto no ha sido confirmado por la artista ni tampoco por la entidad de los Grammy por tanto no sabemos si es que es real o no y es que posteriormente también el medio Pop Base reveló que la artista no se presentará pero que si atenderá a la premiación durante la jornada.

Esto recién lo sabremos el día domingo y es que ahí veremos si es que efectivamente Taylor decide asistir a la premiación este año. Y es que hay que recordar que la artista tiene 6 nominaciones incluida canción del año y álbum del año.

¿Quiénes son los nominados?

Ya tenemos la lista de los nominados de los Grammys y puedes conocer algunas de las nominaciones más importantes a continuación:

Mejor Canción del Año

A&W — Lana Del Rey

Anti-Hero — Taylor Swift

Butterfly — Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson

Dance The Night – Dua Lipa

Flowers — Miley Cyrus

Kill Bill — SZA

vampire — Olivia Rodrigo

What Was I Made For? — Billie Eilish

Mejor Grabación del Año

Worship – Jon Batiste

Not Strong Enough – Boygenius

Flowers – Miley Cyrus

What Was I Made For? – Billie Eilish

On My Mama – Victoria Monét

Vampire – Olivia Rodrigo

Anti-Hero – Taylor Swift

Kill Bill – SZA

Mejor Álbum del Año

Midnights – Taylor Swift

SOS – SZA

World Music Radio – Jon Batiste

The record – Boygenius

ENDLESS SUMMER VACATION – Miley Cyrus

Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd – Lana Del Rey

The Age Of Pleasure – Janelle Monáe

GUTS – Olivia Rodrigo

Mejor Artista Nuevo

Gracie Abrams

Fred again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

Mejor Canción Pop Solista

Flowers — Miley Cyrus

Paint The Town Red — Doja Cat

What Was I Made For — Billie Eilish

Vampire — Olivia Rodrigo

Anti-Hero — Taylor Swift

Mejor Canción Pop dúo/grupo

Thousand Miles — Miley Cyrus feat. Brandi Carlile

Candy Necklace — Lana Del Rey feat. jon Batistes

Never Felt So Alone — Labrinth feat. Billie Eilish

Karma — Taylor Swift feat. Ice Spice

Ghost In The Machine — SZA feat. Phoebe Bridgers

Mejor grabación Pop Dance

Padam Padam — Kylie Minogue

One In A Million — Bebe Rexha, David Guetta

Rush — Troye Sivan

Baby Don’t Hurt Me — David Guetta, Anne Marie & Coi Leray

Miracle — Calvin Harris, Ellie Goulding

Mejor Álbum Pop Vocal

“Chemistry,” Kelly Clarkson

“Endless Summer Vacation,” Miley Cyrus

“Guts,” Olivia Rodrigo

“-” (Subtract), Ed Sheeran

“Midnights,” Taylor Swift

Mejor Grabación Dance/Electrónica

“Blackbox Life Recorder 21F,” Aphex Twin

“Loading,” James Blake

“Higher Than Ever Before,” Disclosure

“Strong,” Romy & Fred again..

“Rumble,” Skrillex, Fred again.. and Flowdan

Mejor Álbum Dance/Electrónica

“Playing Robots Into Heaven,” James Blake

“For That Beautiful Feeling,” the Chemical Brothers

“Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022),” Fred again..

“Kx5,” Kx5

“Quest for Fire,” Skrillex

Mejor canción Rap

“Attention,” Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini and Ari Starace, songwriters (Doja Cat)

“Barbie World” from “Barbie the Album,” Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. and Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua)

“Just Wanna Rock,” Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods and Javier Mercado, songwriters (Lil Uzi Vert)

“Rich Flex,” Brytavious Chambers, Isaac “Zac” De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael “Finatik” Mule and Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, songwriters (Drake & 21 Savage)

“Scientists & Engineers,” Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore and Dion Wilson, songwriters (Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane)

