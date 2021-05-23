Billboard Music Awards 2021 | Revisa la lista completa de los nominados

¡Los premios Billboard Music Awards 2021 ya casi están aquí! Billboard dio a conocer recientemente la lista de nominados de este año, quienes disputaran el galardón este domingo. Entre quienes están considerados para llevarse los honores se encuentran artistas como DaBaby, Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood y The Weeknd y más competir cara a cara por los máximos honores.

Morgan Wallen, quien generó controversia a principios de este año por un video de él diciendo un insulto racial, también está nominado en seis categorías, pero se le ha prohibido aparecer en la entrega de premios. Wallen se ha disculpado por su comportamiento, sin embargo, las criticas no se detuvieron.

Liderando el grupo está el nominado por primera vez DaBaby con 11 nominaciones, seguido por Pop Smoke con 10 y Gabby Barrett con nueve.

Otros nominados notables de Billboard incluyen a Bad Bunny, Juice WRLD, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa y Drake.

Ve la lista completa de los nominados a continuación.

MEJOR ARTISTA

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

MEJOR NUEVO ARTISTA

Gabby Barrett

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Pop Smoke

Rod Wave

MEJOR ARTISTA MASCULINO

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

MEJOR ARTISTA FEMENINA

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Dua Lipa

Megan Thee Stallion

Taylor Swift

MEJOR DUO O GRUPO

AC/DC

AJR

BTS

Dan + Shay

Maroon 5

MEJOR ARTISTA TOP HOT 100

DaBaby

Drake

Dua Lipa

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

MEJOR ARTISTA TOP HOT 200

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Mejor Artista Streaming

DaBaby

Drake

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

MEJOR ARTISTA EN VENTAS

Justin Bieber

BTS

Megan Thee Stallion

Morgan Wallen

The Weeknd

MEJOR ARTISTA RADIAL



Justin Bieber

Lewis Capaldi

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

The Weeknd



MEJOR ARTISTA R&B

Jhené Aiko

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

Doja Cat

The Weeknd

MEJOR ARTISTA R&B MASCULINO

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

The Weeknd

MEJOR ARTISTA R&B FEMENINA

Jhené Aiko

Doja Cat

SZA

MEJOR CANTANTE DE RAP



DaBaby

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

MEJOR CANTANTE DE RAP MASCULINO

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

MEJOR CANTANTE DE RAP FEMENINA

Cardi B

Megan Thee Stallion

Saweetie



MEJOR ARTISTA COUNTRY

Gabby Barrett

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

MEJOR ARTISTA COUNTRY MASCULINO

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

MEJOR ARTISTA COUNTRY FEMENINA

Gabby Barrett

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

MEJOR ARTISTA COUNTRY GRUPO O DUO

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

MEJOR ARTISTA DE ROCK

AC/DC

AJR

Five Finger Death Punch

Machine Gun Kelly

twenty one pilots

MEJOR ARTISTA LATINO



Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

MEJOR ARTISTA LATINO MASCULINO

Bad Bunny

Ozuna

J Balvin

MEJOR ARTISTA LATINA

Becky G

Karol G

Rosalía

MEJOR ARTISTA LATINO DUO O GRUPO

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Eslabón Armado

Los Dos Carnales

MEJOR ARTISTA DANCE/ELECTRONICA

The Chainsmokers

Kygo

Lady Gaga

Marshmello

Surf Mesa

MEJOR ARTISTA CRISTIANO

Casting Crowns

Elevation Worship

for KING & COUNTRY

Carrie Underwood

Zach Williams

MEJOR ARTISTA GOSPEL

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Maverick City Music

Kanye West

MEJOR ARTISTA SOCIAL (VOTO DE LOS FANS)

