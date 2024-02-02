No queda nada para que comience una nueva edición de los Premios Grammy 2024, uno de los certámenes de música más importantes a nivel internacional. La premiación estará conducida por cuarto año consecutivo por el comediante, autor, podcaster y presentador de televisión Trevor Noah, quien cuenta con dos nominaciones a los Grammy.

Por ese lado, muchos se preguntaban si la ceremonia podría verse por televisión y pues, claro que sí, en Latinoamérica se podrá ver a través de TNT y HBO Max el domingo 4 de febrero a partir de las 21.30 horas. Incluso, la fiesta quedará en la plataforma streaming por dos días si no alcanzaste a verla.

¿Quiénes son las nominadas y nominados para los Grammy 2024?

LA LISTA ES LA SIGUIENTE:

Mejor Canción del Año

  • A&W — Lana Del Rey
  • Anti-Hero — Taylor Swift
  • Butterfly — Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson
  • Dance The Night – Dua Lipa
  • Flowers — Miley Cyrus
  • Kill Bill — SZA
  • vampire — Olivia Rodrigo
  • What Was I Made For? — Billie Eilish

Mejor Grabación del Año

  • Worship – Jon Batiste
  • Not Strong Enough – Boygenius
  • Flowers – Miley Cyrus
  • What Was I Made For? – Billie Eilish
  • On My Mama – Victoria Monét
  • Vampire – Olivia Rodrigo
  • Anti-Hero – Taylor Swift
  • Kill Bill – SZA

Mejor Álbum del Año

  • Midnights – Taylor Swift
  • SOS – SZA
  • World Music Radio – Jon Batiste
  • The record – Boygenius
  • ENDLESS SUMMER VACATION – Miley Cyrus
  • Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd – Lana Del Rey
  • The Age Of Pleasure – Janelle Monáe
  • GUTS – Olivia Rodrigo

Mejor Artista Nuevo

  • Gracie Abrams
  • Fred again..
  • Ice Spice
  • Jelly Roll
  • Coco Jones
  • Noah Kahan
  • Victoria Monét
  • The War and Treaty

Mejor Canción Pop Solista

  • Flowers — Miley Cyrus
  • Paint The Town Red — Doja Cat
  • What Was I Made For — Billie Eilish
  • Vampire — Olivia Rodrigo
  • Anti-Hero — Taylor Swift

Mejor Canción Pop dúo/grupo

  • Thousand Miles — Miley Cyrus feat. Brandi Carlile
  • Candy Necklace — Lana Del Rey feat. jon Batistes
  • Never Felt So Alone — Labrinth feat. Billie Eilish
  • Karma — Taylor Swift feat. Ice Spice
  • Ghost In The Machine — SZA feat. Phoebe Bridgers

Mejor grabación Pop Dance

  • Padam Padam — Kylie Minogue
  • One In A Million — Bebe Rexha, David Guetta
  • Rush — Troye Sivan
  • Baby Don’t Hurt Me — David Guetta, Anne Marie & Coi Leray
  • Miracle — Calvin Harris, Ellie Goulding

Mejor Álbum Pop Vocal

  • “Chemistry,” Kelly Clarkson
  • “Endless Summer Vacation,” Miley Cyrus
  • “Guts,” Olivia Rodrigo
  • “-” (Subtract), Ed Sheeran
  • “Midnights,” Taylor Swift

Mejor Grabación Dance/Electrónica

  • “Blackbox Life Recorder 21F,” Aphex Twin
  • “Loading,” James Blake
  • “Higher Than Ever Before,” Disclosure
  • “Strong,” Romy & Fred again..
  • “Rumble,” Skrillex, Fred again.. and Flowdan

Mejor Álbum Dance/Electrónica

  • “Playing Robots Into Heaven,” James Blake
  • “For That Beautiful Feeling,” the Chemical Brothers
  • “Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022),” Fred again..
  • “Kx5,” Kx5
  • “Quest for Fire,” Skrillex

Mejor canción Rap

  • “Attention,” Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini and Ari Starace, songwriters (Doja Cat)
  • “Barbie World” from “Barbie the Album,” Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. and Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua)
  • “Just Wanna Rock,” Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods and Javier Mercado, songwriters (Lil Uzi Vert)
  • “Rich Flex,” Brytavious Chambers, Isaac “Zac” De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael “Finatik” Mule and Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, songwriters (Drake & 21 Savage)
  • “Scientists & Engineers,” Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore and Dion Wilson, songwriters (Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane)

