futbol mas deportes gamer tiempolibre tendencias
El música es un fiel activista por las causas sociales y los derechos humanos.

MÁS VISTAS

Tiempo Libre Música

Tom Morello homenajea a Allende y Víctor Jara a 47 años del Golpe Militar

El músico indicó que tras el bombardeo a La Moneda se "desató décadas de terror, tortura y represión".

escrito por
José Ignacio Flores

El música es un fiel activista por las causas sociales y los derechos humanos.

El música es un fiel activista por las causas sociales y los derechos humanos.

El guitarrista de Rage Against the Machine, Tom Morello, recordó en sus redes sociales lo ocurrido el 11 de septiembre de 1973 en nuestro país, cuando las fuerzas armadas bombardearon La Moneda y derrocaron al presidente Salvador Allende, para dar inicio a la terrible dictadura militar

Mediante un video publicado en Twitter, el artista escribió: ""El otro 11/9, cuando la CIA patrocinó un golpe y asesinó al presidente Salvador Allende que fue democráticamente electo".

"También instaló una dictadura militar que desató décadas de terror, tortura y represión, incluyendo el asesinto del cantautor y héroe Víctor Jara", agregó.

Recordemos que el músico es un activista constante de causas sociales y que están ligadas a los derechos humanos. Durante sus múltiples presentaciones en Chile, ha mostrado su gran admiración por el cantante autor de "El derecho de vivir en paz"

Tom Morello y su admiración por Víctor Jara
Tom Morello en la última presentación de Rage Against the Machine en Chile (2010).

Revisa aquí las publicaciones:

 

Temas

Comentarios


Lee También

Música

Tom Morello homenajea a Allende y Víctor Jara a 47 años del Golpe Militar
Liga MX

Jorge "Mortero" Aravena se duerme en plena transmisión del duelo entre FC Juárez y Club Puebla
Internacional

The King is back: Neymar deja a Nike después de 15 años y firma con Puma
Cine

Tom Hanks retoma el rodaje de la película sobre Elvis Presley tras recuperarse del Covid-19
;