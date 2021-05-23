futbol mas deportes gamer tiempolibre tendencias
La ceremonia se realiza el 23 de mayo

MÁS VISTAS

Billboard Music Awards 2021

Billboard Music Awards 2021 | Revisa la lista completa de los nominados

Becky G, Karol G, Anuel AA, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Maluma y Ozuna son algunos de los grandes nominados

escrito por
Andrea Petersen

La ceremonia se realiza el 23 de mayo

La ceremonia se realiza el 23 de mayo (Foto: Getty Images)

¡Los premios Billboard Music Awards 2021 ya casi están aquí! Billboard dio a conocer recientemente la lista de nominados de este año, quienes disputaran el galardón este domingo. Entre quienes están considerados para llevarse los honores se encuentran artistas como  DaBaby, Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood y The Weeknd y más competir cara a cara por los máximos honores.

Morgan Wallen, quien generó controversia a principios de este año por un video de él diciendo un insulto racial, también está nominado en seis categorías, pero se le ha prohibido aparecer en la entrega de premios.  Wallen se ha disculpado por su comportamiento, sin embargo, las criticas no se detuvieron.

Liderando el grupo está el nominado por primera vez DaBaby con 11 nominaciones, seguido por Pop Smoke con 10 y Gabby Barrett con nueve.

Otros nominados notables de Billboard incluyen a Bad Bunny, Juice WRLD, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa y Drake.

 

Ve la lista completa de los nominados a continuación.

MEJOR ARTISTA

Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd

MEJOR NUEVO ARTISTA

Gabby Barrett
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Pop Smoke
Rod Wave

MEJOR ARTISTA MASCULINO

Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd

MEJOR ARTISTA FEMENINA

Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Dua Lipa
Megan Thee Stallion
Taylor Swift

MEJOR DUO O GRUPO

AC/DC
AJR
BTS
Dan + Shay
Maroon 5

MEJOR ARTISTA TOP HOT 100 

DaBaby
Drake
Dua Lipa
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd 

MEJOR ARTISTA TOP HOT 200 

Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Post Malone
Taylor Swift

Mejor Artista Streaming

DaBaby
Drake
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd

MEJOR ARTISTA EN VENTAS

Justin Bieber
BTS
Megan Thee Stallion
Morgan Wallen
The Weeknd

MEJOR ARTISTA RADIAL


Justin Bieber
Lewis Capaldi
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
The Weeknd


MEJOR ARTISTA R&B 

Jhené Aiko
Justin Bieber
Chris Brown
Doja Cat
The Weeknd

MEJOR ARTISTA R&B MASCULINO

Justin Bieber
Chris Brown
The Weeknd

MEJOR ARTISTA R&B FEMENINA

Jhené Aiko
Doja Cat
SZA

MEJOR CANTANTE DE RAP


DaBaby
Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke

MEJOR CANTANTE DE RAP MASCULINO

Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke

MEJOR CANTANTE DE RAP FEMENINA

Cardi B
Megan Thee Stallion
Saweetie


MEJOR ARTISTA COUNTRY

Gabby Barrett
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen

MEJOR ARTISTA COUNTRY MASCULINO

Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen

MEJOR ARTISTA COUNTRY FEMENINA

Gabby Barrett
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood

MEJOR ARTISTA COUNTRY GRUPO O DUO
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae

MEJOR ARTISTA DE ROCK

AC/DC
AJR
Five Finger Death Punch
Machine Gun Kelly
twenty one pilots

MEJOR ARTISTA LATINO


Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna

MEJOR ARTISTA LATINO MASCULINO

Bad Bunny
Ozuna
J Balvin

MEJOR ARTISTA LATINA 

Becky G
Karol G
Rosalía

MEJOR ARTISTA LATINO DUO O GRUPO

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Eslabón Armado
Los Dos Carnales

MEJOR ARTISTA DANCE/ELECTRONICA

The Chainsmokers
Kygo
Lady Gaga
Marshmello
Surf Mesa

MEJOR ARTISTA CRISTIANO

Casting Crowns
Elevation Worship
for KING & COUNTRY
Carrie Underwood
Zach Williams

MEJOR ARTISTA GOSPEL 

Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Maverick City Music
Kanye West

MEJOR ARTISTA SOCIAL (VOTO DE LOS FANS)

BLACKPINK
BTS
Ariana Grande
SB19
Seventeen

MEJOR ALBUM 

Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die
Lil Baby, My Turn
Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon
Taylor Swift, folklore
The Weeknd, After Hours

Top R&B Album
Jhené Aiko, Chilombo
Chris Brown & Young Thug, Slime & B
Doja Cat, Hot Pink
Kehlani, It Was Good Until It Wasn't
The Weeknd, After Hours

Top Rap Album
DaBaby, BLAME IT ON BABY
Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die
Lil Baby, My Turn
Lil Uzi Vert, Eternal Atake
Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon

