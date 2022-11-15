Hoy se dio a conocer la lista de los nominados que participarán en los GRAMMYs 2023. El 5 de febrero se llevará a cabo el evento en el Crypto.com Arena de Los Ángeles, donde se reconocerá las mejores grabaciones, composiciones y artistas del año. Conoce quiénes competirán por el galardón a continuación.
¿Cuáles son los nominados a los GRAMMYs 2023?
Canción del año
- ABCDEFU
- About Damn Time
- All Too Well (10 minute version) (The Short Film)
- As It Was
- Bad Habit
- Break My Soul
- Easy On Me
- God Did
- The Heart Part 5
- Just Lik That
Mejor video músical
- Easy on me - Adele
- Yet To Come - BTS
- Woman - Doja Cat
- The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar
- As It was - Harry Styles
- All Too Well: The Short Film - Taylor Swift
Mejor película musical
- Adele One Night Only - Adele
- Our World - Justin Bieber
- Billie Eilish Live At The O2 - Billie Eilish
- Motomami (Rosalía Tiktok Live Performance) - Rosalía
- Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story - Varios artistas
- A Band a Brotherhood a Barn - Neil Young y Crazy Horse
Mejor interpretación pop solista
- Easy On Me - Adele
- Moscow Mule - Bad Bunny
- Woman - Doja Cat
- Bad Habit - Steve Lacy
- About Damn Time - Lizoo
- As It Was - Harry Styles
Mejor interpretación pop dúo/grupal
- Don’t Shut Me Down - Abba
- Bam Bam - Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran
- My Universe - Codplay y BTS
- lI Like You (A Happier Song) - Post Malone y Doja Cat
- Unholy - Sam Smith y Kim Petras
Mejor álbum vocal pop tradicional
- Higher - Michael Bublé
- When Christmas Comes around... - Kelly Clarkson
- I Dream of Christmas (Extended) - Norah Jones
- Evergreen - Pentatonix
- Thank You - Diana Ross
Mejor álbum pop vocal
- Voyagge - Abba
- 30 - Adele
- Music of the Spheres - Coldplay
- Special - Lizzo
- Harry's House - Harry Styles
Mejor álbum de rap
- God Did - DJ Khaled
- I Never Liked You - Future
- Come Home The Kids Miss You - Jack Harlow
- Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar
- It's Almost Dry - Pusha T
Mejor canción rap
- Chirchil Downs
- God Did
- The Heart Part 5
- Wait For U
- Pushin P
Mejor interpretación de rap
- God Did - DJ Khaled ft. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend y Friday
- Vegas - Doja Cat
- Pushin P - Gunna and Future ft. Young Thug
- F.N.F - (Let's Go) - HITKID y Glorilla
- The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar
Mejor interpretación de rap melódico
- Beautiful - DJ Khaled ft. Future y SZA
- Wait For U - Future ft. Drake y Tems
- First Class - Jack Harlow
- Die Hard - Kendrick Lamar ft. Blxsts y Amanda Reifer
- Big Energy (Live) - Lato
Mejor grabación dance/electrónica
- Break My Soul - Beyoncé
- Rosewood - Bonobo
- Don't Forget My Love - Dipplo and Miguel
- I'm Good (Blue) - David Getta y Bebe Rexha
- Intimidated - Kaytranada ft. H.E.R
- On My Knees - Rufus Du Sol
Mejor álbum de música dance/electrónica
- Renaissance - Beyoncé
- Fragments - Bonobo
- Diplo - Diplo
- The Last Goodbye - Odesza
- Surrender - Rufus Du Sol
Mejor composición instrumental
- African Tales
- El país invisible
- Fronteras (Border) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues
- Refuge
- Snapshots
Mejor arreglo, instrumental o acapella
- As Days Go By (An arrangement of the Family Matters Theme Song)
- How Deep Is Your Love
- Main Titles (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)
- Minnesota, Wi
- Scrapple From the Apple
Mejores arreglos, instrumentos y voces
- Let it Happen
- Never Gonna Be Alone
- Optimistic Voices/No Love Dying
- Songbird (Orchestral Version)
- 2+2=5
Compositor del año, no clásico
- Amy Allen
- Nija Charles
- Tobias Jesso Jr.
