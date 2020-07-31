Conoce las nominaciones para los MTV VMAs
El evento de premiación se realizará a fines de agosto.
Esta semana se dieron a conocer los nominados a los MTV Video Music Awards para las 15 categorías que quedarán abiertas a los votos del público.
Lady Gaga y Ariana Grande brillaron como las favoritas al alcanzar la nada despreciable cifra de nueve candidaturas cada una.
Billie Eilish y The Weekend fueron los artistas que quedaron en el segundo lugar en cuando a número de postulaciones, marcando presencia en seis apartados.
El evento para la entrega de los MTV VMAs tendrá lugar el próximo el 30 de agosto, en el Barclays Center de Brooklyn, Nueva York; bajo estrictas medidas de seguridad sanitarias.
Si bien se espera un número de público reducido, lo más probable es que la ceremonia se concrete simplemente sin audiencias.
Vídeo del año
“Rain On Me”
“everything i wanted”
“Godzilla”
“Life is Good”
“The Man”
“Blinding Lights”
Canción del año
“everything i wanted”
“Say So”
“The Box”
“Circles”
“Rain On Me”
“Savage”
Artista del año
Lady Gaga
Justin Bieber
DaBaby
Post Malone
The Weeknd
Megan Thee Stallion
Mejor colaboración
“Stuck with u”
“RITMO” (Bad Boys For Life)
“Life is Good”
“TUSA”
“Rain On Me”
“Beautiful People”
Mejor video Pop
“On” — BTS
“You Should Be Sad” — Halsey
“What a Man Gotta Do” — Jonas Brothers
“Intentions” — Justin Bieber
“Lover” — Taylor Swift
Mejor video Hip-Hop
DaBaby — “Bop”
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD — “Godzilla”
Future ft. Drake — “Life Is Good”
Megan Thee Stallion — “Savage”
Roddy Ricch — “The Box”
Travis Scott — “Highest in the Room”
Mejor Video Rock
Blink-182 — “Happy Days”
Coldplay — “Orphans”
Evanescence — “Wasted On You”
Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean — “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)”
Green Day — “Oh Yeah!”
The Killers — “Caution”
Mejor Video Alternative
The 1975 — “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”
All Time Low — “Some Kind Of Disaster”
Finneas — “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”
Lana Del Rey — “Doin’ Time”
Machine Gun Kelly — “Bloody Valentine”
Twenty One Pilots — “Level of Concern”
Mejor Video Latino
Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin — “China”
Bad Bunny — “Yo Perreo Sola”
Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul — “Mamacita”
J Balvin — “Amarillo”
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj — “Tusa”
Maluma ft. J Balvin — “Qué Pena”
Mejor Video R&B
Alicia Keys — “Underdog”
Chloe x Halle — “Do It”
H.E.R. ft. YG — “Slide”
Khalid ft. Summer Walker — “Eleven”
Lizzo — “Cuz I Love You”
The Weeknd — “Blinding Lights”
Mejor Video K-POP
(G)I-DLE — “Oh My God”
BTS — “On”
EXO — “Obsession”
Monsta X — “Someone’s Someone”
Tomorrow X Together — “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”
Red Velvet — “Psycho”
Mejor Video Hecho en Casa
5 Seconds of Summer — “Wildflower”
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber — “Stuck with U”
Blink-182 — “Happy Days”
Drake — “Toosie Slide”
John Legend — “Bigger Love”
Twenty One Pilots — “Level of Concern”
Mejor Presentación en Cuarentena
Chloe & Halle — “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon
CNCO — Unplugged At Home
DJ D-Nice — Club MTV presents #DanceTogether
John Legend — #togetherathome Concert Series
Lady Gaga — “Smile” from One World: Together At Home
Post Malone — Nirvana Tribute
Mejor Dirección
Billie Eilish — “Xanny” — Directed by Billie Eilish
Doja Cat — “Say So” — Directed by Hannah Lux Davis
Dua Lipa — “Don’t Start Now” — Directed by Nabil
Harry Styles — “Adore You” — Directed by Dave Meyers
Taylor Swift — “The Man” — Directed by Taylor Swift
The Weeknd — “Blinding Lights” — Directed by Anton Tammi
Mejores Efectos Visuales
Billie Eilish — “All the Good Girls Go to Hell” — Visual Effects by Drive Studios
Demi Lovato — “I Love Me” — Visual Effects by Hoody FX
Dua Lipa — “Physical” — Visual Effects by EIGHTY4
Harry Styles — “Adore You” — Visual Effects by Mathematic
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande — “Rain On Me” — Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios
Travis Scott — “Highest in the Room” — Visual Effects by ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER
Mejor Dirección de Arte
A$AP Rocky — “Babushka Boi” — Art Direction by A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen
Dua Lipa — “Physical” — Art Direction by Anna Colomeì Nogu ì
Harry Styles — “Adore You” — Art Direction by Laura Ellis Cricks
Miley Cyrus — “Mother’s Daughter” — Art Direction by Christian Stone
Selena Gomez — “Boyfriend” — Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter
Taylor Swift — “Lover” — Art Direction by Ethan Tobman
Mejor Edición
Halsey — “Graveyard” — Edited by Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana
James Blake — “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow” — Edited by Frank Lebon
Lizzo — “Good As Hell” — Edited by Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan
Miley Cyrus — “Mother’s Daughter” — Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico
Rosalía — “A Palé” — Edited by Andre Jones
The Weeknd — “Blinding Lights” — Edited by Janne Vartia & Tim Montana
Mejor Coreografía
BTS — “On” — Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun
CNCO & Natti Natasha — “Honey Boo” — Choreography by Kyle Hanagami
DaBaby — “Bop” — Choreography by Dani Leigh and Cherry
Dua Lipa — “Physical” — Choreography by Charm La’Donna
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande — “Rain On Me” — Choreography by Richy Jackson
Normani — “Motivation” — Choreography by Sean Bankhead
Mejor Cinematografía
5 Seconds of Summer — “Old Me” — Cinematography by Kieran Fowler
Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby — “My Oh My” — Cinematography by Dave Meyers
Billie Eilish — “All the Good Girls Go to Hell” — Cinematography by Christopher Probst
Katy Perry — “Harleys In Hawaii” — Cinematography by Arnau Valls
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande — “Rain On Me” — Cinematography by Thomas Kloss
The Weeknd — “Blinding Lights” — Cinematography by Oliver Millar
