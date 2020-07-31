Conoce las nominaciones para los MTV VMAs

Esta semana se dieron a conocer los nominados a los MTV Video Music Awards para las 15 categorías que quedarán abiertas a los votos del público.

Lady Gaga y Ariana Grande brillaron como las favoritas al alcanzar la nada despreciable cifra de nueve candidaturas cada una.

Billie Eilish y The Weekend fueron los artistas que quedaron en el segundo lugar en cuando a número de postulaciones, marcando presencia en seis apartados.

El evento para la entrega de los MTV VMAs tendrá lugar el próximo el 30 de agosto, en el Barclays Center de Brooklyn, Nueva York; bajo estrictas medidas de seguridad sanitarias.

Si bien se espera un número de público reducido, lo más probable es que la ceremonia se concrete simplemente sin audiencias.

Vídeo del año

“Rain On Me”

“everything i wanted”

“Godzilla”

“Life is Good”

“The Man”

“Blinding Lights”

Canción del año

“everything i wanted”

“Say So”

“The Box”

“Circles”

“Rain On Me”

“Savage”

Artista del año

Lady Gaga

Justin Bieber

DaBaby

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Megan Thee Stallion

Mejor colaboración

“Stuck with u”

“RITMO” (Bad Boys For Life)

“Life is Good”

“TUSA”

“Rain On Me”

“Beautiful People”

Mejor video Pop

“On” — BTS

“You Should Be Sad” — Halsey

“What a Man Gotta Do” — Jonas Brothers

“Intentions” — Justin Bieber

“Lover” — Taylor Swift

Mejor video Hip-Hop

DaBaby — “Bop”

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD — “Godzilla”

Future ft. Drake — “Life Is Good”

Megan Thee Stallion — “Savage”

Roddy Ricch — “The Box”

Travis Scott — “Highest in the Room”

Mejor Video Rock

Blink-182 — “Happy Days”

Coldplay — “Orphans”

Evanescence — “Wasted On You”

Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean — “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)”

Green Day — “Oh Yeah!”

The Killers — “Caution”

Mejor Video Alternative

The 1975 — “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”

All Time Low — “Some Kind Of Disaster”

Finneas — “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”

Lana Del Rey — “Doin’ Time”

Machine Gun Kelly — “Bloody Valentine”

Twenty One Pilots — “Level of Concern”

Mejor Video Latino

Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin — “China”

Bad Bunny — “Yo Perreo Sola”

Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul — “Mamacita”

J Balvin — “Amarillo”

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj — “Tusa”

Maluma ft. J Balvin — “Qué Pena”

Mejor Video R&B

Alicia Keys — “Underdog”

Chloe x Halle — “Do It”

H.E.R. ft. YG — “Slide”

Khalid ft. Summer Walker — “Eleven”

Lizzo — “Cuz I Love You”

The Weeknd — “Blinding Lights”

Mejor Video K-POP

(G)I-DLE — “Oh My God”

BTS — “On”

EXO — “Obsession”

Monsta X — “Someone’s Someone”

Tomorrow X Together — “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”

Red Velvet — “Psycho”

Mejor Video Hecho en Casa

5 Seconds of Summer — “Wildflower”

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber — “Stuck with U”

Blink-182 — “Happy Days”

Drake — “Toosie Slide”

John Legend — “Bigger Love”

Twenty One Pilots — “Level of Concern”

Mejor Presentación en Cuarentena

Chloe & Halle — “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon

CNCO — Unplugged At Home

DJ D-Nice — Club MTV presents #DanceTogether

John Legend — #togetherathome Concert Series

Lady Gaga — “Smile” from One World: Together At Home

Post Malone — Nirvana Tribute

Mejor Dirección

Billie Eilish — “Xanny” — Directed by Billie Eilish

Doja Cat — “Say So” — Directed by Hannah Lux Davis

Dua Lipa — “Don’t Start Now” — Directed by Nabil

Harry Styles — “Adore You” — Directed by Dave Meyers

Taylor Swift — “The Man” — Directed by Taylor Swift

The Weeknd — “Blinding Lights” — Directed by Anton Tammi

Mejores Efectos Visuales

Billie Eilish — “All the Good Girls Go to Hell” — Visual Effects by Drive Studios

Demi Lovato — “I Love Me” — Visual Effects by Hoody FX

Dua Lipa — “Physical” — Visual Effects by EIGHTY4

Harry Styles — “Adore You” — Visual Effects by Mathematic

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande — “Rain On Me” — Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios

Travis Scott — “Highest in the Room” — Visual Effects by ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER

Mejor Dirección de Arte

A$AP Rocky — “Babushka Boi” — Art Direction by A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen

Dua Lipa — “Physical” — Art Direction by Anna Colomeì Nogu ì

Harry Styles — “Adore You” — Art Direction by Laura Ellis Cricks

Miley Cyrus — “Mother’s Daughter” — Art Direction by Christian Stone

Selena Gomez — “Boyfriend” — Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter

Taylor Swift — “Lover” — Art Direction by Ethan Tobman

Mejor Edición

Halsey — “Graveyard” — Edited by Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana

James Blake — “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow” — Edited by Frank Lebon

Lizzo — “Good As Hell” — Edited by Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan

Miley Cyrus — “Mother’s Daughter” — Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico

Rosalía — “A Palé” — Edited by Andre Jones

The Weeknd — “Blinding Lights” — Edited by Janne Vartia & Tim Montana

Mejor Coreografía

BTS — “On” — Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun

CNCO & Natti Natasha — “Honey Boo” — Choreography by Kyle Hanagami

DaBaby — “Bop” — Choreography by Dani Leigh and Cherry

Dua Lipa — “Physical” — Choreography by Charm La’Donna

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande — “Rain On Me” — Choreography by Richy Jackson

Normani — “Motivation” — Choreography by Sean Bankhead

Mejor Cinematografía

5 Seconds of Summer — “Old Me” — Cinematography by Kieran Fowler

Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby — “My Oh My” — Cinematography by Dave Meyers

Billie Eilish — “All the Good Girls Go to Hell” — Cinematography by Christopher Probst

Katy Perry — “Harleys In Hawaii” — Cinematography by Arnau Valls

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande — “Rain On Me” — Cinematography by Thomas Kloss

The Weeknd — “Blinding Lights” — Cinematography by Oliver Millar