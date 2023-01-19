Continúa la temporada de premios para Hollywood y este es el momento de los British Academy Film 2023 (BAFTA), los premios de la Academia Británica de las Artes Cinematográficas y de la Televisión que tiene su versión número 76 este año.
Estos son los nominados a los premios BAFTA 2023
Durante la jornada del 19 de enero la Academia Británica dió a conocer los que serían los nominados a los premios de este año, los que puedes conocer a continuación:
Mejor Película
- All Quiet On The Western Front
- The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Tár
Mejor Película Británica
- Aftersun
- The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Brian And Charles
- Empire Of Light
- Good Luck To You, Leo Grande
- Living
- Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
- See How They Run
- The Swimmers
- The Wonder
Debut destacado de un escritor, director o productor británico
- Aftersun, Charlotte Wells (escritor/director)
- Blue Jean, Georgia Oakley (escritor/director), Hélène Sifre (productor)
- Electric Malady, Marie Lidén (director)
- Good Luck To You, Leo Grande, Katy Brand (escritor)
- Rebellion, Maia Kenworthy (director)
Mejor Película de habla no inglesa
- All Quiet On The Western Front
- Argentina, 1985
- Corsage
- Decision To Leave
- The Quiet Girl
Mejor Documental
- All That Breathes
- All The Beauty And The Bloodshed
- Fire Of Love
- Moonage Daydream
- Navalny
Mejor Película Animada
- Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Marcel The Shell With Shoes On
- Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
Mejor Director
- Edward Berger, All Quiet On The Western Front
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Park Chan-Wook, Decision To Leave
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Todd Field, Tár
- Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King
Mejor Guión Original
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
- Todd Field, Tár
- Ruben Östlund, Triangle Of Sadness
Mejor Guión Adaptado
- Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell, All Quiet On The Western Front
- Kazuo Ishiguro, Living
- Colm Bairéad, The Quiet Girl
- Rebecca Lenkiewicz, She Said
- Samuel D. Hunter, The Whale
Mejor Actriz
- Cate Blanchett, Tár
- Viola Davis, The Woman King
- Danielle Deadwyler, Till
- Ana De Armas, Blonde
- Emma Thompson, Good Luck To You, Leo Grande
- Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Mejor Actor
- Austin Butler, Elvis
- Colin Farrell, The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Brendan Fraser, The Whale
- Daryl Mccormack, Good Luck To You, Leo Grande
- Paul Mescal, Aftersun
- Bill Nighy, Living
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau, The Whale
- Kerry Condon, The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Dolly De Leon, Triangle Of Sadness
- Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Carey Mulligan, She Said
Mejor Actor de Soporte
- Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan, The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
- Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet On The Western Front
- Micheal Ward, Empire Of Light
Mejor Música Original
- Volker Bertelmann, All Quiet On The Western Front
- Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
- Carter Burwell, The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Son Lux, Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
Mejor Reparto
- Lucy Pardee, Aftersun
- Simone Bär, All Quiet On The Western Front
- Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian, Elvis
- Sarah Halley Finn, Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Pauline Hansson, Triangle Of Sadness
Mejor Fotografía
- James Friend, All Quiet On The Western Front
- Greig Fraser, The Batman
- Mandy Walker, Elvis
- Roger Deakins, Empire Of Light
- Claudio Miranda, Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor Montaje
- Sven Budelmann, All Quiet On The Western Front
- Mikkel E. G. Nielsen, The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Jonathan Redmond, Matt Villa, Elvis
- Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Eddie Hamilton, Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor Diseño de Vestuario
- Lisy Christl, All Quiet On The Western Front
- J.R. Hawbaker, Albert Wolsky, Amsterdam
- Mary Zophres, Babylon
- Catherine Martin, Elvis
- Jenny Beavan, Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris
Mejor Diseño de Producción
- All Quiet On The Western Front
- Babylon
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
Mejor Maquillaje y Peluquería
- All Quiet On The Western Front
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
- The Whale
Mejor Sonido
- All Quiet On The Western Front
- Avatar: The Way Of Water
- Elvis
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor Efectos Especiales
- All Quiet On The Western Front
- Avatar: The Way Of Water
- The Batman
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor Cortometraje Animado
- The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse
- Middle Watch
- Your Mountain Is Waiting
Mejor Cortometraje
- The Ballad Of Olive Morris
- Bazigaga
- Bus Girl
- A Drifting Up
- An Irish Goodbye
Premio a la Estrella Emergente
- Sheila Atim
- Naomi Ackie
- Emma Mackey
- Aimee Lou Wood
- Darryl McCormack