Billboard Music Awards 2021 | Revisa la lista completa de los nominados
Becky G, Karol G, Anuel AA, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Maluma y Ozuna son algunos de los grandes nominados
¡Los premios Billboard Music Awards 2021 ya casi están aquí! Billboard dio a conocer recientemente la lista de nominados de este año, quienes disputaran el galardón este domingo. Entre quienes están considerados para llevarse los honores se encuentran artistas como DaBaby, Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood y The Weeknd y más competir cara a cara por los máximos honores.
Morgan Wallen, quien generó controversia a principios de este año por un video de él diciendo un insulto racial, también está nominado en seis categorías, pero se le ha prohibido aparecer en la entrega de premios. Wallen se ha disculpado por su comportamiento, sin embargo, las criticas no se detuvieron.
Liderando el grupo está el nominado por primera vez DaBaby con 11 nominaciones, seguido por Pop Smoke con 10 y Gabby Barrett con nueve.
Otros nominados notables de Billboard incluyen a Bad Bunny, Juice WRLD, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa y Drake.
Ve la lista completa de los nominados a continuación.
MEJOR ARTISTA
Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
MEJOR NUEVO ARTISTA
Gabby Barrett
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Pop Smoke
Rod Wave
MEJOR ARTISTA MASCULINO
Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd
MEJOR ARTISTA FEMENINA
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Dua Lipa
Megan Thee Stallion
Taylor Swift
MEJOR DUO O GRUPO
AC/DC
AJR
BTS
Dan + Shay
Maroon 5
MEJOR ARTISTA TOP HOT 100
DaBaby
Drake
Dua Lipa
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd
MEJOR ARTISTA TOP HOT 200
Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Mejor Artista Streaming
DaBaby
Drake
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd
MEJOR ARTISTA EN VENTAS
Justin Bieber
BTS
Megan Thee Stallion
Morgan Wallen
The Weeknd
MEJOR ARTISTA RADIAL
Justin Bieber
Lewis Capaldi
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
The Weeknd
MEJOR ARTISTA R&B
Jhené Aiko
Justin Bieber
Chris Brown
Doja Cat
The Weeknd
MEJOR ARTISTA R&B MASCULINO
Justin Bieber
Chris Brown
The Weeknd
MEJOR ARTISTA R&B FEMENINA
Jhené Aiko
Doja Cat
SZA
MEJOR CANTANTE DE RAP
DaBaby
Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
MEJOR CANTANTE DE RAP MASCULINO
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
MEJOR CANTANTE DE RAP FEMENINA
Cardi B
Megan Thee Stallion
Saweetie
MEJOR ARTISTA COUNTRY
Gabby Barrett
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
MEJOR ARTISTA COUNTRY MASCULINO
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
MEJOR ARTISTA COUNTRY FEMENINA
Gabby Barrett
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
MEJOR ARTISTA COUNTRY GRUPO O DUO
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
MEJOR ARTISTA DE ROCK
AC/DC
AJR
Five Finger Death Punch
Machine Gun Kelly
twenty one pilots
MEJOR ARTISTA LATINO
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
MEJOR ARTISTA LATINO MASCULINO
Bad Bunny
Ozuna
J Balvin
MEJOR ARTISTA LATINA
Becky G
Karol G
Rosalía
MEJOR ARTISTA LATINO DUO O GRUPO
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Eslabón Armado
Los Dos Carnales
MEJOR ARTISTA DANCE/ELECTRONICA
The Chainsmokers
Kygo
Lady Gaga
Marshmello
Surf Mesa
MEJOR ARTISTA CRISTIANO
Casting Crowns
Elevation Worship
for KING & COUNTRY
Carrie Underwood
Zach Williams
MEJOR ARTISTA GOSPEL
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Maverick City Music
Kanye West
MEJOR ARTISTA SOCIAL (VOTO DE LOS FANS)
BLACKPINK
BTS
Ariana Grande
SB19
Seventeen
MEJOR ALBUM
Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die
Lil Baby, My Turn
Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon
Taylor Swift, folklore
The Weeknd, After Hours
Top R&B Album
Jhené Aiko, Chilombo
Chris Brown & Young Thug, Slime & B
Doja Cat, Hot Pink
Kehlani, It Was Good Until It Wasn't
The Weeknd, After Hours
Top Rap Album
DaBaby, BLAME IT ON BABY
Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die
Lil Baby, My Turn
Lil Uzi Vert, Eternal Atake
Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon
Top Country Album
Gabby Barrett, Goldmine
Sam Hunt, SOUTHSIDE
Chris Stapleton, Starting Over
Carrie Underwood, My Gift
Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album
Top Rock Album
AC/DC, Power Up
Miley Cyrus, Plastic Hearts
Glass Animals, Dreamland
Machine Gun Kelly, Tickets to My Downfall
Bruce Springsteen, Letter to You
Top Latin Album
Anuel AA, Emmanuel
Bad Bunny, El Último Tour Del Mundo
Bad Bunny, Las que no iban a salir
Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG
J Balvin, Colores
Top Dance/Electronic Album
DJ Snake, Carte Blanche
Gryffin, Gravity
Kygo, Golden Hour
Lady Gaga, Chromatica
Kylie Minogue, Disco
Top Christian Album
Bethel Music, Peace
Elevation Worship, Grave Into Gardens
Carrie Underwood, My Gift
We The Kingdom, Holy Water
Zach Williams, Rescue Story
Top Gospel Album
Koryn Hawthorne, I AM
Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Royalty: Live at the Ryman
Maverick City Music, Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1
Maverick City Music, Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 2
Kierra Sheard, Kierra
SONG AWARDS
Top Hot 100 Song Presented by Rockstar
24kGoldn ft. iann dior — "Mood"
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth — "I Hope"
Chris Brown & Young Thug — "Go Crazy"
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch — "ROCKSTAR"
The Weeknd — "Blinding Lights"
Top Streaming Song
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion — "WAP"
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch — "ROCKSTAR"
Future ft. Drake — "Life Is Good"
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne — "WHATS POPPIN"
Top Selling Song
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth — "I Hope"
BTS — "Dynamite"
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion — "WAP"
Megan Thee Stallion — "Savage"
The Weeknd — "Blinding Lights"
Top Radio Song
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth — "I Hope"
Chris Brown & Young Thug — "Go Crazy"
Dua Lipa — "Don't Start Now"
Harry Styles — "Adore You"
The Weeknd — "Blinding Lights"
Top Collaboration (Fan Voted)
24kGoldn ft. iann dior — "Mood"
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth — "I Hope"
Chris Brown & Young Thug — "Go Crazy"
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch — "ROCKSTAR"
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne — "WHATS POPPIN"
Top R&B Song
Jhené Aiko ft. H.E.R. — "B.S."
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo — "Intentions"
Chris Brown & Young Thug — "Go Crazy"
Doja Cat — "Say So"
The Weeknd — "Blinding Lights"
Top Rap Song
24kGoldn ft. iann dior — "Mood"
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion — "WAP"
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch — "ROCKSTAR"
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne — "WHATS POPPIN"
Megan Thee Stallion — "Savage"
Top Country Song
Jason Aldean — "Got What I Got"
Gabby Barrett — "I Hope"
Lee Brice — "One of Them Girls"
Morgan Wallen — "Chasin' You"
Morgan Wallen — "More Than My Hometown"
Top Rock Song
AJR — "Bang!"
All Time Low ft. blackbear — "Monsters"
Glass Animals — "Heat Waves"
Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear — "my ex's best friend"
twenty one pilots — "Level of Concern"
Top Latin Song
Bad Bunny — "Yo Perreo Sola"
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez — "Dákiti"
Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin — "RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)"
Maluma & The Weeknd — "Hawái"
Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers — "Caramelo"
Top Dance/Electronic Song
Lady Gaga — "Stupid Love"
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande — "Rain on Me"
SAINt JHN — "Roses (Imanbek Remix)"
Surf Mesa ft. Emilee — "ily (i love you baby)"
Topic & A7S — "Breaking Me"
Top Christian Song
Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake — "Graves Into Gardens"
for KING & COUNTRY, Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly — "TOGETHER"
Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, & Elevation Worship — "The Blessing (Live)"
Tauren Wells ft. Jenn Johnson — "Famous For (I Believe)"
Zach Williams & Dolly Parton — "There Was Jesus"
Top Gospel Song
Koryn Hawthorne — "Speak To Me"
Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music — "Movin' On"
Marvin Sapp — "Thank You For It All"
Tye Tribbett — "We Gon' Be Alright"
Kanye West ft. Travis Scott — "Wash Us In The Blood"
