Ya no queda nada para que inicie la 76ª edición de los Premios de Cine de la Academia Británica, también conocidos como Bafta, en donde se busca reconocer las mejores películas nacionales y extranjeras de 2022. Descubre los detalles del certamen y quiénes son las nominadas y nominadas al evento cinematográfico.
¿Cuándo se realizarán los Premios Bafta 2023?
El evento tendrá fecha el domingo 19 de febrero y se realizará en el Royal Festival Hall del Southbank Centre, en Londres.
La premiación es considerada como los premios Óscar británicos y ostentan un prestigio singular, no solo por ser fuera de Estados Unidos, sino también por visibilizar y premiar las producciones locales.
¿Cuál es la lista completa de nominadas y nominados a los Premios Bafta 2023?
A continuación damos a conocer la lista completa.
Mejor Película
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Tár
Película Británica Sobresaliente
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brian and Charles
- Empire of Light
- Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Living
- Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
- See How They Run
- The Swimmers
- The Wonder
- Debut Sobresaliente de un Escritor Británico, Director o Productor
- Aftersun
- Blue Jean
- Electric Malady
- Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Rebellion
Mejor Película en lengua no inglesa
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Argentina, 1985
- Corsage
- Decision To Leave
- The Quiet Girl
Mejor Documental
- All That Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Fire of Love
- Moonage Daydream
- Navalny
Mejor Película Animada
- Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
Mejor Director
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Decision to Leave
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Tár
- The Woman King
Mejor Guion Original
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Triangle of Sadness
Mejor Guion Adaptado
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Living
- The Quiet Girl
- She Said
- The Whale
Mejor Actriz Protagonista
- Ana de Armas en Blonde
- Cate Blanchett en Tár
- Viola Davis en The Woman King
- Danielle Deadwyler en Till
- Emma Thompson en Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Michelle Yeoh en Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mejor Actor Protagonista
- Austin Butler en Elvis
- Brendan Fraser en The Whale
- Colin Farrell en The Banshees of Inisherin
- Daryl McCormack en Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Paul Mescal en Aftersun
- Bill Nighy en Living
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Angela Bassett en Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau en The Whale
- Kerry Condon en The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis en Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Dolly De Leon en Triangle of Sadness
- Carey Mulligan en She Said
Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Brendan Gleeson en The Banshees of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan en The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan en Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Eddie Redmayne en The Good Nurse
- Albrecht Schuch en All Quiet on the Western Front
- Micheal Ward en Empire of Light
Elenco
- Aftersun
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Triangle of Sadness
Mejor Cinematografía
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Empire of Light
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor Diseño de Vestuario
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Amsterdam
- Babylon
- Elvis
- Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Mejor Edición
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
- The Whale
Mejor Banda Sonora Original
- All Quiet on the Wester
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Mejor Diseño de Producción
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Babylon
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro
Mejores Efectos Especiales Visuales
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor Sonido
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Elvis
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor Animación Corta Británica
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
- Middle Watch
- Your Mountain is Waiting
Mejor Cortometraje Británico
- The Ballad of Olive Morris
- Bazigaga
- Bus Girl
- A Drifting Up
- An Irish Goodbye
Votados por el público
- Naomi Ackie (Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody)
- Sheila Atim (The Woman King)
- Aimee Lou Wood (Living)
- Emma Mackey (Emily)
- Daryl McCormack (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande)
¿Dónde ver en vivo los Premios BAFTA 2023?
La premiación será trasmitida mediante el canal BBC iPlayer, sin tener un canal oficial para transmitir los premios en latinoamérica, aunque también se podrán ver a través de todas las redes sociales oficiales de los BAFTA en Instagram, Twitter o Facebook.