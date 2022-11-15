Hoy se dio a conocer la lista de los nominados que participarán en los GRAMMYs 2023. El 5 de febrero se llevará a cabo el evento en el Crypto.com Arena de Los Ángeles, donde se reconocerá las mejores grabaciones, composiciones y artistas del año. Conoce quiénes competirán por el galardón a continuación.

¿Cuáles son los nominados a los GRAMMYs 2023?

Canción del año

  • ABCDEFU
  • About Damn Time
  • All Too Well (10 minute version) (The Short Film)
  • As It Was
  • Bad Habit
  • Break My Soul
  • Easy On Me
  • God Did
  • The Heart Part 5
  • Just Lik That

Mejor video músical

  • Easy on me - Adele
  • Yet To Come - BTS
  • Woman - Doja Cat
  • The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar
  • As It was - Harry Styles
  • All Too Well: The Short Film - Taylor Swift 

Mejor película musical

  • Adele One Night Only - Adele
  • Our World - Justin Bieber
  • Billie Eilish Live At The O2 - Billie Eilish
  • Motomami (Rosalía Tiktok Live Performance) - Rosalía
  • Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story - Varios artistas
  • A Band a Brotherhood a Barn - Neil Young y Crazy Horse

Mejor interpretación pop solista

  • Easy On Me - Adele
  • Moscow Mule - Bad Bunny
  • Woman - Doja Cat
  • Bad Habit - Steve Lacy
  • About Damn Time - Lizoo
  • As It Was - Harry Styles

Mejor interpretación pop dúo/grupal

  • Don’t Shut Me Down - Abba
  • Bam Bam - Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran
  • My Universe - Codplay y BTS
  • lI Like You (A Happier Song) - Post Malone y Doja Cat
  • Unholy - Sam Smith y Kim Petras

Mejor álbum vocal pop tradicional

  • Higher - Michael Bublé
  • When Christmas Comes around... - Kelly Clarkson 
  • I Dream of Christmas (Extended) - Norah Jones
  • Evergreen - Pentatonix
  • Thank You - Diana Ross

Mejor álbum pop vocal

  • Voyagge - Abba
  • 30 - Adele
  • Music of the Spheres - Coldplay
  • Special - Lizzo
  • Harry's House - Harry Styles

Mejor álbum de rap

  • God Did - DJ Khaled
  • I Never Liked You - Future
  • Come Home The Kids Miss You - Jack Harlow
  • Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar
  • It's Almost Dry - Pusha T

Mejor canción rap

  • Chirchil Downs 
  • God Did
  • The Heart Part 5
  • Wait For U
  • Pushin P

Mejor interpretación de rap

  • God Did - DJ Khaled ft. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend y Friday
  • Vegas - Doja Cat
  • Pushin P - Gunna and Future ft. Young Thug 
  • F.N.F - (Let's Go) - HITKID y Glorilla
  • The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar

Mejor interpretación de rap melódico

  • Beautiful - DJ Khaled ft. Future y SZA
  • Wait For U - Future ft. Drake y Tems
  • First Class - Jack Harlow
  • Die Hard - Kendrick Lamar ft. Blxsts y Amanda Reifer
  • Big Energy (Live) - Lato

Mejor grabación dance/electrónica

  • Break My Soul - Beyoncé
  • Rosewood - Bonobo
  • Don't Forget My Love - Dipplo and Miguel
  • I'm Good (Blue) - David Getta y Bebe Rexha
  • Intimidated - Kaytranada ft. H.E.R
  • On My Knees - Rufus Du Sol

Mejor álbum de música dance/electrónica

  • Renaissance - Beyoncé
  • Fragments - Bonobo
  • Diplo - Diplo
  • The Last Goodbye - Odesza
  • Surrender - Rufus Du Sol

Mejor composición instrumental

  • African Tales 
  • El país invisible
  • Fronteras (Border) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues
  • Refuge
  • Snapshots

Mejor arreglo, instrumental o acapella

  • As Days Go By (An arrangement of the Family Matters Theme Song)
  • How Deep Is Your Love 
  • Main Titles (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)
  • Minnesota, Wi
  • Scrapple From the Apple

Mejores arreglos, instrumentos y voces

  • Let it Happen
  • Never Gonna Be Alone
  • Optimistic Voices/No Love Dying
  • Songbird (Orchestral Version)
  • 2+2=5 

Compositor del año, no clásico

  • Amy Allen
  • Nija Charles
  • Tobias Jesso Jr.
  • The Dream
  • Laura Veltz

Mejor álbum pop latino

  • Aguilera - Christina Aguilera
  • Pasieros - Rubén Blades y Boca Livre
  • De adentro pa afuera - Camilo
  • Viajante - Fonseca
  • Dharma + - Sebastián Yatra

Mejor álbum de música urbana

  • Trap Cake, Vol. 2 - Raw Alejandro
  • Un Verani Sin Ti - Bad Bunny
  • Legendaddy - Daddy Yankee
  • La 167 - Farruko
  • The Love and Sex Tape - Maluma

Mejor álbum de rock latino o alternativo

  • El alimento - Cimafunk
  • Tinta y tiempo - Jorge Drexler
  • 1940 Carmen - Mon Laferte
  • Alegoría - Gaby Moreno
  • Los años salvajes - Fito Paez
  • Motomami - Rosalía

