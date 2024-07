WREXHAM, WALES – MAY 02: Ryan Reynolds, Co-Owner of Wrexham Football Club celebrates with players of Wrexham Men’s and Women’s sides during a Wrexham FC bus parade following their respective title winning seasons in the Vanarama National League and Genero Adran North, on May 02, 2023 in Wrexham, Wales. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)