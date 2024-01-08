Tras una gran ceremonia de los Premios Globos de Oro 2024, se acerca uno de los certámenes más importantes nivel mundial, los Premios Oscar. Por ese lado, la Academia Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas dio a conocer una primera lista de los pre candidatos a las nominaciones.

Cabe recordar que estos premios reconocen lo mejor del cine internacional y estadounidense.

¿Cuándo se revela la lista completa de nominados a los Oscar 2024?

La revelación de las nominaciones oficiales de la nonagesimosexta edición de los Premios Oscar está programada para el martes 23 de enero, mientras que las votaciones para seleccionar a los ganadores tendrán lugar entre el 12 y el 27 de febrero.

¿Cuándo son los Premios Oscar 2024?

La ceremonia se realizará el día 10 de marzo de 2024.

¿Cuál es la lista de pre candidatos de los Premios Oscar 2024?

Preselección de los Premios Óscar 2024

Largometraje documental

American Symphony

Apolonia, Apolonia

Beyond Utopia

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project

In the Rearview

Stamped from the Beginning

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

A Still Small Voice

32 Sounds

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

Corto documental

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Bear

Between Earth & Sky

Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games

Camp Courage

Deciding Vote

How We Get Free

If Dreams Were Lightning: Rural Healthcare Crisis

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop

Last Song from Kabul

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

Oasis

Wings of Dust

Maquillaje y peinado

Beau Is Afraid

Ferrari

Golda

Killers of the Flower Moon

The Last Voyage of the Demeter

Maestro

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Sociedad de la nieve

Sonido

Barbie

The Creator

Ferrari

The Killer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Score original

American Fiction

American Symphony

Barbie

The Boy and the Heron

The Color Purple

Elemental

The Holdovers

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Saltburn

Sociedad de la nieve

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Zone of Interest

Canción original

‘It Never Went Away’ de American Symphony

‘Dear Alien (Who Art in Heaven)’ de Asteroid City

‘Dance The Night’ de Barbie

‘I’m Just Ken’ de Barbie

‘What Was I Made For?’ de Barbie

‘Keep It Movin’’ de The Color Purple

‘Superpower (I)’ de The Color Purple

‘The Fire Inside’ de Flamin’ Hot

‘High Life’ de Flora and Son

‘Meet In the Middle’ de Flora and Son

‘Can’t Catch Me Now’ de The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

‘Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)’ de Killers of the Flower Moon

‘Quiet Eyes’ de Past Lives

‘Road To Freedom’ de Rustin

‘Am I Dreaming’ de Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Corto animado

Boom

Eeva

Humo (Smoke)

I’m Hip

A Kind of Testament

Koerkorter (Dog Apartment)

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Once Upon a Studio

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

Pete

27

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Wild Summon

Corto live action

The After

The Anne Frank Gift Shop

An Avocado Pit

Bienvenidos a Los Angeles

Dead Cat

Good Boy

Invincible

Invisible Border

Knight of Fortune

The One Note Man

Red, White and Blue

The Shepherd

Strange Way of Life

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Efectos visuales

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Poor Things

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire

Sociedad de la nieve

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Película internacional

Alemania, The Teachers’ Lounge

Armenia, Amerikatsi

Bután, The Monk and the Gun

Dinamarca, The Promised Land

España, Sociedad de la nieve

Finlandia, Fallen Leaves

Francia, The Taste of Things

Islandia, Godland

Italia, Io Capitano

Japón, Perfect Days

Marruecos, The Mother of All Lies

México, Tótem

Reino Unido, The Zone of Interest

Túnez, Four Daughters

Ucrania, 20 Days in Mariupol