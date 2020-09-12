Tom Morello homenajea a Allende y Víctor Jara a 47 años del Golpe Militar
El músico indicó que tras el bombardeo a La Moneda se "desató décadas de terror, tortura y represión".
El guitarrista de Rage Against the Machine, Tom Morello, recordó en sus redes sociales lo ocurrido el 11 de septiembre de 1973 en nuestro país, cuando las fuerzas armadas bombardearon La Moneda y derrocaron al presidente Salvador Allende, para dar inicio a la terrible dictadura militar.
Mediante un video publicado en Twitter, el artista escribió: ""El otro 11/9, cuando la CIA patrocinó un golpe y asesinó al presidente Salvador Allende que fue democráticamente electo".
"También instaló una dictadura militar que desató décadas de terror, tortura y represión, incluyendo el asesinto del cantautor y héroe Víctor Jara", agregó.
Recordemos que el músico es un activista constante de causas sociales y que están ligadas a los derechos humanos. Durante sus múltiples presentaciones en Chile, ha mostrado su gran admiración por el cantante autor de "El derecho de vivir en paz".
Revisa aquí las publicaciones:
The OTHER 9/11. 1973 CIA backed coup in Chile kills democratically elected President Salvador Allende, installs military dictatorship which unleashes decades of terror, torture & repression including the murder of singer/hero #VictorJara. https://t.co/hlAfyDK1nQ— Tom Morello (@tmorello) September 12, 2020
The OTHER 9/11. In 1973 a CIA backed coup in Chile killed democratically elected President Salvador Allende and installed a murderous military dictatorship which unleashed a decades long wave of terror and torture including the murder of singer/hero #VictorJara in Santiago Stadium. The soldiers beat Jara mercilessly, smashed his hands with their rifle butts in front of other doomed prisoners and taunted him to “try to sing now!” Defiantly, he did. Then they dragged him off and shot him over 40 times. I visit his & Allende’s graves whenever in Santiago. Last time there I spoke with Jara’s widow and assured her that his memory and the just causes he fought for in his music are alive in the hearts of millions and inspire every note I play.
