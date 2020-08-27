Katy Perry y Orlando Bloom reciben a su hija con importante mensaje para el mundo
A diferencia de otras celebridades, la famosa pareja reveló de inmediato el nombre de la pequeña.
La popular cantante Katy Perry y el actor Orlando Bloom dieron la bienvenida al mundo esta semana a su primera hija, a quien bautizaron como Daisy Dove.
La pequeña fue presentada a través de una fotografía en Instagram, donde se ven las manos entrelazadas de los tres, siempre con el ya tradicional toque estético del blanco y negro para este tipo de ocasiones. Y, claro, muy en la línea de lo que ya hizo Lea Michele este miércoles.
Junto a la imagen, la pareja envió un importante mensaje al mundo, en el que partieron asegurando que "estamos flotando con amor y asombro por la llegada sana y segura de nuestra hija".
"Pero sabemos que somos afortunados y que no todos pueden tener una experiencia de parto tan pacífica como la nuestra fue. Comunidades de todo el mundo todavía están experimentando una carencia de trabajadores sanitarios y cada once segundos una mujer embarazada o un bebé recién nacido muere, en su mayoría de causas que se pueden prevenir", alertaron.
Posted @withregram • @unicef Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.
El mensaje no es gratuito de parte de la reconocida pareja, ya que ambos son embajadores de la Fondo de las Naciones Unidas para la Infancia (Unicef), razón por la que aprovecharon este hito personal para llamar la atención en torno a problemáticas transversales alrededor del planeta.
Perry y Bloom también resaltaron que "desde la llegada del Covid-19, la vida de muchos recién nacidos corre peligro por la incapacidad creciente de acceder a agua, jabón, vacunas y medicinas para prevenir enfermedades".
"Como padres de una recién nacida, esto rompe nuestros corazones, porque empatizamos más que nunca con los padres que están luchando. Apoyándolos a ellos, estás apoyando un comienzo seguro en la vida y reinventando un mundo más saludable para cada niño", concluyó su llamado.
La imagen y el mensaje también fue replicada por Bloom en su cuenta:
