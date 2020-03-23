Metallica anuncia la postergación de su show en Chile
La banda está en el proceso de reagendar nuevas fechas.
Metallica anunció la tarde de este lunes la postergación de su gira sudamericana, incluyendo la fecha que tenía contemplada en Chile, en reacción a la pandemia del coronavirus.
"Los shows sudamericanos originalmente planeados para abril están en proceso de trasladarse a Diciembre. Estén conectados para actualizaciones adicionales durante esta semana", alertaron en la cuenta oficial de la banda en Instagram.
Update from the Bunker: We're all putting safety first, self-isolating and socially distancing, but not forever! Visit Metallica.com for full details, but here's what you need to know. The South American shows originally planned for April are in the process of moving to December. Stay tuned for additional updates later this week. DWP's @epicenterfest, @welcometorockville, and @sonictemplefestival have all unfortunately been cancelled. However, @louderthanlifefest in Louisville has ADDED a date and we're excited to announce we'll be hitting the stage on Thursday, September 17th. To our friends in Australia and New Zealand, please know that we have not forgotten and you're still in our hearts and minds. We will make it to your part of the world as soon as we can. We promise! We'll sign off for now by sending you our love during these trying times. Here's to looking back on this period soon with a renewed appreciation for all the amazing times together with our extended Metallica Family around the world.
