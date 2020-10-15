Premios Billboard 2020: Revisa la lista ganadores definitivos en las diferentes categorías

En una velada que se sintió fría y distante del público, la versión 2020 de los Premios Billboard alzó a Post Malone, Billie Eilish y Bad Bunny como las grandes estrellas que brillaron durante una jornada que estuvo marcada por la presentación del puertorriqueño.

"Sinceramente, estoy impresionado por el amor que todos me muestran", comentó Post Malone al llevarse el galardón de Mejor Artista, el reconocimiento más importante de una noche que también le regaló otros ocho premios y que se vivió con grandes actuaciones, pero sin público, quitándole la vibra de fiesta que usualmente caracteriza la ceremonia.

Billie Eilish se llevó la estatuilla a Mejor Disco del año por su "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?", al mismo tiempo se quedó con la categoría de Mejor Artista Femenina.

En tanto que Bad Bunny se coronó como el Mejor Artista Latino, algo que celebró con el festejo que significó su actuación con Ivy Queen y Nesi, para interpretar una versión remix de su hit "Yo Perreo Sola".

El grupo k-pop BTS también marcó presencia en la entrega de los premios Billboard, al quedarse con el reconocimiento a Mejor Artista en Redes Sociales.

Otras actuaciones que resaltaron durante la noche fueron las de Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, Brandy feat. Ty Dolla Sign, BTS, Demi Lovato, Doja Cat, En Vogue, Garth Brooks, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, Pentatonix & Sheila E., Kane Brown, Swae Lee & Khalid, Luke Combs, Post Malone feat. Tyla Yahweh, Saint Jhn y Sia.

Los Billboard Music Awards premian a los artistas de acuerdo con su posicionamiento en los Billboard Charts, algo que se termina definiendo por las preferencias de audiencia, las ventas y canciones digitales, radio, streaming, giras y reconocimiento social.

MEJOR ARTISTA

Billie Eilish

Jonas Brothers

Khalid

Post Malone - GANADOR

Taylor Swift

MEJOR ÁLBUM (Top 200 Billboard)

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (Billie Eilish) - GANADOR

Thank u, next (Ariana Grande)

Free Spirit (Khalid)

Hollywood’s Bleeding (Post Malone)

Lover (Taylor Swift)

MEJOR ARTISTA FEMENINA

Billie Eilish - GANADORA

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

MEJOR ARTISTA MASCULINO

DaBaby

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone - GANADOR

Ed Sheeran

CANCIÓN TOP HOT 100

Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”

Billie Eilish, “bad guy”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road” - GANADORA

Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, “Señorita”

PREMIO BILLBOARD AL MEJOR LOGRO

Mariah Carey

Luke Combs

Lil Nas X

Harry Styles - GANADOR

ARTISTA TOP BILLBOARD 200

Drake

Billie Eilish - GANADORA

Khalid

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

ARTISTA TOP HOT 100

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Khalid

Lil Nas X - GANADOR

Post Malone

MEJOR ARTISTA CON VENTAS DE CANCIONES PRINCIPALES

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo - GANADORA

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

MEJOR ARTISTA EN REDES SOCIALES

BTS - GANADOR

Billie Eilish

EXO

GOT7

Ariana Grande

MEJOR ARTISTA R&B

Chris Brown

Khalid - GANADOR

Lizzo

Summer Walker

The Weeknd

MEJOR ARTISTA R&B MASCULINO

Chris Brown

Khalid - GANADOR

The Weeknd

MEJOR ARTISTA COUNTRY

Kane Brown

Luke Combs - GANADOR

Dan and Shay

Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett

MEJOR ARTISTA LATINO

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny - GANADOR

J BALVIN

Ozuna

Romeo Santos

MEJOR ARTISTA CRISTIANO

Lauren Daigle - GANADORA

Elevation Worship

For King and Country

Hillsong United

Kanye West