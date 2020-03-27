Se suma a la cruzada: Novak Djokovic donará un millón de euros para combatir el coronavirus
El número uno del mundo realizó una videoconferencia para informar que esos dineros estarán destinados en comprar equipos médicos para ayudar a los recintos hospitalarios de Serbia.
Siguen apareciendo muestras de solidaridad por parte de los deportistas más destacados del todo el mundo. En esta ocasión fue el turno de Novak Djokovic, quien anunció a través de una videoconferencia que donará un millón de euros para comprar equipos médicos e ir en ayuda de los recintos hospitalarios de Serbia.
"Nuestra donación de un millón de euros es para la compra de aparatos de respiración y otros equipamientos médicos. Los respiradores son ahora el equipo más indispensable para salvar las vidas humanas", declaró el actual número uno del tenis.
"Cada uno de nosotros trata de ayudar en esta situación en la medida de sus posibilidades, contribuir con su tiempo, esfuerzo, recursos, de cualquier manera, para estar a la disposición a su país y la gente que más lo necesita", complementó.
Además, el destacado tenista aprovechó la ocasión para agradecer la labor que están realizando todas las personas ligadas a la medicina. "Gran agradecimiento al personal y expertos médicos a lo largo del mundo, y en Serbia, que luchan por la salud humana".
En tanto, Jelena Djokovic, esposa del singlista y directora de la Fundación Novak Djokovic, solicitó de más donaciones para poder combatir el coronavirus y anunció que abrirá una cuenta bancaria para ello.
Dear friends, this is a video from the press conference my wife @jelenadjokovicndf and I hosted this afternoon to announce that we donated 1 million euros through our @novakfoundation to Serbia for the purchase of medical equipment and supplies. We have spent the past several weeks gathering every piece of necessary information on COVID-19 in order to make this informed decision on how my family could make the biggest and best impact on our country. People from the Republic of China have given us tremendous help and support, we cannot thank them enough. I keep receiving calls from all over the world and people want to help but don’t know where or how. We have decided to open an emergency account through Novak Djokovic Foundation where our family money will go and I’m directing any other person that wishes to help to donate there. All the money will go towards the purchase of respirators, medical equipment, and any required supplies like masks. I am fully aware of how much this crisis has impacted everyone on all fronts.. I am touched by the generosity that keeps pouring from across the globe with the intention to give back and help in Serbia. I am very proud to be an athlete in these times, among many greats who have come forward to bring people together at a time when we are apart - to bring hope, community, and inspire others in the same way to use our platforms for good. This is what life is all about - giving. For more information, please visit @novakfoundation and novakdjokovicfoundation.org. Our team is here to help. Stay positive, we will get through this together ����❤️. Much love to all, Novak
Comentarios