Mejor interpretación Rap

“The Hillbillies,” Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar

“Love Letter,” Black Thought

“Rich Flex,” Drake & 21 Savage

“Scientists & Engineers,” Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane

“Players,” Coi Leray

Mejor Canción Rap Melódico

Attention – Doja Cat

Low – SZA

Spin Bout U – Drake & 21 Savage

All My Life – Lil Durk & J. Cole

Sittin’ On Top Of The World – Burna Boy & 21 Savage

Mejor Álbum Latino

“La Cuarta Hoja,” Pablo Alborán

“Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1,” AleMor

“A Ciegas,” Paula Arenas

“La Neta,” Pedro Capó

“Don Juan,” Maluma

“X Mí (Vol. 1),” Gaby Moreno

Mejor Álbum Música Urbana

“Saturno,” Rauw Alejandro

«Mañana Será Bonito,” Karol G

“Data,” Tainy

Mejor Álbum Latino Rock o Alternativo

“Martínez,” Cabra

“Leche De Tigre,” Diamante Eléctrico

“Vida Cotidiana,” Juanes

“De Todas Las Flores,” Natalia Lafourcade

“EADDA9223,” Fito Paez

Mejor Composición para Medio Audiovisual

Barbie World

Dance The Night

I’m Just Ken

Lift Me Up

What Was I Made For

Mejor Banda Sonora para un Medio Audiovisual

“Barbie,” Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, composers

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Ludwig Göransson, composer

“The Fabelmans,” John Williams, composer

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” John Williams, composer

“Oppenheimer,” Ludwig Göransson, composer

Mejor álbum R&B

Girls Night Out – Babyface

What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe) – Coco Jones

Special Occasion – Emily King

Jaguar II – Victoria Monét

Clear 2: Soft Life EP – Summer Walker

Mejor Interpretación R&B

“Summer Too Hot,” Chris Brown

“Back to Love,” Robert Glasper featuring SiR and Alex Isley

“ICU,” Coco Jones

“How Does It Make You Feel,” Victoria Monét

“Kill Bill,” SZA

Mejor Canción R&B

“Angel,” Halle Bailey, Theron Feemster and Coleridge Tillman, songwriters (Halle)

“Back to Love,” Darryl Andrew Farris, Robert Glasper and Alexandra Isley, songwriters (Robert Glasper Featuring SiR and Alex Isley)

“ICU,” Darhyl Camper Jr., Courtney Jones, Raymond Komba and Roy Keisha Rockette, songwriters (Coco Jones)

”On My Mama,” Dernst Emile II, Jeff Gitelman, Victoria Monét, Kyla Moscovich, Jamil Pierre and Charles Williams, songwriters (Victoria Monét)

“Snooze,” Kenny B. Edmonds, Blair Ferguson, Khris Riddick-Tynes, Solána Rowe and Leon Thomas, songwriters (SZA)

Mejor interpretación Rock

“Sculptures of Anything Goes,” Arctic Monkeys

«More Than a Love Song,” Black Pumas

“Not Strong Enough,” boygenius

“Rescued,” Foo Fighters

“Lux Æterna,” Metallica

Mejor canción Rock

Angry,” Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Andrew Watt, songwriters (the Rolling Stones)

“Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl,” Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

“Emotion Sickness,” Dean Fertita, Joshua Homme, Michael Shuman, Jon Theodore and Troy Van Leeuwen, songwriters (Queens of the Stone Age)

“Not Strong Enough,” Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus, songwriters (boygenius)

“Rescued,” Dave Grohl, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett and Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

Mejor Álbum Rock

“But Here We Are,” Foo Fighters

“Starcatcher,” Greta Van Fleet

“72 Seasons,” Metallica

“This Is Why,” Paramore

“In Times New Roman…,” Queens of the Stone Age

Mejor Álbum Alternativo

“The Car,” Arctic Monkeys

“The Record,” boygenius

“Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” Lana Del Rey

“Cracker Island,” Gorillaz

“I Inside the Old Year Dying,” PJ Harvey

Mejor canción alternativa