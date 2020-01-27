Jonas Brothers se llevan trolleo mundial por "lucir" comida en sus dientes al actuar en los Grammys 2020

El trío Jonas Brothers también se presentó durante la ceremonia de entrega de los Grammys 2020 y aunque cosecharon elogios con su paso por el escenario, brillaron por "lucir" comida en sus dientes durante su show.

Mientras interpretaban la inédita "5 more minutes" y su último sencillo "What A Man Gotta Do", los televidentes notaron que Nick Jonas tenía un trozo de algo verde entre sus molares.

Los ágiles usuarios de redes sociales capturaron el momento y lo viralizaron a tal punto que se convirtió en uno de los temas más comentados en Twitter.

El trolleo fue épico:

Is Nick Jonas on the #GRAMMYs stage with spinach or something in his teeth?!? pic.twitter.com/BKWREj4U3l — Nicole Perez (@nicole_perez1) January 27, 2020

Nick Jonas had food in his teeth. Yup. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/apxAgrv0qP — Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) January 27, 2020

@nickjonas homie I think you have some food in your teeth!! Someone help him out #GrammyAwards #NickJonas pic.twitter.com/uo6LM2V5BH — Tina Bullock (@TinaB080785) January 27, 2020

“What a man gotta do” to hear the truth before a big performance? Someone should have told Nick Jonas that there was something in his teeth before he hit the stage #grammys #GrammyAwards #GRAMMYAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/NtSxJKF7Ja — Marenah (@ReenaRachel) January 27, 2020

Someone needs to check nicks teeth for food before he goes on stage!! @jonasbrothers @nickjonas pic.twitter.com/6HemIyb1oi — Lorraine (@LorraineG03) January 27, 2020

Al menos, Nick Jonas se lo tomó con humor al descubrir lo que ocurría en las plataformas digitales e incluso publicó el siguiente mensaje al respecto: "al menos todos saben que me como mis vegetales".

And at least you all know I eat my greens. �� — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) January 27, 2020