"Araña": Chile se queda fuera de los Oscar 2020

Otro papelón internacional para Chile se sumó este lunes. La película "Araña" se quedó fuera de la lista corta para las nominaciones definitivas que tendrá la entrega de los Oscar 2020, que se celebrará el próximo 9 de febrero.

La película de Andrés Wood fue superada por las alabadas "Dolor y Gloria" de Pedro Almodóvar y "Parasite", la cinta del surcoreano Bong Joon-ho, ganadora de la Palma de Oro en Cannes.

También clasificaron "The Painted Bird" (República Checa); "Les Misérables" (Francia); "Truth and Justice" (Estonia); "Honeyland" (Macedonia del Norte); "Corpus Christi" (Polonia); "Atlantics" (Senegal), "Those Who Remained" (Hungría) y "Beanpole" (Rusia).

Este lunes también se revelaron otras listas cortas, que se pueden revisar a continuación:

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

"Advocate"

"American Factory"

"The Apollo"

"Apollo 11"

"Aquarela"

"The Biggest Little Farm"

"The Cave"

"The Edge of Democracy"

"For Sama"

"The Great Hack"

"Honeyland"

"Knock Down the House"

"Maiden"

"Midnight Family"

"One Child Nation"

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

"After Maria"

"Fire in Paradise"

"Ghosts of Sugar Land"

"In the Absence"

"Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)"

"Life Overtakes Me"

"The Nightcrawlers"

"St. Louis Superman"

"Stay Close"

"Walk Run Cha-Cha"

MEJOR PEINADO Y MAQUILLAJE

"Bombshell"

"Dolemite Is My Name"

"Downton Abbey"

"Joker"

"Judy"

"Little Women"

"Maleficent: Mistress of Evil"

"1917"

"Once upon a Time...in Hollywood"

"Rocketman"

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

"Avengers: Endgame"

"Bombshell"

"The Farewell"

"Ford v Ferrari"

"Frozen II"

"Jojo Rabbit"

"Joker"

"The King"

"Little Women"

"Marriage Story"

"Motherless Brooklyn"

"1917"

"Pain and Glory"

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"

"Us"

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

"Speechless" from "Aladdin"

"Letter To My Godfather" from "The Black Godfather"

"I'm Standing With You" from "Breakthrough"

"Da Bronx" from "The Bronx USA"

"Into The Unknown" from "Frozen II"

"Stand Up" from "Harriet"

"Catchy Song" from "The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part"

"Never Too Late" from "The Lion King"

"Spirit" from "The Lion King"

"Daily Battles" from "Motherless Brooklyn"

"A Glass of Soju" from "Parasite"

"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from "Rocketman"

"High Above The Water" from "Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am"

"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" from "Toy Story 4"

"Glasgow" from "Wild Rose"

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE

"Brotherhood"

"The Christmas Gift"

"Little Hands"

"Miller & Son"

"Nefta Football Club"

"The Neighbors' Window"

"Refugee"

"Saria"

"A Sister"

"Sometimes, I Think about Dying"

EFECTOS VISUALES

"Alita: Battle Angel"

"Avengers: Endgame"

"Captain Marvel"

"Cats"

"Gemini Man"

"The Irishman"

"The Lion King"

"1917"

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"

"Terminator: Dark Fate"