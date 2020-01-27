futbol mas deportes gamer tiempolibre tendencias
Los ganadores de los Grammys 2020

Últimas noticias

Tiempo Libre MÚSICA

Grammys 2020: La lista completa de ganadores que coronó a Billie Eilish como gran favorita

La artista se quedó con las categorías más importantes de la premiación.

escrito por
Sebastian Medina

Los ganadores de los Grammys 2020

Los ganadores de los Grammys 2020

 

La noche de este domingo, la Academia Nacional de Artes y Ciencias de la Grabación reveló a los ganadores de la premiación de los Grammy 2020.

Billie Eilish se coronó como la gran triunfadora de la noche, al quedarse con los gramófonos a Grabación, Album y Canción del Año, además de Mejor Artista Nuevo.

La velada tuvo impresionantes actuaciones de diversos artistas, entre las que destacan la alucinante obertura que Lizzo le dedicó al fallecido Kobe Bryantla emotiva interpretación que hizo Billie Eilish de su hit "When The Party’s Over", la sorpresa que dio Aerosmith al celebrar 50 años de carrera junto a Run DMC, y la consagración de la española Rosalía.

Entre las curiosidades de la premiación, estuvo el Grammy póstumo que se llevó Chris Cornell a casi tres años desde su fallecimiento, por su disco compilatorio y el trolleo mundial a Jonas Brothers por "lucir" comida entre los dientes, durante su paso por el escenario del Staples Center.

 

Esta es la lista completa de ganadores de los Grammy 2020:

ALBUM DEL AÑO
I,I – Bon IverNORMAN
F***ING ROCKWELL! – Lana Del Rey
WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? – Billie Eilish
THANK U, NEXT – Ariana Grande
I USED TO KNOW HER – H.E.R.
7 – Lil Nas X
CUZ I LOVE YOU (DELUXE) – Lizzo
FATHER OF THE BRIDE – Vampire Weekend

CANCIÓN DEL AÑO
"ALWAYS REMEMBER US THIS WAY" – Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
"BAD GUY" – Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
"BRING MY FLOWERS NOW" – Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
"HARD PLACE" – Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)
"LOVER" – Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)
"NORMAN F***ING ROCKWELL" – Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
"SOMEONE YOU LOVED" – Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)
"TRUTH HURTS" – Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)

GRABACIÓN DEL AÑO
Bon Iver – Hey Ma
Billie Eilish – Bad Guy
Ariana Grande – 7 rings
H.E.R. – Hard Place
Khalid – Talk
Lil Nas X – Old Town Road
Lizzo – Truth Hurts
Post Malone – Sunflower

MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO
BLACK PUMAS
BILLIE EILISH
LIL NAS X
LIZZO
MAGGIE ROGERS
ROSALÍA
TANK AND THE BANGAS
YOLA

MEJOR INTERPRETACIÓN POP SOLO
Beyoncé – Spirit
Billie Eilish – Bad Guy
Ariana Grande – 7 rings
Lizzo – Truth Hurts
Taylor Swift – You Need to Calm Down

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN RAP
"Higher" — DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend
"Drip Too Hard" — Lil Baby and Gunna
"Panini" — Lil Nas X
"Ballin" — Mustard featuring Roddy Ricch
"The London" — Young Thug featuring J. Cole and Travis Scott

MEJOR ALBUM RAP
Dreamville – Revenge of the Dreamers III
Meek Mill – Championships
21 Savage – I Am > I Was
Tyler, The Creator – IGORYBN
Cordae – The Lost Boy

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN R&B
Daniel Caesar – Love Again [ft. Brandy]
H.E.R. – Couldn’t Been Her [ft. Bryson Tiller]
Lizzo – Exactly How I Feel [ft. Gucci Mane]
Lucky Daye – Roll Some Mo
Anderson .Paak – Come Home [Ft. Andre 3000]

MEJOR DUO POP O ACTUACIÓN GRUPAL
Ariana Grande & the Social House – Boyfriend
The Jonas Brothers – Sucker
Lil Nas X – Old Town Road [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]
Post Malone – Sunflower [ft. Swae Lee]
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – Señorita

