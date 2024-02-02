No queda nada para que comience una nueva edición de los Premios Grammy 2024, uno de los certámenes de música más importantes a nivel internacional. La premiación estará conducida por cuarto año consecutivo por el comediante, autor, podcaster y presentador de televisión Trevor Noah, quien cuenta con dos nominaciones a los Grammy.
Por ese lado, muchos se preguntaban si la ceremonia podría verse por televisión y pues, claro que sí, en Latinoamérica se podrá ver a través de TNT y HBO Max el domingo 4 de febrero a partir de las 21.30 horas. Incluso, la fiesta quedará en la plataforma streaming por dos días si no alcanzaste a verla.
¿Quiénes son las nominadas y nominados para los Grammy 2024?
LA LISTA ES LA SIGUIENTE:
Mejor Canción del Año
- A&W — Lana Del Rey
- Anti-Hero — Taylor Swift
- Butterfly — Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson
- Dance The Night – Dua Lipa
- Flowers — Miley Cyrus
- Kill Bill — SZA
- vampire — Olivia Rodrigo
- What Was I Made For? — Billie Eilish
Mejor Grabación del Año
- Worship – Jon Batiste
- Not Strong Enough – Boygenius
- Flowers – Miley Cyrus
- What Was I Made For? – Billie Eilish
- On My Mama – Victoria Monét
- Vampire – Olivia Rodrigo
- Anti-Hero – Taylor Swift
- Kill Bill – SZA
Mejor Álbum del Año
- Midnights – Taylor Swift
- SOS – SZA
- World Music Radio – Jon Batiste
- The record – Boygenius
- ENDLESS SUMMER VACATION – Miley Cyrus
- Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd – Lana Del Rey
- The Age Of Pleasure – Janelle Monáe
- GUTS – Olivia Rodrigo
Mejor Artista Nuevo
- Gracie Abrams
- Fred again..
- Ice Spice
- Jelly Roll
- Coco Jones
- Noah Kahan
- Victoria Monét
- The War and Treaty
Mejor Canción Pop Solista
- Flowers — Miley Cyrus
- Paint The Town Red — Doja Cat
- What Was I Made For — Billie Eilish
- Vampire — Olivia Rodrigo
- Anti-Hero — Taylor Swift
Mejor Canción Pop dúo/grupo
- Thousand Miles — Miley Cyrus feat. Brandi Carlile
- Candy Necklace — Lana Del Rey feat. jon Batistes
- Never Felt So Alone — Labrinth feat. Billie Eilish
- Karma — Taylor Swift feat. Ice Spice
- Ghost In The Machine — SZA feat. Phoebe Bridgers
Mejor grabación Pop Dance
- Padam Padam — Kylie Minogue
- One In A Million — Bebe Rexha, David Guetta
- Rush — Troye Sivan
- Baby Don’t Hurt Me — David Guetta, Anne Marie & Coi Leray
- Miracle — Calvin Harris, Ellie Goulding
Mejor Álbum Pop Vocal
- “Chemistry,” Kelly Clarkson
- “Endless Summer Vacation,” Miley Cyrus
- “Guts,” Olivia Rodrigo
- “-” (Subtract), Ed Sheeran
- “Midnights,” Taylor Swift
Mejor Grabación Dance/Electrónica
- “Blackbox Life Recorder 21F,” Aphex Twin
- “Loading,” James Blake
- “Higher Than Ever Before,” Disclosure
- “Strong,” Romy & Fred again..
- “Rumble,” Skrillex, Fred again.. and Flowdan
Mejor Álbum Dance/Electrónica
- “Playing Robots Into Heaven,” James Blake
- “For That Beautiful Feeling,” the Chemical Brothers
- “Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022),” Fred again..
