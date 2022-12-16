Every week there are multiple debut hits on the world music scene . At RedGol 's RedCarpet we present you with a summary of the main releases of the different genres that will be talked about in the coming days.

Among the outstanding songs that debuted this week are the news Denise Rosenthal projecting what will be her new album, the return of DJ Méndez , a new single from Romeo Santos ' most recent album , among others.

Audiences have a wide variety to enjoy and while thousands of views are accumulated on digital platforms.

But the sounds are renewed every seven days to keep up a movement that does not stop presenting the exponents of the most diverse latitudes.

Therefore, here we rescue the main novelties that will burst your hearing aids in the near future.

What are the musical premieres of the week?

Denise Rosenthal - Hundreds of Thousands of Years

"It's a song that is very deep and important to me. It was one of the first ones I composed for the next album, in Spain. I was alone there, and it comes to talk about the whole internal process of getting to know each other, of assuming that there are some or certain patterns with which we have grown, that it is good to observe them and in vulnerability also to break those schemes to transform them into something healthier and better", Rosenthal pointed out.

Dj Méndez ft Lino Q – Leave Your Fear

"El mensaje es claro: deja tu miedo, has las cosas que pretendes, o las que tienes pensadas o las que sueñas hacer, pero hazlo hoy, no dejes nada para mañana, estamos de pasada en este mundo y es muy corto el tiempo para tener miedo", cuenta Leo, más conocido como DJ Méndez.

Romeo Santos - Siri

Tras fijar siete conciertos en Chile, Romeo Santos acaba de lanzar su colaboración junto al artista urbano dominicano Chris Lebrón, Siri, incluido en el nuevo álbum de Romeo Santos FV.3, se convirtió en el tema más buscado de la República Dominicana en plataformas de música digital como Spotify y Apple.

Valentina Marinkovic - Yo Quiero Bailar

Valentina Marinkovic en esta oportunidad apuesta por homenajear a artistas chilenos y latinos, reinterpretando temas bailables, alineados y unificados hacia el funk latino y la onda disco. El primer adelanto es su reinterpretación del clásico reggeatón Yo Quiero Bailar, editado por la puertorriqueña Ivy Queen en 2002. Aquí toma el tema y suya esta canción "porque fue una verdadera revolución musical y política debido al escaso circuito femenino que había en el género en esos años y la cosificación imperante de los artistas hacia el rol de la mujer".

Gabsika - Devuélveme a la Tierra

Devuélveme a la Tierra es una canción que en las propias palabras de Gabsika se relaciona "con volver a las raíces, encontrarse con la naturaleza, reencontrarse con nuestra naturaleza interior y recordar que existimos antes que surgieran las imposiciones sociales, por lo que el sistema no debiese moldearnos".

Yami Safdie - De nada

De Nada es una canción que se desprende de su álbum debut, Dije que no me iba a enamorar, que en menos de un día logró impactar en los estrenos de Spotify. El single fue publicado en TikTok e Instagram a modo de adelanto y acumuló más de 5 millones de reproducciones en ambas plataformas. A pedido de sus seguidores, Yami decidió grabar la canción en el estudio e incluirla en su disco. Como resultado, consiguió más de 25 mil streams del single en sus primeras 24 horas desde el lanzamiento.