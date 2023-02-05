La edición número 65 de los Premios Grammy está a pocas horas de comenzar, en donde los artistas más grandes de la música se reúnen en una memorable noche que destaca a los mejores de la industria.
La ceremonia será transmitida por HBO Max y TNT, y comenzará este domingo 5 de febrero a partir de las 21.00 horas con el preshow. Entre los nominados a esta edición se encuentran Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Adele y Abba, entre otras grandes estrellas.
Revisa el listado completo de nominados
Álbum de año
- Voyage - Abba
- 30 - Adele
- Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny
- Renaissance - Beyoncé
- Good Morning Gorgeus (Deluxe) - Mary J. Blige
- In This Silent Days - Brandi Carlile
- Music of the Spheres - Codplay
- Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar
- Special - Lizzo
- Harry's House - Harry Styles
Canción del año
- Abcdefu’ – Gayle
- ‘About Damn Time’ – Lizzo
- ‘All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)’ – Taylor Swift
- ‘As It Was’ – Harry Styles
- ‘Bad Habit’ – Steve Lacy
- ‘Break My Soul’ – Beyoncé
- ‘Easy on Me’ – Adele
- ‘God Did’ – DJ Khaled ft. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend y Fridayy
- ‘The Heart Part 5’ – Kendrick Lamar
- ‘Just Like That’ – Bonnie Raitt
Grabación del año
- Don't Shut Me Down - ABBA
- Easy On Me - Adele
- Break My Soul - Beyoncé
- Good Morning Gorgeous - Mary J. Blige
- You and Me on the Rock - Brandi Carlile ft. Lucius
- Woman - Doja Cat
- About Damn Time - Lizzo
- Bad Habit - Steve Lacy
- The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar
- As It Was - Harry Styles
Mejor artista nuevo
- Anitta
- Omar Apollo
- Domi & JD Beck
- Muni Long
- Samara Joy
- Latto
- Maneskin
- Tobe Nwigwe
- Molly Tuttle
- Wet Leg
Mejor video músical
- Easy on me - Adele
- Yet To Come - BTS
- Woman - Doja Cat
- The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar
- As It was - Harry Styles
- All Too Well: The Short Film - Taylor Swift
Mejor película musical
- Adele One Night Only - Adele
- Our World - Justin Bieber
- Billie Eilish Live At The O2 - Billie Eilish
- Motomami (Rosalía Tiktok Live Performance) - Rosalía
- Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story - Varios artistas
- A Band a Brotherhood a Barn - Neil Young y Crazy Horse
Mejor interpretación musical global
- Udhero Na - Arroj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar
- Give Me Love - Matt B & Eddy Kenzo
- Last Last - Burna Boy
- Never Bow Down - Rocky Dawuni ft. Blvk H3ro
- Bayethe - Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode
Mejor álbum de música global
- Shuruaat - Berklee Indian Ensemble
- Love, Damini - Burna Boy
- Queen of Sheba - Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf
- Beetween Us... (Live) - Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jukles Buckey ft. Manu Delago
- Sakura - Masa Takumi
Mejor interpretación pop solista
- Easy On Me - Adele
- Moscow Mule - Bad Bunny
- Woman - Doja Cat
- Bad Habit - Steve Lacy
- About Damn Time - Lizoo
- As It Was - Harry Styles
Mejor interpretación pop dúo/grupal
- Don’t Shut Me Down - Abba
- Bam Bam - Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran
- My Universe - Codplay y BTS
- lI Like You (A Happier Song) - Post Malone y Doja Cat
- Unholy - Sam Smith y Kim Petras
Mejor álbum vocal pop tradicional
- Higher - Michael Bublé
- When Christmas Comes around... - Kelly Clarkson
- I Dream of Christmas (Extended) - Norah Jones
- Evergreen - Pentatonix
- Thank You - Diana Ross
Mejor álbum pop vocal
- Voyagge - Abba
- 30 - Adele
- Music of the Spheres - Coldplay
- Special - Lizzo
- Harry's House - Harry Styles
Mejor interpretación de rock
- So Happy It Hurts - Bryan Adams
- Old Man - Beck
- Wild Child - Black Keys
- Broken Horses - Brandi Carlile
- Crawl! - Idles
- Patient Number 9 - Ozzy Osbourne ft. Jeff Beck
- Holidays - Turnstile
Mejor interpretación de metal
- Call Me Sunshine - Ghost
- We'll Be Back - Megadeth
- Kill Or Be Killed - Muse
- Degradation Rules - Ozzy Osbourne ft. Tony Iommi
- Blackout - Turnstile
Mejor canción de rock
- Black Summer
- Blackout
- Borken Horses
- Hermonia's Dream
- Patien Number 9
Mejor álbum de rock
- Dropout Boogie
- The Boy Named If
- Crawlers
- Mainstream Sellout
- Patien Number 9
- Lucife on the Sofa
Mejor álbum de rap
- God Did - DJ Khaled
- I Never Liked You - Future
- Come Home The Kids Miss You - Jack Harlow
- Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar
- It's Almost Dry - Pusha T
Mejor canción rap
- Chirchil Downs
- God Did
- The Heart Part 5
- Wait For U
- Pushin P
Mejor interpretación de rap
- God Did - DJ Khaled ft. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend y Friday
- Vegas - Doja Cat
- Pushin P - Gunna and Future ft. Young Thug
- F.N.F - (Let's Go) - HITKID y Glorilla
- The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar
Mejor interpretación de rap melódico
- Beautiful - DJ Khaled ft. Future y SZA
- Wait For U - Future ft. Drake y Tems
- First Class - Jack Harlow
- Die Hard - Kendrick Lamar ft. Blxsts y Amanda Reifer
- Big Energy (Live) - Lato
Mejor grabación dance/electrónica
- Break My Soul - Beyoncé
- Rosewood - Bonobo
- Don't Forget My Love - Dipplo and Miguel
- I'm Good (Blue) - David Getta y Bebe Rexha
- Intimidated - Kaytranada ft. H.E.R
- On My Knees - Rufus Du Sol
Mejor álbum de música dance/electrónica
- Renaissance - Beyoncé
- Fragments - Bonobo
- Diplo - Diplo
- The Last Goodbye - Odesza
- Surrender - Rufus Du Sol
Mejor composición instrumental
- African Tales
- El país invisible
- Fronteras (Border) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues
- Refuge
- Snapshots