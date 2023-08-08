Sin duda Taylor Swift es una de las artistas más reconocidas a nivel mundial y ahora con su espectacular gira que por primera vez llegará a Latinoamérica sigue sumando merito, está vez en los premios MTV VMA’s 2023.

MTV reveló este martes la lista completa de nominaciones para la nueva versión de los premios y la cantante estadounidense lidera el camino con un total de ocho nominaciones, luego le sigue SZA con seis nominaciones. Cabe recordar que estos premios destacan los mejores videos musicales y los mejores artistas y desde Latinoamérica nos representarán una vez más, Bad Bunny, Maluma, Shakira, Anitta, Karol G, Grupo Frontera, Peso Pluma, y Eslabon Armado. 

¿Quiénes son los nominados para los MTV VMA’S 2023?

A continuación, te presentamos la lista completa de nominaciones para los MTV VMAs 2023:

Video of the Year

  • Doja Cat – “Attention”
  • Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
  • Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”
  • Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
  • Sam Smith & Kim Petras – “Unholy”
  • SZA – “Kill Bill”
  • Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Artist of the Year

  • Beyoncé
  • Doja Cat
  • Karol G
  • Nicki Minaj
  • Shakira
  • Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

  • Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
  • Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
  • Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”
  • Sam Smith & Kim Petras – “Unholy”
  • Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”
  • SZA – “Kill Bill”
  • Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Best New Artist

  • GloRilla
  • Ice Spice
  • Kaliii
  • Peso Pluma

Push Performance of the Year

  • Agosto 2022: Saucy Santana – “Booty”
  • Septiembre 2022: Stephen Sanchez – “Until I Found You”
  • Octubre 2022: JVKE – “golden hour”
  • Noviembre 2022: Flo Milli – “Conceited”
  • Diciembre 2022: Reneé Rapp – “Colorado”
  • Enero 2023: Sam Ryder – “All The Way Over”
  • Febrero 2023: Armani White – “GOATED”
  • Marzo 2023: Fletcher – “Becky’s So Hot”
  • Abril 2023: Tomorrow X Together – “Sugar Rush Ride”
  • Mayo 2023: Ice Spice – “Princess Diana”
  • Junio 2023: FLO – “Losing You”
  • Julio 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith – “That Part”

Best Collaboration

  • David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”
  • Post Malone & Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”
  • Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On”
  • KAROL G & Shakira – “TQG”
  • Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)”
  • Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”

Best Pop

  • Demi Lovato – “Swine”
  • Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”
  • Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed”
  • Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
  • Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
  • P!NK – “Trustfall”
  • Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero”

Best Hip-Hop

  • Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami:“Gotta Move On”
  • DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby:“STAYING ALIVE”
  • GloRilla & Cardi B:“Tomorrow 2”
  • Lil Uzi Vert:“Just Wanna Rock”
  • Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX:“Kant Nobody”
  • Metro Boomin ft. Future:“Superhero (Heroes and Villains)”
  • Nicki Minaj:“Super Freaky Girl”

Best Rock

  • Foo Fighters:“The Teacher”
  • Linkin Park:“Lost (Original Version)”
  • Red Hot Chili Peppers:“Tippa My Tongue”
  • Måneskin:“The Loneliest”
  • Metallica:“Lux Æterna”
  • Muse:“You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween”

Best Alternative

  • Blink-182:“Edging”
  • Boygenius:“The Film”
  • Fall Out Boy:“Hold Me Like a Grudge”                                                                    
  • Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste:“Candy Necklace”
  • Paramore:“This Is Why”
  • Thirty Seconds To Mars:“Stuck”

Best Latin

  • Anitta:“Funk Rave”
  • Bad Bunny:“Where She Goes”
  • Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma:“Ella Baila Sola”
  • Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny:“un x100to”
  • Karol G & Shakira:“TQG”
  • Rosalía:“Despechá”
  • Shakira:“Acróstico”

Best R&B

  • Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye:“Stay”
  • Chlöe ft. Chris Brown:“How Does It Feel”
  • Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy:“Creepin’ (Remix)”
  • SZA:“Shirt”
  • Toosii:“Favorite Song”
  • Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj:“Love In The Way”

Best K-Pop

  • Aespa:“Girls”
  • Blackpink:“Pink Venom”
  • Fiffty Fifty:“Cupid”
  • Seventeen:“Super”
  • Stray Kids:“S-Class”
  • Tomorrow X Together:“Sugar Rush Ride”

Best Afrobeats

  • Ayra Starr:“Rush”
  • Burna Boy:“It’s Plenty”
  • Davido ft. Musa Keys:“Unavailable”
  • Fireboy DML & Asake:”Bandana”
  • Libianca:“People”
  • Rema & Selena Gomez:“Calm Down”
  • Wizkid ft. Ayra Starr:“2 Sugar”

Video for Good

  • Alicia Keys:“If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral)”
  • Bad Bunny:“El Apagón – Aquí Vive Gente”
  • Demi Lovato:“Swine”
  • Dove Cameron:“Breakfast”
  • Imagine Dragons:“Crushed”
  • Maluma:“La Reina”

Best Cinematography

  • Adele:“I Drink Wine”
  • Ed Sheeran:“Eyes Closed”
  • Janelle Monae:“Lipstick Lover”
  • Kendrick Lamar:“Count Me Out”
  • Miley Cyrus:“Flowers”
  • Olivia Rodrigo:“Vampire”
  • Taylor Swift:”Anti-Hero”

Best Direction

  • Doja Cat:“Attention”
  • Drake:“Falling Back”
  • Kendrick Lamar:“Count Me Out”
  • Megan Thee Stallion:“Her”
  • Sam Smith & Kim Petras:“Unholy”
  • SZA:“Kill Bill”
  • Taylor Swift:“Anti-Hero”

Best Art Direction

  • Boygenius:“The Film”
  • Blackpink:“Pink Venom”
  • Doja Cat: “Attention”
  • Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste: “Candy Necklace”
  • Megan Thee Stallion:“Her”
  • SZA:“Shirt”

Best Visual Effects

  • Fall Out Boy:“Love From the Other Side”
  • Harry Styles:“Music for a Sushi Restaurant”
  • Melanie Martinez:“Void”
  • Nicki Minaj:“Super Freaky Girl”
  • Sam Smith & Kim Petras:“Unholy”
  • Taylor Swift:“Anti-Hero”

Best Choreography

  • Blackpink:“Pink Venom”
  • Dua Lipa:“Dance the Night”
  • Jonas Brothers:“Waffle House”
  • Megan Thee Stallion:“Her”
  • Panic! at the Disco:“Middle of a Breakup”
  • Sam Smith & Kim Petras:“Unholy”

Best Editing

  • Blackpink:“Pink Venom”
  • Kendrick Lamar:“Rich Spirit”
  • Miley Cyrus:“River”
  • Olivia Rodrigo:“Vampire”
  • SZA:“Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”