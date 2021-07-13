Emmy 2021 | Revisa la lista completa de nominados

La mañana de este martes finalmente se revelaron los nominados para la ceremonia de los Emmys 2021, contienda en la que The Crown y The Mandalorian llegan en condiciones similares, acumulando 24 nominaciones cada una, alzándose como las grandes favoritas para la próxima velada de premiación.

A estos títulos de Netflix y Disney+ le siguieron otros como WandaVision (23 nominaciones), The Handmaid’s Tale (21), Saturday Night Live (21), Ted Lasso (20), Lovecraft Country (18), The Queen’s Gambit (18) y Mare of Easttown (16).

En tanto que si se habla desde la perspectiva de la plataforma de producción y exhibición, HBO/HBO Max fue el gran reconocido de la jornada al alcanzar un total de 130 candidaturas para este año, superando las 129 que Netflix obtuvo el año pasado.

El Top 5 se completa con Disney+ (71 postulaciones), NBC (46) y Apple TV+ (34).

Fueron el dúo padre e hija Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) y Jasmine Cephas Jones (Blindspotting), ambos ganadores previos en el evento, quienes dieron a conocer el listado de candidatos a quedarse con uno de los reconocimientos este año; acompañados por el presidente de la Academia de Televisión, Frank Scherma.

La septuagésima tercera edición de los premios Emmy tendrá lugar en el Microsoft Theater e el centro de Los Ángeles, California, y será comandada por Cedric the Entertainer, el próximo 19 de septiembre.

Emmys 2021: ¿Quiénes son los nominados para premiación este año?



Estos son los postulantes en las principales categorías de la premiación para la edición de este año.

MEJOR SERIE DRAMA

The Boys (Amazon Prime)

Bridgerton (Netflix)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Pose (FX)

This Is Us (NBC)

MEJOR ACTOR DRAMA

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

MEJOR ACTRIZ DRAMA

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA DRAMA

Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Emerald Fennell, The Crown

Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO DRAMA

Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country

John Lithgow, Perry Mason

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale

Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

MEJOR ACTRIZ INVITADA DRAMA

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Claire Foy, The Crown

Mckenna Grace, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sophie Okonedo, Ratched

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

MEJOR ACTOR INVITADO DRAMA

Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Charles Dance, The Crown

Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian

Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country

Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian

MEJOR SERIE COMEDIA

black-ish (ABC)

Cobra Kai (Netflix)

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

PEN15 (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

MEJOR ACTRIZ SERIE COMEDIA

Aidy Bryant, Shrill

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Allison Janney, Mom

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

MEJOR ACTOR SERIE COMEDIA

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson, Kenan

MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA SERIE COMEDIA

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Aidy Bryant, SNL

Kate McKinnon, SNL

Cecily Strong, SNL

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant

MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO SERIE COMEDIA

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks

Kenan Thompson, SNL

Bowen Yang, SNL

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso

Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method

MEJOR ACTRIZ INVITADA SERIE COMEDIA

Jane Adams, Hacks

Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Bernadette Peters, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Maya Rudolph, SNL

Kristen Wiig, SNL

MEJOR ACTOR INVITADO SERIE COMEDIA

Alec Baldwin, SNL

Dave Chappelle, SNL

Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method

Daniel Kaluuya, SNL

Daniel Levy, SNL

MEJOR SERIE LIMITADA

I May Destroy You (HBO)

Mare of Easttown (HBO)

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime)

WandaVision (Disney+)

MEJOR PELÍCULA PARA LA TV

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square (Netflix)

Oslo (HBO)

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)

Sylvie’s Love (Amazon Prime)

Uncle Frank (Amazon Prime)

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA PARA LA TV

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA PARA LA TV

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Leslie Odom, Jr., Hamilton

MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUENDARIA EN SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA PARA LA TV

Phillipa Soo, Hamilton

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown

Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO EN SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA PARA LA TV

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Jonathan Groff, Hamilton

Anthony Ramos, Hamilton

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit

MEJOR ANFITRION DE REALITY

Nicole Byer, Nailed It!

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary, Shark Tank

Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons, Top Chef

MEJOR PROGRAMA DE COMPETENCIA

The Amazing Race

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

MEJOR REALITY SIN ESTRUCTURA

Becoming (Disney+)

Below Deck (Bravo)

Indian Matchmaking (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked (VH1)

Selling Sunset (Netflix)

MEJOR SERIE DE VARIEDADES - SKETCH

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)