MEJOR ALBUM DE POP VOCAL
Beyoncé – The Lion King: The Gift
Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Ariana Grande – thank u, next
Ed Sheeran – No.6 Collaborations Project
Taylor Swift – Lover

MEJOR ALBUM POP VOCAL TRADICIONAL
Andrea Bocelli – Sì
Michael Bublé – Love (Deluxe Edition)
Elvis Costello & The Imposters – Look Now
John Legend – A Legendary Christmas
Barbra Streisand – Walls

MEJOR INTERPRETACIÓN ROCK
Bones UK – Pretty Waste
Gary Clark Jr. – This Land
Brittany Howard – History Repeats
Karen O & Danger Mouse – Woman
Rival Sons – Too Bad

MEJOR INTERPRETACIÓN METAL
Candlemass – Astorolus – The Great Octopus [ft. Tony Iommi]
Death Angel – Humanicide
I Prevail – Bow Down
Killswitch Engage – Unleashed
Tool – 7empest

MEJOR CANCIÓN ROCK
Tool – Fear Inoculum
The 1975 – Give Yourself a Try
Vampire Weekend – Harmony Hall
Brittany Howard – History Repeats
Gary Clark Jr. – This Land

MEJOR ALBUM ROCK
Bring Me the Horizon – amo
Cage the Elephant – Social Cues
The Cranberries – In the End
I Prevail – Trauma
Rival Sons – Feral Roots

MEJOR ALBUM MÚSICA ALTERNATIVA
Big Thief – U.F.O.F.
James Blake – Assume Form
Bon Iver – i,i
Vampire Weekend – Father of the Bride
Thom Yorke – Anima

MEJOR ÁLBUM LATINO ROCK, URBANO O ALTERNATIVO
"X 100PRE" -Bad Bunny
"OASIS" - J Balvin & Bad Bunny
"INDESTRUCTIBLE" - Flor De Toloache
"ALMADURA" - iLe
"EL MAL QUERER" - Rosalía

MEJOR CANCIÓN COUNTRY
"Bring My Flowers Now" - Tanya Tucker
"Girl Goin' Nowhere" - Ashley McBryde
"It All Comes Out In The Wash" - Miranda Lambert
"Some Of It" - Performed by Eric Church
“Speechless” - Performed by Dan + Shay

MEJOR COMPILACIÓN PARA BANDA SONORA
“The Lion King: The Songs”
“Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
“Rocketman”
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
“A Star Is Born”

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE ELECTRÓNICA
"LP5" - Apparat
"No Geography" - The Chemical Brothers
"Hi This is Flume" - Flume
"Solace" - Rufus du sol
"Weather" - Tycho

MEJOR DUO O INTERPRETACIÓN GRUPAL COUNTRY
"Brand New Man" — Brooks and Dunn with Luke Combs
"I Don't Remember Me (Before You)" — Brothers Osborne
"Speechless" — Dan + Shay
"The Daughters" — Little Big Town
"Common" — Maren Morris featuring Brandi Carlile

MEJOR ALBUM COMEDIA
"Quality Time" — Jim Gaffigan
"Relatable" — Ellen DeGeneres
"Right Now" — Aziz Ansari
"Son Of Patricia" — Trevor Noah
"Sticks & Stones" — Dave Chappelle

PRODUCTOR DEL AÑO
Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
John Hill; Finneas
Ricky Reed

 

Temas

Comentarios


Lee También

MÚSICA

Jonas Brothers se llevan trolleo mundial por "lucir" comida en sus dientes al actuar en los Grammys 2020
WWE

¡Edge vuelve oficialmente a la lucha libre tras nueve años de su retiro en Royal Rumble!
MÚSICA

Rosalía revalida su popular reinado musical interpretando sus éxitos en los Grammys 2020
MÚSICA

Aerosmith sorprende en los Grammys 2020 al actuar junto a Run DMC

¿Qué equipo chileno tendrá mejor rendimiento en Copa Libertadores?

Universidad Católica
Colo Colo
Palestino
Universidad de Chile

Ya votaron 18676 personas

¡No te pierdas las novedades de último momento!

Suscribite a nuestras noticias

;