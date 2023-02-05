La edición número 65 de los Premios Grammy está a pocas horas de comenzar, en donde los artistas más grandes de la música se reúnen en una memorable noche que destaca a los mejores de la industria.

La ceremonia será transmitida por HBO Max y TNT, y comenzará este domingo 5 de febrero a partir de las 21.00 horas con el preshow. Entre los nominados a esta edición se encuentran Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Adele y Abba, entre otras grandes estrellas.

Revisa el listado completo de nominados

Álbum de año

  • Voyage - Abba
  • 30 - Adele
  • Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny
  • Renaissance - Beyoncé
  • Good Morning Gorgeus (Deluxe) - Mary J. Blige
  • In This Silent Days - Brandi Carlile
  • Music of the Spheres - Codplay
  • Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar
  • Special - Lizzo
  • Harry's House - Harry Styles

Canción del año

  • Abcdefu’ – Gayle
  • ‘About Damn Time’ – Lizzo
  • ‘All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)’ – Taylor Swift
  • ‘As It Was’ – Harry Styles
  • ‘Bad Habit’ – Steve Lacy
  • ‘Break My Soul’ – Beyoncé
  • ‘Easy on Me’ – Adele
  • ‘God Did’ – DJ Khaled ft. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend y Fridayy
  • ‘The Heart Part 5’ – Kendrick Lamar
  • ‘Just Like That’ – Bonnie Raitt

Grabación del año

  • Don't Shut Me Down - ABBA
  • Easy On Me - Adele
  • Break My Soul - Beyoncé
  • Good Morning Gorgeous - Mary J. Blige
  • You and Me on the Rock - Brandi Carlile ft. Lucius
  • Woman - Doja Cat
  • About Damn Time - Lizzo
  • Bad Habit - Steve Lacy
  • The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar
  • As It Was - Harry Styles 

Mejor artista nuevo

  • Anitta
  • Omar Apollo
  • Domi & JD Beck
  • Muni Long
  • Samara Joy
  • Latto
  • Maneskin
  • Tobe Nwigwe
  • Molly Tuttle
  • Wet Leg

Mejor video músical

  • Easy on me - Adele
  • Yet To Come - BTS
  • Woman - Doja Cat
  • The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar
  • As It was - Harry Styles
  • All Too Well: The Short Film - Taylor Swift 

Mejor película musical

  • Adele One Night Only - Adele
  • Our World - Justin Bieber
  • Billie Eilish Live At The O2 - Billie Eilish
  • Motomami (Rosalía Tiktok Live Performance) - Rosalía
  • Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story - Varios artistas
  • A Band a Brotherhood a Barn - Neil Young y Crazy Horse

Mejor interpretación musical global

  • Udhero Na - Arroj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar
  • Give Me Love - Matt B & Eddy Kenzo
  • Last Last - Burna Boy
  • Never Bow Down - Rocky Dawuni ft. Blvk H3ro
  • Bayethe - Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode

Mejor álbum de música global

  • Shuruaat - Berklee Indian Ensemble
  • Love, Damini - Burna Boy
  • Queen of Sheba - Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf
  •  Beetween Us... (Live) - Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jukles Buckey ft. Manu Delago
  • Sakura - Masa Takumi

Mejor interpretación pop solista

  • Easy On Me - Adele
  • Moscow Mule - Bad Bunny
  • Woman - Doja Cat
  • Bad Habit - Steve Lacy
  • About Damn Time - Lizoo
  • As It Was - Harry Styles

Mejor interpretación pop dúo/grupal

  • Don’t Shut Me Down - Abba
  • Bam Bam - Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran
  • My Universe - Codplay y BTS
  • lI Like You (A Happier Song) - Post Malone y Doja Cat
  • Unholy - Sam Smith y Kim Petras

Mejor álbum vocal pop tradicional

  • Higher - Michael Bublé
  • When Christmas Comes around... - Kelly Clarkson 
  • I Dream of Christmas (Extended) - Norah Jones
  • Evergreen - Pentatonix
  • Thank You - Diana Ross

Mejor álbum pop vocal

  • Voyagge - Abba
  • 30 - Adele
  • Music of the Spheres - Coldplay
  • Special - Lizzo
  • Harry's House - Harry Styles

Mejor interpretación de rock

  • So Happy It Hurts - Bryan Adams
  • Old Man - Beck
  • Wild Child - Black Keys
  • Broken Horses - Brandi Carlile
  • Crawl! - Idles
  • Patient Number 9 - Ozzy Osbourne ft. Jeff Beck
  • Holidays - Turnstile

Mejor interpretación de metal

  • Call Me Sunshine - Ghost
  • We'll Be Back - Megadeth
  • Kill Or Be Killed - Muse
  • Degradation Rules - Ozzy Osbourne ft. Tony Iommi
  • Blackout - Turnstile

Mejor canción de rock

  • Black Summer
  • Blackout
  • Borken Horses
  • Hermonia's Dream
  • Patien Number 9

Mejor álbum de rock

  • Dropout Boogie
  • The Boy Named If
  • Crawlers
  • Mainstream Sellout
  • Patien Number 9
  • Lucife on the Sofa

Mejor álbum de rap

  • God Did - DJ Khaled
  • I Never Liked You - Future
  • Come Home The Kids Miss You - Jack Harlow
  • Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar
  • It's Almost Dry - Pusha T

Mejor canción rap

  • Chirchil Downs 
  • God Did
  • The Heart Part 5
  • Wait For U
  • Pushin P

Mejor interpretación de rap

  • God Did - DJ Khaled ft. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend y Friday
  • Vegas - Doja Cat
  • Pushin P - Gunna and Future ft. Young Thug 
  • F.N.F - (Let's Go) - HITKID y Glorilla
  • The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar

Mejor interpretación de rap melódico

  • Beautiful - DJ Khaled ft. Future y SZA
  • Wait For U - Future ft. Drake y Tems
  • First Class - Jack Harlow
  • Die Hard - Kendrick Lamar ft. Blxsts y Amanda Reifer
  • Big Energy (Live) - Lato

Mejor grabación dance/electrónica

  • Break My Soul - Beyoncé
  • Rosewood - Bonobo
  • Don't Forget My Love - Dipplo and Miguel
  • I'm Good (Blue) - David Getta y Bebe Rexha
  • Intimidated - Kaytranada ft. H.E.R
  • On My Knees - Rufus Du Sol

Mejor álbum de música dance/electrónica

  • Renaissance - Beyoncé
  • Fragments - Bonobo
  • Diplo - Diplo
  • The Last Goodbye - Odesza
  • Surrender - Rufus Du Sol

Mejor composición instrumental

  • African Tales 
  • El país invisible
  • Fronteras (Border) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues
  • Refuge
  • Snapshots