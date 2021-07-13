Emmy 2021 | Revisa la lista completa de nominados
Las series The Crown y The Mandalorian se alzan como las grandes favoritas, con 24 nominaciones cada una.
La mañana de este martes finalmente se revelaron los nominados para la ceremonia de los Emmys 2021, contienda en la que The Crown y The Mandalorian llegan en condiciones similares, acumulando 24 nominaciones cada una, alzándose como las grandes favoritas para la próxima velada de premiación.
A estos títulos de Netflix y Disney+ le siguieron otros como WandaVision (23 nominaciones), The Handmaid’s Tale (21), Saturday Night Live (21), Ted Lasso (20), Lovecraft Country (18), The Queen’s Gambit (18) y Mare of Easttown (16).
En tanto que si se habla desde la perspectiva de la plataforma de producción y exhibición, HBO/HBO Max fue el gran reconocido de la jornada al alcanzar un total de 130 candidaturas para este año, superando las 129 que Netflix obtuvo el año pasado.
El Top 5 se completa con Disney+ (71 postulaciones), NBC (46) y Apple TV+ (34).
Fueron el dúo padre e hija Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) y Jasmine Cephas Jones (Blindspotting), ambos ganadores previos en el evento, quienes dieron a conocer el listado de candidatos a quedarse con uno de los reconocimientos este año; acompañados por el presidente de la Academia de Televisión, Frank Scherma.
La septuagésima tercera edición de los premios Emmy tendrá lugar en el Microsoft Theater e el centro de Los Ángeles, California, y será comandada por Cedric the Entertainer, el próximo 19 de septiembre.
Emmys 2021: ¿Quiénes son los nominados para premiación este año?
Estos son los postulantes en las principales categorías de la premiación para la edición de este año.
MEJOR SERIE DRAMA
The Boys (Amazon Prime)
Bridgerton (Netflix)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Lovecraft Country (HBO)
The Mandalorian (Disney+)
Pose (FX)
This Is Us (NBC)
MEJOR ACTOR DRAMA
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
MEJOR ACTRIZ DRAMA
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country
MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA DRAMA
Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Emerald Fennell, The Crown
Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO DRAMA
Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country
John Lithgow, Perry Mason
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale
Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
MEJOR ACTRIZ INVITADA DRAMA
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
Claire Foy, The Crown
Mckenna Grace, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sophie Okonedo, Ratched
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
MEJOR ACTOR INVITADO DRAMA
Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Charles Dance, The Crown
Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian
Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country
Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian
MEJOR SERIE COMEDIA
black-ish (ABC)
Cobra Kai (Netflix)
Emily in Paris (Netflix)
Hacks (HBO Max)
The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
PEN15 (Hulu)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
MEJOR ACTRIZ SERIE COMEDIA
Aidy Bryant, Shrill
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Allison Janney, Mom
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks
MEJOR ACTOR SERIE COMEDIA
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
William H. Macy, Shameless
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, Kenan
MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA SERIE COMEDIA
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Aidy Bryant, SNL
Kate McKinnon, SNL
Cecily Strong, SNL
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant
MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO SERIE COMEDIA
Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks
Kenan Thompson, SNL
Bowen Yang, SNL
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso
Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method
MEJOR ACTRIZ INVITADA SERIE COMEDIA
Jane Adams, Hacks
Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Bernadette Peters, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Maya Rudolph, SNL
Kristen Wiig, SNL
MEJOR ACTOR INVITADO SERIE COMEDIA
Alec Baldwin, SNL
Dave Chappelle, SNL
Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method
Daniel Kaluuya, SNL
Daniel Levy, SNL
MEJOR SERIE LIMITADA
I May Destroy You (HBO)
Mare of Easttown (HBO)
The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)
The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime)
WandaVision (Disney+)
MEJOR PELÍCULA PARA LA TV
Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square (Netflix)
Oslo (HBO)
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)
Sylvie’s Love (Amazon Prime)
Uncle Frank (Amazon Prime)
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA PARA LA TV
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA PARA LA TV
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Leslie Odom, Jr., Hamilton
MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUENDARIA EN SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA PARA LA TV
Phillipa Soo, Hamilton
Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO EN SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA PARA LA TV
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
Anthony Ramos, Hamilton
Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit
MEJOR ANFITRION DE REALITY
Nicole Byer, Nailed It!
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary, Shark Tank
Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons, Top Chef
MEJOR PROGRAMA DE COMPETENCIA
The Amazing Race
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
MEJOR REALITY SIN ESTRUCTURA
Becoming (Disney+)
Below Deck (Bravo)
Indian Matchmaking (Netflix)
RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked (VH1)
Selling Sunset (Netflix)
MEJOR SERIE DE VARIEDADES - SKETCH
A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
MEJOR SERIE DE VARIEDADES - CONVERSACIÓN
Conan
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
