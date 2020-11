El agente de Ibrahimovic sigue en guerra con la FIFA y EA Sports

�� ����������: “This is about you wanting to get a commission.”



�� ��������: “I don’t give a damn about what your opinion is.”



��♂️ ����������: “You’re as troublesome to me as a cloudy day.”



⛔️ ��������: “This is over.”@SJOpinion10 vs Mino Raiola is an absolute must watch �� pic.twitter.com/tirZUZawjv