En las categorías de televisión, Better Call Saul tuvo su revancha luego de unos despreciables Golden Globes.

Critics Choice Awards hacen justicia con Better Call Saul: Estos son los ganadores de la TV

Continúa la temporada de premios y este 15 de enero se vivieron los Critics Choise Awards 2023, donde se premió a lo mejor del año en el cine y también en la televisión o streaming.

Y aquí una reivindicación tuvo Better Call Saul, que tras su última temporada, se quedó con tres de los galardones de la noche en lo que se sintió como una revancha luego de que fueran completamente ignorados en los Globos de Oro.

Y es que el spin-off de Breaking Bad cerró su historia con una magnífica sexta temporada y con esto se posicionó como uno de los mejores programas de la historia. Si bien no ganaron en los Golden Globes, los Critics Choise sí los tomaron encuenta dándoles el premio a mejor serie de drama, además de premiar a Bob Odenkirk como el mejor actor de drama y a Giancarlo Esposito como mejor actor de reparto.

Quien no tuvo una buena noche fue Rhea Seehorn, quien dio vida a Kim Wexler en la ficción y no logró quedarse con el galardón frente a Jennifer Coolidge, que ha arrasado tras repetir su papel en The White Lotus.

Revisa los ganadores en la TV:

Mejor serie de drama

Andor (Disney+) Bad Sisters (Apple TV+) Better Call Saul (Netflix) The Crown (Netflix) Euphoria (HBO) The Good Fight (Paramount+) House of the Dragon (HBO) Severance (Apple TV+) Yellowstone (Paramount +)

Mejor actor en una serie de drama

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man (Star+) Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (Star+) Diego Luna – Andor (Disney+) Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (Netflix) Adam Scott – Severance (Apple TV+) Antony Starr – The Boys (Prime Video)

Mejor actriz en una serie de drama

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (Paramount+) Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters (Apple TV+) Laura Linney – Ozark (Netflix) Mandy Moore – This Is Us (Star+) Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone (Paramount+) Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO)

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de drama

Andre Braugher – The Good Fight (Paramount+) Ismael Cruz Córdova – The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Prime Video) Michael Emerson – Evil (Paramount+) Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul (Netflix) John Lithgow – The Old Man (Star+) Matt Smith – House of the Dragon (HBO)

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de drama

Milly Alcock – House of the Dragon (HBO) Carol Burnett – Better Call Saul (Netflix) Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO) Julia Garner – Ozark (Netflix) Audra McDonald – The Good Fight (Paramount+) Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul (Netflix)

Mejor serie de comedia

Abbott Elementary (Star+) Barry (HBO) The Bear (Star+) Better Things (Star+) Ghosts (CBS) Hacks (HBO Max) Reboot (Star+) Reservation Dogs (Star+)

Mejor actor en una serie de comedia

Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows (Star+) Bill Hader – Barry (HBO) Keegan-Michael Key – Reboot (Star+) Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Star+) Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (Star+) D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs (Star+)

Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me (Netflix) Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (Star+) Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant (HBO Max) Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva (Peacock) Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs (Star+) Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia

Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts (CBS) Leslie Jordan – Call Me Kat (HBO MAx) James Marsden – Dead to Me (Netflix) Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary (Star+) Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary (Star+) Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO)

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia

Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs (Star+) Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (Star+) Marcia Gay Harden – Uncoupled (Netflix) Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (Star+) Annie Potts – Young Sheldon (HBO) Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (Star+)

Mejor serie limitada

The Dropout (Star+) Gaslit (Starz) The Girl from Plainville (Star+) The Offer (Paramount+) Pam & Tommy (Star+) Station Eleven (HBO Max) This Is Going to Hurt Under the Banner of Heaven (Star+)

Mejor película para televisión

Fresh (Star+) Prey (Star+) Ray Donovan: The Movie (Paramount+) The Survivor (HBO) Three Months (Paramount+) Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Mejor actor en una serie limitada o película para televisión

Ben Foster – The Survivor (HBO) Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven (Star+) Samuel L. Jackson – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+) Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy (Star+) Ben Whishaw – This is Going to Hurt

Mejor actriz en una serie limitada o película para televisión

Julia Garner – Inventing Anna (Netflix) Lily James – Pam & Tommy (Star+) Amber Midthunder – Prey (Star+) Julia Roberts – Gaslit (Starz) Michelle Pfeiffer – The First Lady (Paramount+) Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout (Star+)

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie limitada o película para televisión

Murray Bartlett – Welcome to Chippendales (Star+) Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient (Star+) Matthew Goode – The Offer (Paramount+) Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird (Apple TV+) Ray Liotta – Black Bird (Apple TV+) Shea Whigham – Gaslit (Starz)

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie limitada o película para televisión

Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble (Star+) Dominique Fishback – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+) Betty Gilpin – Gaslit (Starz) Melanie Lynskey – Candy (Star+) Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix) Juno Temple – The Offer (Paramount+)

Mejor serie en idioma extranjero

1899 (Netflix) Borgen (Netflix) Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Netflix) Garcia! (HBO Max) The Kingdom Exodus (MUBI) Kleo (Netflix) My Brilliant Friend (HBO) Pachinko (Apple TV+) Tehran (Apple TV+)

Mejor serie animada

Bluey (Disney+) Bob’s Burgers (Star+) Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal (HBO Max) Harley Quinn (HBO Max) Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+) Undone (Prime Video)

Mejor talk show

The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock) Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS) The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC) Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO) Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC) Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)

Mejor especial de comedia