Grammys 2020: La lista completa de ganadores que coronó a Billie Eilish como gran favorita
La artista se quedó con las categorías más importantes de la premiación.
La noche de este domingo, la Academia Nacional de Artes y Ciencias de la Grabación reveló a los ganadores de la premiación de los Grammy 2020.
Billie Eilish se coronó como la gran triunfadora de la noche, al quedarse con los gramófonos a Grabación, Album y Canción del Año, además de Mejor Artista Nuevo.
La velada tuvo impresionantes actuaciones de diversos artistas, entre las que destacan la alucinante obertura que Lizzo le dedicó al fallecido Kobe Bryant, la emotiva interpretación que hizo Billie Eilish de su hit "When The Party’s Over", la sorpresa que dio Aerosmith al celebrar 50 años de carrera junto a Run DMC, y la consagración de la española Rosalía.
Entre las curiosidades de la premiación, estuvo el Grammy póstumo que se llevó Chris Cornell a casi tres años desde su fallecimiento, por su disco compilatorio y el trolleo mundial a Jonas Brothers por "lucir" comida entre los dientes, durante su paso por el escenario del Staples Center.
Esta es la lista completa de ganadores de los Grammy 2020:
ALBUM DEL AÑO
I,I – Bon IverNORMAN
F***ING ROCKWELL! – Lana Del Rey
WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? – Billie Eilish
THANK U, NEXT – Ariana Grande
I USED TO KNOW HER – H.E.R.
7 – Lil Nas X
CUZ I LOVE YOU (DELUXE) – Lizzo
FATHER OF THE BRIDE – Vampire Weekend
CANCIÓN DEL AÑO
"ALWAYS REMEMBER US THIS WAY" – Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
"BAD GUY" – Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
"BRING MY FLOWERS NOW" – Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
"HARD PLACE" – Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)
"LOVER" – Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)
"NORMAN F***ING ROCKWELL" – Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
"SOMEONE YOU LOVED" – Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)
"TRUTH HURTS" – Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)
GRABACIÓN DEL AÑO
Bon Iver – Hey Ma
Billie Eilish – Bad Guy
Ariana Grande – 7 rings
H.E.R. – Hard Place
Khalid – Talk
Lil Nas X – Old Town Road
Lizzo – Truth Hurts
Post Malone – Sunflower
MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO
BLACK PUMAS
BILLIE EILISH
LIL NAS X
LIZZO
MAGGIE ROGERS
ROSALÍA
TANK AND THE BANGAS
YOLA
MEJOR INTERPRETACIÓN POP SOLO
Beyoncé – Spirit
Billie Eilish – Bad Guy
Ariana Grande – 7 rings
Lizzo – Truth Hurts
Taylor Swift – You Need to Calm Down
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN RAP
"Higher" — DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend
"Drip Too Hard" — Lil Baby and Gunna
"Panini" — Lil Nas X
"Ballin" — Mustard featuring Roddy Ricch
"The London" — Young Thug featuring J. Cole and Travis Scott
MEJOR ALBUM RAP
Dreamville – Revenge of the Dreamers III
Meek Mill – Championships
21 Savage – I Am > I Was
Tyler, The Creator – IGORYBN
Cordae – The Lost Boy
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN R&B
Daniel Caesar – Love Again [ft. Brandy]
H.E.R. – Couldn’t Been Her [ft. Bryson Tiller]
Lizzo – Exactly How I Feel [ft. Gucci Mane]
Lucky Daye – Roll Some Mo
Anderson .Paak – Come Home [Ft. Andre 3000]
MEJOR DUO POP O ACTUACIÓN GRUPAL
Ariana Grande & the Social House – Boyfriend
The Jonas Brothers – Sucker
Lil Nas X – Old Town Road [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]
Post Malone – Sunflower [ft. Swae Lee]
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – Señorita
MEJOR ALBUM DE POP VOCAL
Beyoncé – The Lion King: The Gift
Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Ariana Grande – thank u, next
Ed Sheeran – No.6 Collaborations Project
Taylor Swift – Lover
MEJOR ALBUM POP VOCAL TRADICIONAL
Andrea Bocelli – Sì
Michael Bublé – Love (Deluxe Edition)
Elvis Costello & The Imposters – Look Now
John Legend – A Legendary Christmas
Barbra Streisand – Walls
MEJOR INTERPRETACIÓN ROCK
Bones UK – Pretty Waste
Gary Clark Jr. – This Land
Brittany Howard – History Repeats
Karen O & Danger Mouse – Woman
Rival Sons – Too Bad
MEJOR INTERPRETACIÓN METAL
Candlemass – Astorolus – The Great Octopus [ft. Tony Iommi]
Death Angel – Humanicide
I Prevail – Bow Down
Killswitch Engage – Unleashed
Tool – 7empest
MEJOR CANCIÓN ROCK
Tool – Fear Inoculum
The 1975 – Give Yourself a Try
Vampire Weekend – Harmony Hall
Brittany Howard – History Repeats
Gary Clark Jr. – This Land
MEJOR ALBUM ROCK
Bring Me the Horizon – amo
Cage the Elephant – Social Cues
The Cranberries – In the End
I Prevail – Trauma
Rival Sons – Feral Roots
MEJOR ALBUM MÚSICA ALTERNATIVA
Big Thief – U.F.O.F.
James Blake – Assume Form
Bon Iver – i,i
Vampire Weekend – Father of the Bride
Thom Yorke – Anima
MEJOR ÁLBUM LATINO ROCK, URBANO O ALTERNATIVO
"X 100PRE" -Bad Bunny
"OASIS" - J Balvin & Bad Bunny
"INDESTRUCTIBLE" - Flor De Toloache
"ALMADURA" - iLe
"EL MAL QUERER" - Rosalía
MEJOR CANCIÓN COUNTRY
"Bring My Flowers Now" - Tanya Tucker
"Girl Goin' Nowhere" - Ashley McBryde
"It All Comes Out In The Wash" - Miranda Lambert
"Some Of It" - Performed by Eric Church
“Speechless” - Performed by Dan + Shay
MEJOR COMPILACIÓN PARA BANDA SONORA
“The Lion King: The Songs”
“Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
“Rocketman”
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
“A Star Is Born”
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE ELECTRÓNICA
"LP5" - Apparat
"No Geography" - The Chemical Brothers
"Hi This is Flume" - Flume
"Solace" - Rufus du sol
"Weather" - Tycho
MEJOR DUO O INTERPRETACIÓN GRUPAL COUNTRY
"Brand New Man" — Brooks and Dunn with Luke Combs
"I Don't Remember Me (Before You)" — Brothers Osborne
"Speechless" — Dan + Shay
"The Daughters" — Little Big Town
"Common" — Maren Morris featuring Brandi Carlile
MEJOR ALBUM COMEDIA
"Quality Time" — Jim Gaffigan
"Relatable" — Ellen DeGeneres
"Right Now" — Aziz Ansari
"Son Of Patricia" — Trevor Noah
"Sticks & Stones" — Dave Chappelle
PRODUCTOR DEL AÑO
Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
John Hill; Finneas
Ricky Reed