Mejor interpretación Rap

  • “The Hillbillies,” Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar
  • “Love Letter,” Black Thought
  • “Rich Flex,” Drake & 21 Savage
  • “Scientists & Engineers,” Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane
  • “Players,” Coi Leray

Mejor Canción Rap Melódico

  • Attention – Doja Cat
  • Low – SZA
  • Spin Bout U – Drake & 21 Savage
  • All My Life – Lil Durk & J. Cole
  • Sittin’ On Top Of The World – Burna Boy & 21 Savage

Mejor Álbum Latino

  • “La Cuarta Hoja,” Pablo Alborán
  • “Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1,” AleMor
  • “A Ciegas,” Paula Arenas
  • “La Neta,” Pedro Capó
  • “Don Juan,” Maluma
  • “X Mí (Vol. 1),” Gaby Moreno

Mejor Álbum Música Urbana

  • “Saturno,” Rauw Alejandro
  • «Mañana Será Bonito,” Karol G
  • “Data,” Tainy

Mejor Álbum Latino Rock o Alternativo

  • “Martínez,” Cabra
  • “Leche De Tigre,” Diamante Eléctrico
  • “Vida Cotidiana,” Juanes
  • “De Todas Las Flores,” Natalia Lafourcade
  • “EADDA9223,” Fito Paez

Mejor Composición para Medio Audiovisual

  • Barbie World
  • Dance The Night
  • I’m Just Ken
  • Lift Me Up
  • What Was I Made For

Mejor Banda Sonora para un Medio Audiovisual

  • “Barbie,” Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, composers
  • “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Ludwig Göransson, composer
  • “The Fabelmans,” John Williams, composer
  • “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” John Williams, composer
  • “Oppenheimer,” Ludwig Göransson, composer

Mejor álbum R&B

  • Girls Night Out – Babyface
  • What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe) – Coco Jones
  • Special Occasion – Emily King
  • Jaguar II – Victoria Monét
  • Clear 2: Soft Life EP – Summer Walker

Mejor Interpretación R&B

  • “Summer Too Hot,” Chris Brown
  • “Back to Love,” Robert Glasper featuring SiR and Alex Isley
  • “ICU,” Coco Jones
  • “How Does It Make You Feel,” Victoria Monét
  • “Kill Bill,” SZA

Mejor Canción R&B

  • “Angel,” Halle Bailey, Theron Feemster and Coleridge Tillman, songwriters (Halle)
  • “Back to Love,” Darryl Andrew Farris, Robert Glasper and Alexandra Isley, songwriters (Robert Glasper Featuring SiR and Alex Isley)
  • “ICU,” Darhyl Camper Jr., Courtney Jones, Raymond Komba and Roy Keisha Rockette, songwriters (Coco Jones)
  • ”On My Mama,” Dernst Emile II, Jeff Gitelman, Victoria Monét, Kyla Moscovich, Jamil Pierre and Charles Williams, songwriters (Victoria Monét)
  • “Snooze,” Kenny B. Edmonds, Blair Ferguson, Khris Riddick-Tynes, Solána Rowe and Leon Thomas, songwriters (SZA)

Mejor interpretación Rock

  • “Sculptures of Anything Goes,” Arctic Monkeys
  • «More Than a Love Song,” Black Pumas
  • “Not Strong Enough,” boygenius
  • “Rescued,” Foo Fighters
  • “Lux Æterna,” Metallica

Mejor canción Rock

  • Angry,” Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Andrew Watt, songwriters (the Rolling Stones)
  • “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl,” Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
  • “Emotion Sickness,” Dean Fertita, Joshua Homme, Michael Shuman, Jon Theodore and Troy Van Leeuwen, songwriters (Queens of the Stone Age)
  • “Not Strong Enough,” Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus, songwriters (boygenius)
  • “Rescued,” Dave Grohl, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett and Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

Mejor Álbum Rock

  • “But Here We Are,” Foo Fighters
  • “Starcatcher,” Greta Van Fleet
  • “72 Seasons,” Metallica
  • “This Is Why,” Paramore
  • “In Times New Roman…,” Queens of the Stone Age

Mejor Álbum Alternativo

  • “The Car,” Arctic Monkeys
  • “The Record,” boygenius
  • “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” Lana Del Rey
  • “Cracker Island,” Gorillaz
  • “I Inside the Old Year Dying,” PJ Harvey

Mejor canción alternativa

  • “Belinda Says,” Alvvays
  • “Body Paint,” Arctic Monkeys
  • “Cool About It,” boygenius
  • “A&W,” Lana Del Rey
  • “This Is Why,” Paramore

¿Verás la premiación?