BLACKPINK

BTS

Ariana Grande

SB19

Seventeen

MEJOR ALBUM

Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die

Lil Baby, My Turn

Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon

Taylor Swift, folklore

The Weeknd, After Hours

Top R&B Album

Jhené Aiko, Chilombo

Chris Brown & Young Thug, Slime & B

Doja Cat, Hot Pink

Kehlani, It Was Good Until It Wasn't

The Weeknd, After Hours

Top Rap Album

DaBaby, BLAME IT ON BABY

Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die

Lil Baby, My Turn

Lil Uzi Vert, Eternal Atake

Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon

Top Country Album

Gabby Barrett, Goldmine

Sam Hunt, SOUTHSIDE

Chris Stapleton, Starting Over

Carrie Underwood, My Gift

Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album

Top Rock Album

AC/DC, Power Up

Miley Cyrus, Plastic Hearts

Glass Animals, Dreamland

Machine Gun Kelly, Tickets to My Downfall

Bruce Springsteen, Letter to You

Top Latin Album

Anuel AA, Emmanuel

Bad Bunny, El Último Tour Del Mundo

Bad Bunny, Las que no iban a salir

Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG

J Balvin, Colores

Top Dance/Electronic Album

DJ Snake, Carte Blanche

Gryffin, Gravity

Kygo, Golden Hour

Lady Gaga, Chromatica

Kylie Minogue, Disco

Top Christian Album

Bethel Music, Peace

Elevation Worship, Grave Into Gardens

Carrie Underwood, My Gift

We The Kingdom, Holy Water

Zach Williams, Rescue Story

Top Gospel Album

Koryn Hawthorne, I AM

Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Royalty: Live at the Ryman

Maverick City Music, Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1

Maverick City Music, Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 2

Kierra Sheard, Kierra

SONG AWARDS

Top Hot 100 Song Presented by Rockstar

24kGoldn ft. iann dior — "Mood"

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth — "I Hope"

Chris Brown & Young Thug — "Go Crazy"

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch — "ROCKSTAR"

The Weeknd — "Blinding Lights"

Top Streaming Song

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion — "WAP"

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch — "ROCKSTAR"

Future ft. Drake — "Life Is Good"

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne — "WHATS POPPIN"

Top Selling Song

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth — "I Hope"

BTS — "Dynamite"

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion — "WAP"

Megan Thee Stallion — "Savage"

The Weeknd — "Blinding Lights"

Top Radio Song

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth — "I Hope"

Chris Brown & Young Thug — "Go Crazy"

Dua Lipa — "Don't Start Now"

Harry Styles — "Adore You"

The Weeknd — "Blinding Lights"

Top Collaboration (Fan Voted)

24kGoldn ft. iann dior — "Mood"

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth — "I Hope"

Chris Brown & Young Thug — "Go Crazy"

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch — "ROCKSTAR"

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne — "WHATS POPPIN"

Top R&B Song

Jhené Aiko ft. H.E.R. — "B.S."

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo — "Intentions"

Chris Brown & Young Thug — "Go Crazy"

Doja Cat — "Say So"

The Weeknd — "Blinding Lights"

Top Rap Song

24kGoldn ft. iann dior — "Mood"

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion — "WAP"

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch — "ROCKSTAR"

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne — "WHATS POPPIN"

Megan Thee Stallion — "Savage"



Top Country Song

Jason Aldean — "Got What I Got"

Gabby Barrett — "I Hope"

Lee Brice — "One of Them Girls"

Morgan Wallen — "Chasin' You"

Morgan Wallen — "More Than My Hometown"

Top Rock Song

AJR — "Bang!"

All Time Low ft. blackbear — "Monsters"

Glass Animals — "Heat Waves"

Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear — "my ex's best friend"

twenty one pilots — "Level of Concern"

Top Latin Song

Bad Bunny — "Yo Perreo Sola"

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez — "Dákiti"

Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin — "RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)"

Maluma & The Weeknd — "Hawái"

Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers — "Caramelo"

Top Dance/Electronic Song

Lady Gaga — "Stupid Love"

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande — "Rain on Me"

SAINt JHN — "Roses (Imanbek Remix)"

Surf Mesa ft. Emilee — "ily (i love you baby)"

Topic & A7S — "Breaking Me"

Top Christian Song

Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake — "Graves Into Gardens"

for KING & COUNTRY, Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly — "TOGETHER"

Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, & Elevation Worship — "The Blessing (Live)"

Tauren Wells ft. Jenn Johnson — "Famous For (I Believe)"

Zach Williams & Dolly Parton — "There Was Jesus"

Top Gospel Song

Koryn Hawthorne — "Speak To Me"

Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music — "Movin' On"

Marvin Sapp — "Thank You For It All"

Tye Tribbett — "We Gon' Be Alright"

Kanye West ft. Travis Scott — "Wash Us In The Blood"