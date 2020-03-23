Metallica anuncia la postergación de su show en Chile

futbol mas deportes gamer tiempolibre tendencias
La banda está en el proceso de reagendar nuevas fechas.

escrito por
Sebastian Medina

Metallica anunció la tarde de este lunes la postergación de su gira sudamericana, incluyendo la fecha que tenía contemplada en Chile, en reacción a la pandemia del coronavirus.

"Los shows sudamericanos originalmente planeados para abril están en proceso de trasladarse a Diciembre. Estén conectados para actualizaciones adicionales durante esta semana", alertaron en la cuenta oficial de la banda en Instagram.

 
 

