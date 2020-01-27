futbol mas deportes gamer tiempolibre tendencias
Jonas Brothers se llevan trolleo mundial por "lucir" comida en sus dientes al actuar en los Grammys 2020

Las redes sociales ardieron ante el "papelón" que el trío se tomó con humor.

Sebastian Medina

El trío Jonas Brothers también se presentó durante la ceremonia de entrega de los Grammys 2020 y aunque cosecharon elogios con su paso por el escenario, brillaron por "lucir" comida en sus dientes durante su show.

Mientras interpretaban la inédita "5 more minutes" y su último sencillo "What A Man Gotta Do", los televidentes notaron que Nick Jonas tenía un trozo de algo verde entre sus molares.

Los ágiles usuarios de redes sociales capturaron el momento y lo viralizaron a tal punto que se convirtió en uno de los temas más comentados en Twitter.

El trolleo fue épico:

Al menos, Nick Jonas se lo tomó con humor al descubrir lo que ocurría en las plataformas digitales e incluso publicó el siguiente mensaje al respecto: "al menos todos saben que me como mis vegetales".

