"Paz, disturbios, saqueos, son una forma absolutamente legítima de protesta": Actor de Riverdale fue arrestado

Cole Sprouse, uno de los protagonistas de la popular serie "Riverdale", fue arrestado el fin de semana recién pasado durante una protesta anti racista que se realizó en California, Estados Unidos, a raíz del asesinato a manos de la policía de George Floyd.

El actor se volcó a contar la experiencia que vivió en la localidad costera de Santa Monica por medio de su cuenta en Instagram: "antes de que el sensacionalismo mediático lo convierta en algo sobre mí, hay una clara necesidad de hablar sobre las circunstancias: las vidas negras importan".

"Paz, disturbios, saqueos, son una forma absolutamente legítima de protesta. Los medios por naturaleza solo van a mostrar lo más sensacionalista, lo que solo prueba una larga agenda racista", puntualizó el intérprete de "Jughead Jones" en la ficción de The CW.

El mensaje no concluyó ahí, sino que luego Sprouse también quiso recalcar que "es necesario decir que, como hombre blanco heterosexual y figura pública, las consecuencias institucionales de mi detención no son nada en comparación con otros dentro del movimiento".

"Esto ABSOLUTAMENTE no es una narración sobre mí, y espero que los medios no lo hagan así. Este es, y será, un momento para mantenerse cerca de otros a medida que la situación se intensifica, brindando un apoyo educado, demostrando y haciendo lo correcto", finalizó en su publicación que ya acumula más de 1,6 millones de "me gusta".