- “Kx5,” Kx5
- “Quest for Fire,” Skrillex
Mejor canción Rap
- “Attention,” Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini and Ari Starace, songwriters (Doja Cat)
- “Barbie World” from “Barbie the Album,” Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. and Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua)
- “Just Wanna Rock,” Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods and Javier Mercado, songwriters (Lil Uzi Vert)
- “Rich Flex,” Brytavious Chambers, Isaac “Zac” De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael “Finatik” Mule and Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, songwriters (Drake & 21 Savage)
- “Scientists & Engineers,” Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore and Dion Wilson, songwriters (Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane)
Mejor interpretación Rap
- “The Hillbillies,” Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar
- “Love Letter,” Black Thought
- “Rich Flex,” Drake & 21 Savage
- “Scientists & Engineers,” Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane
- “Players,” Coi Leray
Mejor Canción Rap Melódico
- Attention – Doja Cat
- Low – SZA
- Spin Bout U – Drake & 21 Savage
- All My Life – Lil Durk & J. Cole
- Sittin’ On Top Of The World – Burna Boy & 21 Savage
Mejor Álbum Latino
- “La Cuarta Hoja,” Pablo Alborán
- “Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1,” AleMor
- “A Ciegas,” Paula Arenas
- “La Neta,” Pedro Capó
- “Don Juan,” Maluma
- “X Mí (Vol. 1),” Gaby Moreno
Mejor Álbum Música Urbana
- “Saturno,” Rauw Alejandro
- «Mañana Será Bonito,” Karol G
- “Data,” Tainy
Mejor Álbum Latino Rock o Alternativo
- “Martínez,” Cabra
- “Leche De Tigre,” Diamante Eléctrico
- “Vida Cotidiana,” Juanes
- “De Todas Las Flores,” Natalia Lafourcade
- “EADDA9223,” Fito Paez
Mejor Composición para Medio Audiovisual
- Barbie World
- Dance The Night
- I’m Just Ken
- Lift Me Up
- What Was I Made For
Mejor Banda Sonora para un Medio Audiovisual
- “Barbie,” Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, composers
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Ludwig Göransson, composer
- “The Fabelmans,” John Williams, composer
- “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” John Williams, composer
- “Oppenheimer,” Ludwig Göransson, composer
Mejor álbum R&B
- Girls Night Out – Babyface
- What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe) – Coco Jones
- Special Occasion – Emily King
- Jaguar II – Victoria Monét
- Clear 2: Soft Life EP – Summer Walker
Mejor Interpretación R&B
- “Summer Too Hot,” Chris Brown
- “Back to Love,” Robert Glasper featuring SiR and Alex Isley
- “ICU,” Coco Jones
- “How Does It Make You Feel,” Victoria Monét
- “Kill Bill,” SZA
Mejor Canción R&B
- “Angel,” Halle Bailey, Theron Feemster and Coleridge Tillman, songwriters (Halle)
- “Back to Love,” Darryl Andrew Farris, Robert Glasper and Alexandra Isley, songwriters (Robert Glasper Featuring SiR and Alex Isley)
- “ICU,” Darhyl Camper Jr., Courtney Jones, Raymond Komba and Roy Keisha Rockette, songwriters (Coco Jones)
- ”On My Mama,” Dernst Emile II, Jeff Gitelman, Victoria Monét, Kyla Moscovich, Jamil Pierre and Charles Williams, songwriters (Victoria Monét)
- “Snooze,” Kenny B. Edmonds, Blair Ferguson, Khris Riddick-Tynes, Solána Rowe and Leon Thomas, songwriters (SZA)
Mejor interpretación Rock
- “Sculptures of Anything Goes,” Arctic Monkeys
- «More Than a Love Song,” Black Pumas
- “Not Strong Enough,” boygenius
- “Rescued,” Foo Fighters
- “Lux Æterna,” Metallica
Mejor canción Rock
- Angry,” Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Andrew Watt, songwriters (the Rolling Stones)
- “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl,” Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
- “Emotion Sickness,” Dean Fertita, Joshua Homme, Michael Shuman, Jon Theodore and Troy Van Leeuwen, songwriters (Queens of the Stone Age)
- “Not Strong Enough,” Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus, songwriters (boygenius)
- “Rescued,” Dave Grohl, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett and Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)
Mejor Álbum Rock
- “But Here We Are,” Foo Fighters
- “Starcatcher,” Greta Van Fleet
- “72 Seasons,” Metallica
- “This Is Why,” Paramore
- “In Times New Roman…,” Queens of the Stone Age
Mejor Álbum Alternativo
- “The Car,” Arctic Monkeys
- “The Record,” boygenius
- “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” Lana Del Rey
- “Cracker Island,” Gorillaz
- “I Inside the Old Year Dying,” PJ Harvey
Mejor canción alternativa
- “Belinda Says,” Alvvays
- “Body Paint,” Arctic Monkeys
- “Cool About It,” boygenius
- “A&W,” Lana Del Rey
- “This Is Why,” Paramore
¿Verás la premiación?
