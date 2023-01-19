Continúa la temporada de premios para Hollywood y este es el momento de los British Academy Film 2023 (BAFTA), los premios de la Academia Británica de las Artes Cinematográficas y de la Televisión que tiene su versión número 76 este año

Estos son los nominados a los premios BAFTA 2023

Durante la jornada del 19 de enero la Academia Británica dió a conocer los que serían los nominados a los premios de este año, los que puedes conocer a continuación:

Mejor Película

  • All Quiet On The Western Front
  • The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Tár

Mejor Película Británica

  • Aftersun
  • The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Brian And Charles
  • Empire Of Light
  • Good Luck To You, Leo Grande
  • Living
  • Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
  • See How They Run
  • The Swimmers
  • The Wonder

Debut destacado de un escritor, director o productor británico

  • Aftersun, Charlotte Wells (escritor/director)
  • Blue Jean, Georgia Oakley (escritor/director), Hélène Sifre (productor)
  • Electric Malady, Marie Lidén (director)
  • Good Luck To You, Leo Grande, Katy Brand (escritor)
  • Rebellion, Maia Kenworthy (director)

Mejor Película de habla no inglesa

  • All Quiet On The Western Front
  • Argentina, 1985
  • Corsage
  • Decision To Leave
  • The Quiet Girl

Mejor Documental

  • All That Breathes
  • All The Beauty And The Bloodshed
  • Fire Of Love
  • Moonage Daydream
  • Navalny

Mejor Película Animada

  • Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
  • Marcel The Shell With Shoes On
  • Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
  • Turning Red

Mejor Director

  • Edward Berger, All Quiet On The Western Front
  • Martin McDonagh, The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Park Chan-Wook, Decision To Leave
  • Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Todd Field, Tár
  • Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King

Mejor Guión Original

  • Martin McDonagh, The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
  • Todd Field, Tár
  • Ruben Östlund, Triangle Of Sadness

Mejor Guión Adaptado

  • Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell, All Quiet On The Western Front
  • Kazuo Ishiguro, Living
  • Colm Bairéad, The Quiet Girl
  • Rebecca Lenkiewicz, She Said
  • Samuel D. Hunter, The Whale

Mejor Actriz

  • Cate Blanchett, Tár
  • Viola Davis, The Woman King
  • Danielle Deadwyler, Till
  • Ana De Armas, Blonde
  • Emma Thompson, Good Luck To You, Leo Grande
  • Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Mejor Actor

  • Austin Butler, Elvis
  • Colin Farrell, The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Brendan Fraser, The Whale
  • Daryl Mccormack, Good Luck To You, Leo Grande
  • Paul Mescal, Aftersun
  • Bill Nighy, Living

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

  • Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Hong Chau, The Whale
  • Kerry Condon, The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Dolly De Leon, Triangle Of Sadness
  • Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Carey Mulligan, She Said

Mejor Actor de Soporte

  • Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Barry Keoghan, The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
  • Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet On The Western Front
  • Micheal Ward, Empire Of Light

Mejor Música Original

  • Volker Bertelmann, All Quiet On The Western Front
  • Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
  • Carter Burwell, The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Son Lux, Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

Mejor Reparto

  • Lucy Pardee, Aftersun
  • Simone Bär, All Quiet On The Western Front
  • Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian, Elvis
  • Sarah Halley Finn, Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Pauline Hansson, Triangle Of Sadness

Mejor Fotografía

  • James Friend, All Quiet On The Western Front
  • Greig Fraser, The Batman
  • Mandy Walker, Elvis
  • Roger Deakins, Empire Of Light
  • Claudio Miranda, Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor Montaje

  • Sven Budelmann, All Quiet On The Western Front
  • Mikkel E. G. Nielsen, The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Jonathan Redmond, Matt Villa, Elvis
  • Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Eddie Hamilton, Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario

  • Lisy Christl, All Quiet On The Western Front
  • J.R. Hawbaker, Albert Wolsky, Amsterdam
  • Mary Zophres, Babylon
  • Catherine Martin, Elvis
  • Jenny Beavan, Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris

Mejor Diseño de Producción

  • All Quiet On The Western Front
  • Babylon
  • The Batman
  • Elvis
  • Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

Mejor Maquillaje y Peluquería

  • All Quiet On The Western Front
  • The Batman
  • Elvis
  • Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
  • The Whale

Mejor Sonido

  • All Quiet On The Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way Of Water
  • Elvis
  • Tár
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor Efectos Especiales

  • All Quiet On The Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way Of Water
  • The Batman
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor Cortometraje Animado

  • The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse
  • Middle Watch
  • Your Mountain Is Waiting

Mejor Cortometraje

  • The Ballad Of Olive Morris
  • Bazigaga
  • Bus Girl
  • A Drifting Up
  • An Irish Goodbye

Premio a la Estrella Emergente

  • Sheila Atim
  • Naomi Ackie
  • Emma Mackey
  • Aimee Lou Wood
  • Darryl McCormack