- The Dream
- Laura Veltz
Mejor álbum pop latino
- Aguilera - Christina Aguilera
- Pasieros - Rubén Blades y Boca Livre
- De adentro pa afuera - Camilo
- Viajante - Fonseca
- Dharma + - Sebastián Yatra
Mejor álbum de música urbana
- Trap Cake, Vol. 2 - Raw Alejandro
- Un Verani Sin Ti - Bad Bunny
- Legendaddy - Daddy Yankee
- La 167 - Farruko
- The Love and Sex Tape - Maluma
Mejor álbum de rock latino o alternativo
- El alimento - Cimafunk
- Tinta y tiempo - Jorge Drexler
- 1940 Carmen - Mon Laferte
- Alegoría - Gaby Moreno
- Los años salvajes - Fito Paez
- Motomami - Rosalía
Mejor álbum de música regional mexicana (incluyendo tejano)
- Abeja reina - Chiquis
- Un canto por México - El Musical - Natalia Lafourcade
- La reunión (Deluxe) - Los tigres del norte
- EP #1 Forajido - Christian Nodal
- Qué ganas de verte (Deluxe) - Marco Antonio Solís
Mejor álbum latino tropical
- Pa'lla voy - Marc Anthony
- Quiero verte feliz - La Santa Cecilia
- Lado A Lado B - Víctor Manuelle
- Legendario - Tito Nieves
- Imágenes Latinas - Spanish Harlem Orchestra
- Cumbiana II - Carlos Vives
Mejor banda sonora recopilatoria para medios visuales
- Elvis
- Encanto
- Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol. 2)
- Top Gun: Maverick
- West Side Story
Mejor banda sonora para medios visuales (incluyendo cine y televisión)
- The Batman
- Encanto
- No Time to Die
- The Power of The Dog
- Succession: Season 3
Mejor banda sonora para videojuegos y otros medios interactivos
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite
- Assassin's Creed Valgalla: Dawn of Ragnarok
- Call of Duty: Vangard
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- Old World
Mejor canción escrita para medios visuales
- Be Alive - King Richard
- Carolina - Where The Crwadad Sings
- Hold My Hand - Top Gun: Maverick
- Keep Rising (The Woman King) - The Woman King
- Nobody Like U - Turning Red
- We Don't Talk About Bruno - Encanto
Mejor interpretación de música alternativa
- There'd Better Be a Mirrorball - Artic Monkeys
- Certainty - Big Thief
- King - Florence + The Machine
- Chaise Lounge - Wet Leg
- Spitting off the Edge of the World - Yeah Yeah Yeahs ft. Perfume Genius
Mejor álbum de música alternativa
- We - Arcade Fire
- Dradon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You - Big Thief
- Fossora - Bjork
- Wet Leg - Wet Leg
- Cool it Dow - Yeah Yeah Yeahs ft. Perfume
Mejor álbum new age, ambient o chant
- Posiatino Songs - Will Ackerman
- Joy - Paul Avgerinos
- Mantra Americana
- Madi Das y Dave Stringer con Bhakti Without Borders
- The Passenger - Cheryl B. Engelhardt
- Mystic Mirror - White Sun
Mejor álbum de musica infantil
- Into The Little Blue House - Wendy and DB
- Los Fabulosos - Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band
- The Movement - Alphabet Rockers
- Ready Set Go! - Divinity Roxx
- Space Cadet - Justin Roberts
Mejor paquete de grabación
- Beginningless Beginning
- Divers
- Everything Was Beautiful
- Telos
- Voyeurist
Mejor paquete de edición limitada especial/en caja
- Artist Inspired By Music: Interscope Reimagined
- Big Mess
- Black Pumas (Collector's Edition Box Set)
- Book
- In and Out of the Garden: Madision Square Garden '81 '82 '83
Mejor álbum de comedia
- The Closer - Dave Chappelle
- Comedy Monster- Jim Gaffigan
- A Little Brains, a Little talent - Randy Rainbow
- Sorry - Louis CK
- We All Scream - Patton Oswalt
Mejores notas de álbum
- The American Clavé Recordings
- Andy Irvine & Paul Brady
- Harry Partch, 1942
- Life's Work: A Retrospective
- Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)
Mejor álbum histórico
- Againts the Odds: 1972-1982
- The Goldberg Variations - The Complete Unrealesed 1981 Studio Sessions
-
Life's Work: A Retrospective
-
To Whom it May Concern
-
Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)
Mejor álbum de R&B
- Watch The Sun - PJ Morton
- Black Radio III - Robert Glasper
- Good Morning Gorgeous - Mary J. Blige
- Breezy (Deluxe) - Chris Brown
- Candy Drip - Lucky Daye
Mejor performance R&B
- Virgo’s Groove - Beyoncé
- Over - Lucky Daye
- Hurt Me So Good - Jazmine Sullivan
- Here With Me - Mary J. Blige ft. Anderson Paak
- Hrs & Hrs - Muni Long
Mejor performance R&B tradicional
- Do 4 Love - Snoh Aalegra
- Plastic Off The Sofa - Beyoncé
- Good Morning Gorgeous - Mary J. Blige
- Keeps On fallin - Babyface ft. Ella Mai
- 'Round midnight - Adam Blackstone ft Jazmine Sullivan
Mejor canción R&B
- Cuff it
- Good Morning Gorgeous
- Hrs &Hrs
- Hurt Me so Good
- Please Don't Walk Away
Mejor álbum R&B progresivo
- Operation Funk Cory Henry
- Drones - Terrance Martin
- Red Baloon - Tank and the Bangas
- Gemini Right - Steve Lacy
- Starfruit - Moonchild