Mejor álbum de música regional mexicana (incluyendo tejano)

  • Abeja reina - Chiquis
  • Un canto por México - El Musical - Natalia Lafourcade
  • La reunión (Deluxe) - Los tigres del norte
  • EP #1 Forajido - Christian Nodal
  • Qué ganas de verte (Deluxe) - Marco Antonio Solís

Mejor álbum latino tropical

  • Pa'lla voy - Marc Anthony
  • Quiero verte feliz  - La Santa Cecilia
  • Lado A Lado B - Víctor Manuelle
  • Legendario - Tito Nieves
  • Imágenes Latinas - Spanish Harlem Orchestra
  • Cumbiana II - Carlos Vives

Mejor banda sonora recopilatoria para medios visuales

  • Elvis 
  • Encanto
  • Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol. 2)
  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • West Side Story

Mejor banda sonora para medios visuales (incluyendo cine y televisión)

  • The Batman 
  • Encanto
  • No Time to Die
  • The Power of The Dog
  • Succession: Season 3

Mejor banda sonora para videojuegos y otros medios interactivos

  • Aliens: Fireteam Elite
  • Assassin's Creed Valgalla: Dawn of Ragnarok
  • Call of Duty: Vangard
  • Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Old World

Mejor canción escrita para medios visuales

  • Be Alive - King Richard
  • Carolina - Where The Crwadad Sings
  • Hold My Hand - Top Gun: Maverick
  • Keep Rising (The Woman King) - The Woman King
  • Nobody Like U - Turning Red
  • We Don't Talk About Bruno - Encanto 

Mejor interpretación de música alternativa

  • There'd Better Be a Mirrorball - Artic Monkeys
  • Certainty - Big Thief
  • King - Florence + The Machine
  • Chaise Lounge - Wet Leg
  • Spitting off the Edge of the World - Yeah Yeah Yeahs ft. Perfume Genius

Mejor álbum de música alternativa

  • We - Arcade Fire
  • Dradon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You - Big Thief
  • Fossora - Bjork
  • Wet Leg - Wet Leg
  • Cool it Dow - Yeah Yeah Yeahs ft. Perfume

Mejor álbum new age, ambient o chant

  • Posiatino Songs - Will Ackerman
  • Joy - Paul Avgerinos
  • Mantra Americana
  • Madi Das y Dave Stringer con Bhakti Without Borders
  • The Passenger - Cheryl B. Engelhardt
  • Mystic Mirror - White Sun

Mejor álbum de musica infantil

  • Into The Little Blue House - Wendy and DB
  • Los Fabulosos - Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band
  • The Movement - Alphabet Rockers
  • Ready Set Go! - Divinity Roxx
  • Space Cadet - Justin Roberts

Mejor paquete de grabación

  • Beginningless Beginning 
  • Divers
  • Everything Was Beautiful
  • Telos
  • Voyeurist

Mejor paquete de edición limitada especial/en caja

  • Artist Inspired By Music: Interscope Reimagined
  • Big Mess
  • Black Pumas (Collector's Edition Box Set)
  • Book
  • In and Out of the Garden: Madision Square Garden '81 '82 '83

Mejor álbum de comedia

  • The Closer - Dave Chappelle
  • Comedy Monster- Jim Gaffigan
  • A Little Brains, a Little talent - Randy Rainbow
  • Sorry - Louis CK
  • We All Scream - Patton Oswalt 

Mejores notas de álbum

  • The American Clavé Recordings
  • Andy Irvine & Paul Brady
  • Harry Partch, 1942
  • Life's Work: A Retrospective
  • Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)

Mejor álbum histórico

  • Againts the Odds: 1972-1982
  • The Goldberg Variations - The Complete Unrealesed 1981 Studio Sessions

  • Life's Work: A Retrospective

  • To Whom it May Concern

  • Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)

Mejor álbum de R&B

  • Watch The Sun - PJ Morton
  • Black Radio III - Robert Glasper
  • Good Morning Gorgeous - Mary J. Blige
  • Breezy (Deluxe) - Chris Brown
  • Candy Drip - Lucky Daye

Mejor performance R&B

  • Virgo’s Groove - Beyoncé
  • Over - Lucky Daye
  • Hurt Me So Good - Jazmine Sullivan
  • Here With Me - Mary J. Blige ft. Anderson Paak
  • Hrs & Hrs - Muni Long 

Mejor performance R&B tradicional

  • Do 4 Love - Snoh Aalegra
  • Plastic Off The Sofa - Beyoncé
  • Good Morning Gorgeous - Mary J. Blige
  • Keeps On fallin - Babyface ft. Ella Mai
  • 'Round midnight - Adam Blackstone ft Jazmine Sullivan

Mejor canción R&B

  • Cuff it
  • Good Morning Gorgeous
  • Hrs &Hrs
  • Hurt Me so Good
  • Please Don't Walk Away 

Mejor álbum R&B progresivo

  • Operation Funk Cory Henry
  • Drones - Terrance Martin
  • Red Baloon - Tank and the Bangas
  • Gemini Right - Steve Lacy
  • Starfruit - Moonchild

