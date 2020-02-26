Duffy explicó su ausencia de la música de casi una década: Fue secuestrada, drogada y violada
La cantante galesa escribió un duro mensaje en su cuenta de Instagram dirigida a sus fanáticos.
A través de un mensaje en su cuenta de Instagram, la cantante galesa Duffy explicó por qué estuvo una década alejada de los escenarios musicales: fue secuestrada, drogada y violada.
"Muchos de ustedes se preguntan qué me pasó, donde desaparecí y por qué. La verdad es que, y confía en mi, estoy bien y ahora segura: fui violada, drogada y mantenida cautiva durante algunos días", dice el relato de la artista que en 2008 estrenó "Mercy", liderando los principales mercados musicales del mundo.
En la misiva, la galesa complementó que pasó "miles y miles de días comprometida a querer sentir la luz del sol en mi corazón otra vez. ¿Te preguntas por qué no elegí usar mi voz para expresar mi dolor? No quería mostrarle al mundo la tristeza en mis ojos. Me pregunté, ¿cómo puedo cantar desde el corazón si está roto?"
"Por favor, respeten, este es un momento gentil para mi, para mi misma, y no quiero ninguna intromisión en mi familia. Por favor, apóyenme para que sea una experiencia positiva", cierra el mensaje de la ganadora al Grammy como Mejor Álbum Vocal Pop en 2009.
You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it. Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak. The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine. You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke. In the following weeks I will be posting a spoken interview. If you have any questions I would like to answer them, in the spoken interview, if I can. I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that x Duffy Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family. Please support me to make this a positive experience.
Duffy también anunció una entrevista para abordar las preguntas de sus fanáticos.
