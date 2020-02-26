Duffy explicó su ausencia de la música de casi una década: Fue secuestrada, drogada y violada

A través de un mensaje en su cuenta de Instagram, la cantante galesa Duffy explicó por qué estuvo una década alejada de los escenarios musicales: fue secuestrada, drogada y violada.

"Muchos de ustedes se preguntan qué me pasó, donde desaparecí y por qué. La verdad es que, y confía en mi, estoy bien y ahora segura: fui violada, drogada y mantenida cautiva durante algunos días", dice el relato de la artista que en 2008 estrenó "Mercy", liderando los principales mercados musicales del mundo.

En la misiva, la galesa complementó que pasó "miles y miles de días comprometida a querer sentir la luz del sol en mi corazón otra vez. ¿Te preguntas por qué no elegí usar mi voz para expresar mi dolor? No quería mostrarle al mundo la tristeza en mis ojos. Me pregunté, ¿cómo puedo cantar desde el corazón si está roto?"

"Por favor, respeten, este es un momento gentil para mi, para mi misma, y no quiero ninguna intromisión en mi familia. Por favor, apóyenme para que sea una experiencia positiva", cierra el mensaje de la ganadora al Grammy como Mejor Álbum Vocal Pop en 2009.

Duffy también anunció una entrevista para abordar las preguntas de sus fanáticos.