Top Country Album
Gabby Barrett, Goldmine
Sam Hunt, SOUTHSIDE
Chris Stapleton, Starting Over
Carrie Underwood, My Gift
Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album

Top Rock Album
AC/DC, Power Up
Miley Cyrus, Plastic Hearts
Glass Animals, Dreamland
Machine Gun Kelly, Tickets to My Downfall
Bruce Springsteen, Letter to You

Top Latin Album
Anuel AA, Emmanuel
Bad Bunny, El Último Tour Del Mundo
Bad Bunny, Las que no iban a salir
Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG
J Balvin, Colores

Top Dance/Electronic Album
DJ Snake, Carte Blanche
Gryffin, Gravity
Kygo, Golden Hour
Lady Gaga, Chromatica
Kylie Minogue, Disco

Top Christian Album
Bethel Music, Peace
Elevation Worship, Grave Into Gardens
Carrie Underwood, My Gift
We The Kingdom, Holy Water
Zach Williams, Rescue Story

Top Gospel Album
Koryn Hawthorne, I AM
Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Royalty: Live at the Ryman
Maverick City Music, Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1
Maverick City Music, Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 2
Kierra Sheard, Kierra

SONG AWARDS

Top Hot 100 Song Presented by Rockstar
24kGoldn ft. iann dior — "Mood"
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth — "I Hope"
Chris Brown & Young Thug — "Go Crazy"
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch — "ROCKSTAR"
The Weeknd — "Blinding Lights"

Top Streaming Song
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion — "WAP"
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch — "ROCKSTAR"
Future ft. Drake — "Life Is Good"
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne — "WHATS POPPIN"

Top Selling Song
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth — "I Hope"
BTS — "Dynamite"
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion — "WAP"
Megan Thee Stallion — "Savage"
The Weeknd — "Blinding Lights"

Top Radio Song
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth — "I Hope"
Chris Brown & Young Thug — "Go Crazy"
Dua Lipa — "Don't Start Now"
Harry Styles — "Adore You"
The Weeknd — "Blinding Lights"

Top Collaboration (Fan Voted)
24kGoldn ft. iann dior — "Mood"
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth — "I Hope"
Chris Brown & Young Thug — "Go Crazy"
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch — "ROCKSTAR"
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne — "WHATS POPPIN"

Top R&B Song
Jhené Aiko ft. H.E.R. — "B.S."
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo — "Intentions"
Chris Brown & Young Thug — "Go Crazy"
Doja Cat — "Say So"
The Weeknd — "Blinding Lights"

Top Rap Song

24kGoldn ft. iann dior — "Mood"
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion — "WAP"
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch — "ROCKSTAR"
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne — "WHATS POPPIN"
Megan Thee Stallion — "Savage"


Top Country Song

Jason Aldean — "Got What I Got"
Gabby Barrett — "I Hope"
Lee Brice — "One of Them Girls"
Morgan Wallen — "Chasin' You"
Morgan Wallen — "More Than My Hometown"

Top Rock Song

AJR — "Bang!"
All Time Low ft. blackbear — "Monsters"
Glass Animals — "Heat Waves"
Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear — "my ex's best friend"
twenty one pilots — "Level of Concern"

Top Latin Song
Bad Bunny — "Yo Perreo Sola"
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez — "Dákiti"
Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin — "RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)"
Maluma & The Weeknd — "Hawái"
Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers — "Caramelo"

Top Dance/Electronic Song
Lady Gaga — "Stupid Love"
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande — "Rain on Me"
SAINt JHN — "Roses (Imanbek Remix)"
Surf Mesa ft. Emilee — "ily (i love you baby)"
Topic & A7S — "Breaking Me"

Top Christian Song
Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake — "Graves Into Gardens"
for KING & COUNTRY, Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly — "TOGETHER"
Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, & Elevation Worship — "The Blessing (Live)"
Tauren Wells ft. Jenn Johnson — "Famous For (I Believe)"
Zach Williams & Dolly Parton — "There Was Jesus"

Top Gospel Song
Koryn Hawthorne — "Speak To Me"
Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music — "Movin' On"
Marvin Sapp — "Thank You For It All"
Tye Tribbett — "We Gon' Be Alright"
Kanye West ft. Travis Scott — "Wash Us In The Blood"

Temas

Comentarios


Lee También

SERIES

Luis Miguel, la serie | ¿A qué hora y dónde VER ONLINE el capítulo 7 de la segunda temporada?
Serie A

La sufrida clasificación de Juventus a Champions: tuvieron que esperar el pitazo final de Napoli para celebrar
UNIVERSIDAD DE CHILE

Universidad de Chile confirma su once para enfrentar a Everton de Viña del Mar en Rancagua
Personajes

Felipe Bianchi sobre el regreso de CQC: "Hay más libertad para decir lo que uno quiera