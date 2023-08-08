Sin duda Taylor Swift es una de las artistas más reconocidas a nivel mundial y ahora con su espectacular gira que por primera vez llegará a Latinoamérica sigue sumando merito, está vez en los premios MTV VMA’s 2023.
MTV reveló este martes la lista completa de nominaciones para la nueva versión de los premios y la cantante estadounidense lidera el camino con un total de ocho nominaciones, luego le sigue SZA con seis nominaciones. Cabe recordar que estos premios destacan los mejores videos musicales y los mejores artistas y desde Latinoamérica nos representarán una vez más, Bad Bunny, Maluma, Shakira, Anitta, Karol G, Grupo Frontera, Peso Pluma, y Eslabon Armado.
¿Quiénes son los nominados para los MTV VMA’S 2023?
A continuación, te presentamos la lista completa de nominaciones para los MTV VMAs 2023:
Video of the Year
- Doja Cat – “Attention”
- Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
- Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
- Sam Smith & Kim Petras – “Unholy”
- SZA – “Kill Bill”
- Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
Artist of the Year
- Beyoncé
- Doja Cat
- Karol G
- Nicki Minaj
- Shakira
- Taylor Swift
Song of the Year
- Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
- Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”
- Sam Smith & Kim Petras – “Unholy”
- Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”
- SZA – “Kill Bill”
- Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
Best New Artist
- GloRilla
- Ice Spice
- Kaliii
- Peso Pluma
Push Performance of the Year
- Agosto 2022: Saucy Santana – “Booty”
- Septiembre 2022: Stephen Sanchez – “Until I Found You”
- Octubre 2022: JVKE – “golden hour”
- Noviembre 2022: Flo Milli – “Conceited”
- Diciembre 2022: Reneé Rapp – “Colorado”
- Enero 2023: Sam Ryder – “All The Way Over”
- Febrero 2023: Armani White – “GOATED”
- Marzo 2023: Fletcher – “Becky’s So Hot”
- Abril 2023: Tomorrow X Together – “Sugar Rush Ride”
- Mayo 2023: Ice Spice – “Princess Diana”
- Junio 2023: FLO – “Losing You”
- Julio 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith – “That Part”
Best Collaboration
- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”
- Post Malone & Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”
- Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On”
- KAROL G & Shakira – “TQG”
- Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)”
- Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”
Best Pop
- Demi Lovato – “Swine”
- Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”
- Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed”
- Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
- P!NK – “Trustfall”
- Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero”
Best Hip-Hop
- Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami:“Gotta Move On”
- DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby:“STAYING ALIVE”
- GloRilla & Cardi B:“Tomorrow 2”
- Lil Uzi Vert:“Just Wanna Rock”
- Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX:“Kant Nobody”
- Metro Boomin ft. Future:“Superhero (Heroes and Villains)”
- Nicki Minaj:“Super Freaky Girl”
Best Rock
- Foo Fighters:“The Teacher”
- Linkin Park:“Lost (Original Version)”
- Red Hot Chili Peppers:“Tippa My Tongue”
- Måneskin:“The Loneliest”
- Metallica:“Lux Æterna”
- Muse:“You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween”
Best Alternative
- Blink-182:“Edging”
- Boygenius:“The Film”
- Fall Out Boy:“Hold Me Like a Grudge”
- Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste:“Candy Necklace”
- Paramore:“This Is Why”
- Thirty Seconds To Mars:“Stuck”
Best Latin
- Anitta:“Funk Rave”
- Bad Bunny:“Where She Goes”
- Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma:“Ella Baila Sola”
- Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny:“un x100to”
- Karol G & Shakira:“TQG”
- Rosalía:“Despechá”
- Shakira:“Acróstico”
Best R&B
- Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye:“Stay”
- Chlöe ft. Chris Brown:“How Does It Feel”
- Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy:“Creepin’ (Remix)”
- SZA:“Shirt”
- Toosii:“Favorite Song”
- Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj:“Love In The Way”
Best K-Pop
- Aespa:“Girls”
- Blackpink:“Pink Venom”
- Fiffty Fifty:“Cupid”
- Seventeen:“Super”
- Stray Kids:“S-Class”
- Tomorrow X Together:“Sugar Rush Ride”
Best Afrobeats
- Ayra Starr:“Rush”
- Burna Boy:“It’s Plenty”
- Davido ft. Musa Keys:“Unavailable”
- Fireboy DML & Asake:”Bandana”
- Libianca:“People”
- Rema & Selena Gomez:“Calm Down”
- Wizkid ft. Ayra Starr:“2 Sugar”
Video for Good
- Alicia Keys:“If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral)”
- Bad Bunny:“El Apagón – Aquí Vive Gente”
- Demi Lovato:“Swine”
- Dove Cameron:“Breakfast”
- Imagine Dragons:“Crushed”
- Maluma:“La Reina”
Best Cinematography
- Adele:“I Drink Wine”
- Ed Sheeran:“Eyes Closed”
- Janelle Monae:“Lipstick Lover”
- Kendrick Lamar:“Count Me Out”
- Miley Cyrus:“Flowers”
- Olivia Rodrigo:“Vampire”
- Taylor Swift:”Anti-Hero”
Best Direction
- Doja Cat:“Attention”
- Drake:“Falling Back”
- Kendrick Lamar:“Count Me Out”
- Megan Thee Stallion:“Her”
- Sam Smith & Kim Petras:“Unholy”
- SZA:“Kill Bill”
- Taylor Swift:“Anti-Hero”
Best Art Direction
- Boygenius:“The Film”
- Blackpink:“Pink Venom”
- Doja Cat: “Attention”
- Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste: “Candy Necklace”
- Megan Thee Stallion:“Her”
- SZA:“Shirt”
Best Visual Effects
- Fall Out Boy:“Love From the Other Side”
- Harry Styles:“Music for a Sushi Restaurant”
- Melanie Martinez:“Void”
- Nicki Minaj:“Super Freaky Girl”
- Sam Smith & Kim Petras:“Unholy”
- Taylor Swift:“Anti-Hero”
Best Choreography
- Blackpink:“Pink Venom”
- Dua Lipa:“Dance the Night”
- Jonas Brothers:“Waffle House”
- Megan Thee Stallion:“Her”
- Panic! at the Disco:“Middle of a Breakup”
- Sam Smith & Kim Petras:“Unholy”
Best Editing
- Blackpink:“Pink Venom”
- Kendrick Lamar:“Rich Spirit”
- Miley Cyrus:“River”
- Olivia Rodrigo:“Vampire”
- SZA:“Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”