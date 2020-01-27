Grammys 2020: La lista completa de ganadores que coronó a Billie Eilish como gran favorita

La noche de este domingo, la Academia Nacional de Artes y Ciencias de la Grabación reveló a los ganadores de la premiación de los Grammy 2020.

Billie Eilish se coronó como la gran triunfadora de la noche, al quedarse con los gramófonos a Grabación, Album y Canción del Año, además de Mejor Artista Nuevo.



La velada tuvo impresionantes actuaciones de diversos artistas, entre las que destacan la alucinante obertura que Lizzo le dedicó al fallecido Kobe Bryant, la emotiva interpretación que hizo Billie Eilish de su hit "When The Party’s Over", la sorpresa que dio Aerosmith al celebrar 50 años de carrera junto a Run DMC, y la consagración de la española Rosalía.

Entre las curiosidades de la premiación, estuvo el Grammy póstumo que se llevó Chris Cornell a casi tres años desde su fallecimiento, por su disco compilatorio y el trolleo mundial a Jonas Brothers por "lucir" comida entre los dientes, durante su paso por el escenario del Staples Center.

Esta es la lista completa de ganadores de los Grammy 2020:

ALBUM DEL AÑO

I,I – Bon IverNORMAN

F***ING ROCKWELL! – Lana Del Rey

WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? – Billie Eilish

THANK U, NEXT – Ariana Grande

I USED TO KNOW HER – H.E.R.

7 – Lil Nas X

CUZ I LOVE YOU (DELUXE) – Lizzo

FATHER OF THE BRIDE – Vampire Weekend

CANCIÓN DEL AÑO

"ALWAYS REMEMBER US THIS WAY" – Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

"BAD GUY" – Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

"BRING MY FLOWERS NOW" – Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

"HARD PLACE" – Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)

"LOVER" – Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

"NORMAN F***ING ROCKWELL" – Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

"SOMEONE YOU LOVED" – Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)

"TRUTH HURTS" – Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)

GRABACIÓN DEL AÑO

Bon Iver – Hey Ma

Billie Eilish – Bad Guy

Ariana Grande – 7 rings

H.E.R. – Hard Place

Khalid – Talk

Lil Nas X – Old Town Road

Lizzo – Truth Hurts

Post Malone – Sunflower

MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO

BLACK PUMAS

BILLIE EILISH

LIL NAS X

LIZZO

MAGGIE ROGERS

ROSALÍA

TANK AND THE BANGAS

YOLA

MEJOR INTERPRETACIÓN POP SOLO

Beyoncé – Spirit

Billie Eilish – Bad Guy

Ariana Grande – 7 rings

Lizzo – Truth Hurts

Taylor Swift – You Need to Calm Down

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN RAP

"Higher" — DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend

"Drip Too Hard" — Lil Baby and Gunna

"Panini" — Lil Nas X

"Ballin" — Mustard featuring Roddy Ricch

"The London" — Young Thug featuring J. Cole and Travis Scott

MEJOR ALBUM RAP

Dreamville – Revenge of the Dreamers III

Meek Mill – Championships

21 Savage – I Am > I Was

Tyler, The Creator – IGORYBN

Cordae – The Lost Boy

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN R&B

Daniel Caesar – Love Again [ft. Brandy]

H.E.R. – Couldn’t Been Her [ft. Bryson Tiller]

Lizzo – Exactly How I Feel [ft. Gucci Mane]

Lucky Daye – Roll Some Mo

Anderson .Paak – Come Home [Ft. Andre 3000]

MEJOR DUO POP O ACTUACIÓN GRUPAL

Ariana Grande & the Social House – Boyfriend

The Jonas Brothers – Sucker

Lil Nas X – Old Town Road [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]

Post Malone – Sunflower [ft. Swae Lee]

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – Señorita

MEJOR ALBUM DE POP VOCAL

Beyoncé – The Lion King: The Gift

Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Ariana Grande – thank u, next

Ed Sheeran – No.6 Collaborations Project

Taylor Swift – Lover

MEJOR ALBUM POP VOCAL TRADICIONAL

Andrea Bocelli – Sì

Michael Bublé – Love (Deluxe Edition)

Elvis Costello & The Imposters – Look Now

John Legend – A Legendary Christmas

Barbra Streisand – Walls

MEJOR INTERPRETACIÓN ROCK

Bones UK – Pretty Waste

Gary Clark Jr. – This Land

Brittany Howard – History Repeats

Karen O & Danger Mouse – Woman

Rival Sons – Too Bad

MEJOR INTERPRETACIÓN METAL

Candlemass – Astorolus – The Great Octopus [ft. Tony Iommi]

Death Angel – Humanicide

I Prevail – Bow Down

Killswitch Engage – Unleashed

Tool – 7empest

MEJOR CANCIÓN ROCK

Tool – Fear Inoculum

The 1975 – Give Yourself a Try

Vampire Weekend – Harmony Hall

Brittany Howard – History Repeats

Gary Clark Jr. – This Land

MEJOR ALBUM ROCK

Bring Me the Horizon – amo

Cage the Elephant – Social Cues

The Cranberries – In the End

I Prevail – Trauma

Rival Sons – Feral Roots

MEJOR ALBUM MÚSICA ALTERNATIVA

Big Thief – U.F.O.F.

James Blake – Assume Form

Bon Iver – i,i

Vampire Weekend – Father of the Bride

Thom Yorke – Anima

MEJOR ÁLBUM LATINO ROCK, URBANO O ALTERNATIVO

"X 100PRE" -Bad Bunny

"OASIS" - J Balvin & Bad Bunny

"INDESTRUCTIBLE" - Flor De Toloache

"ALMADURA" - iLe

"EL MAL QUERER" - Rosalía

MEJOR CANCIÓN COUNTRY

"Bring My Flowers Now" - Tanya Tucker

"Girl Goin' Nowhere" - Ashley McBryde

"It All Comes Out In The Wash" - Miranda Lambert

"Some Of It" - Performed by Eric Church

“Speechless” - Performed by Dan + Shay

MEJOR COMPILACIÓN PARA BANDA SONORA

“The Lion King: The Songs”

“Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Rocketman”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

“A Star Is Born”

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE ELECTRÓNICA

"LP5" - Apparat

"No Geography" - The Chemical Brothers

"Hi This is Flume" - Flume

"Solace" - Rufus du sol

"Weather" - Tycho

MEJOR DUO O INTERPRETACIÓN GRUPAL COUNTRY

"Brand New Man" — Brooks and Dunn with Luke Combs

"I Don't Remember Me (Before You)" — Brothers Osborne

"Speechless" — Dan + Shay

"The Daughters" — Little Big Town

"Common" — Maren Morris featuring Brandi Carlile

MEJOR ALBUM COMEDIA

"Quality Time" — Jim Gaffigan

"Relatable" — Ellen DeGeneres

"Right Now" — Aziz Ansari

"Son Of Patricia" — Trevor Noah

"Sticks & Stones" — Dave Chappelle

PRODUCTOR DEL AÑO

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

John Hill; Finneas

Ricky Reed