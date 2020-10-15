Premios Billboard 2020: Revisa la lista ganadores definitivos en las diferentes categorías
Post Malone, Billie Eilish y Bad Bunny se coronaron como los favoritos de la velada.
En una velada que se sintió fría y distante del público, la versión 2020 de los Premios Billboard alzó a Post Malone, Billie Eilish y Bad Bunny como las grandes estrellas que brillaron durante una jornada que estuvo marcada por la presentación del puertorriqueño.
"Sinceramente, estoy impresionado por el amor que todos me muestran", comentó Post Malone al llevarse el galardón de Mejor Artista, el reconocimiento más importante de una noche que también le regaló otros ocho premios y que se vivió con grandes actuaciones, pero sin público, quitándole la vibra de fiesta que usualmente caracteriza la ceremonia.
Billie Eilish se llevó la estatuilla a Mejor Disco del año por su "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?", al mismo tiempo se quedó con la categoría de Mejor Artista Femenina.
En tanto que Bad Bunny se coronó como el Mejor Artista Latino, algo que celebró con el festejo que significó su actuación con Ivy Queen y Nesi, para interpretar una versión remix de su hit "Yo Perreo Sola".
Otras actuaciones que resaltaron durante la noche fueron las de Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, Brandy feat. Ty Dolla Sign, BTS, Demi Lovato, Doja Cat, En Vogue, Garth Brooks, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, Pentatonix & Sheila E., Kane Brown, Swae Lee & Khalid, Luke Combs, Post Malone feat. Tyla Yahweh, Saint Jhn y Sia.
Los Billboard Music Awards premian a los artistas de acuerdo con su posicionamiento en los Billboard Charts, algo que se termina definiendo por las preferencias de audiencia, las ventas y canciones digitales, radio, streaming, giras y reconocimiento social.
MEJOR ARTISTA
Billie Eilish
Jonas Brothers
Khalid
Post Malone - GANADOR
Taylor Swift
MEJOR ÁLBUM (Top 200 Billboard)
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (Billie Eilish) - GANADOR
Thank u, next (Ariana Grande)
Free Spirit (Khalid)
Hollywood’s Bleeding (Post Malone)
Lover (Taylor Swift)
MEJOR ARTISTA FEMENINA
Billie Eilish - GANADORA
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
MEJOR ARTISTA MASCULINO
DaBaby
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Post Malone - GANADOR
Ed Sheeran
CANCIÓN TOP HOT 100
Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”
Billie Eilish, “bad guy”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road” - GANADORA
Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, “Señorita”
PREMIO BILLBOARD AL MEJOR LOGRO
Mariah Carey
Luke Combs
Lil Nas X
Harry Styles - GANADOR
ARTISTA TOP BILLBOARD 200
Drake
Billie Eilish - GANADORA
Khalid
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
ARTISTA TOP HOT 100
DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Khalid
Lil Nas X - GANADOR
Post Malone
MEJOR ARTISTA CON VENTAS DE CANCIONES PRINCIPALES
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo - GANADORA
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
MEJOR ARTISTA EN REDES SOCIALES
BTS - GANADOR
Billie Eilish
EXO
GOT7
Ariana Grande
MEJOR ARTISTA R&B
Chris Brown
Khalid - GANADOR
Lizzo
Summer Walker
The Weeknd
MEJOR ARTISTA R&B MASCULINO
Chris Brown
Khalid - GANADOR
The Weeknd
MEJOR ARTISTA COUNTRY
Kane Brown
Luke Combs - GANADOR
Dan and Shay
Maren Morris
Thomas Rhett
MEJOR ARTISTA LATINO
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny - GANADOR
J BALVIN
Ozuna
Romeo Santos
MEJOR ARTISTA CRISTIANO
Lauren Daigle - GANADORA
Elevation Worship
For King and Country
Hillsong United
Kanye West
