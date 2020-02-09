Los mejores looks de las celebridades en la alfombra roja de los Oscar 2020
Desde Laura Dern y Scarlett Johansson hasta la Brad Pitt y Joaquin Phoenix desfilaron en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles.
Como es usual cada año, el ritual de la ceremonia de los Oscar parte con el desfile de las celebridades por la alfombra roja.
Desde los nominados Laura Dern y Joaquin Phoenix hasta Scarlett Johansson y Brad Pitt se encaminaron hacia la entrega de los galardones más importantes del cine engalanados con sus mejores atuendos.
Aquí rescatamos los looks más destacados de la alfombra roja de los Oscar 2020:
#Oscars fashion watch: Zazie Beetz is glittering on the carpet pic.twitter.com/P1wKJ5LKo7— Variety (@Variety) February 9, 2020
John Cho and Kerri Higuchi walk the #Oscars red carpet arm in arm pic.twitter.com/4z4Uw9vBXB— Variety (@Variety) February 9, 2020
#BongHive, it's go time | #Oscars pic.twitter.com/O8mvPhABRT— Variety (@Variety) February 9, 2020
Regina King stuns like the royalty she is on the #Oscars carpet pic.twitter.com/iKs0JmuolO— Variety (@Variety) February 9, 2020
#KnivesOut's @rianjohnson and @KarinaLongworth grace the #Oscars red carpet pic.twitter.com/SGUA5by0W0— Variety (@Variety) February 9, 2020
#UncutGems and #Frozen star Idina Menzel is pretty in pink at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/EI1RQePbEr— Variety (@Variety) February 9, 2020
America Ferrera shows off her baby bump on the #Oscars red carpet pic.twitter.com/SAtWbB1u57— Variety (@Variety) February 9, 2020
Chrissy Metz is red hot on the #Oscars red carpet pic.twitter.com/dSy9iHshfw— Variety (@Variety) February 9, 2020
#Oscars: Harvey Keitel has arrived to the #Oscars in style pic.twitter.com/3pgVoUvxWA— Variety (@Variety) February 9, 2020
Laura Dern walks the #Oscars red carpet with her mother, Diane Ladd pic.twitter.com/4oTGePlcmz— Variety (@Variety) February 9, 2020
Lin Manuel Miranda rocks the #Oscars red carpet pic.twitter.com/sPZN31FGRz— Variety (@Variety) February 9, 2020
#JojoRabbit stars Roman Griffin Davis and Archie Yates are winning the #Oscars red carpet pic.twitter.com/1PKeRrxRqf— Variety (@Variety) February 9, 2020
Kaitlyn Dever goes for red glam on the #Oscars carpet pic.twitter.com/gz090LEYtS— Variety (@Variety) February 9, 2020
#Oscars carpet watch: Janelle Monae is once again killing the carpet pic.twitter.com/xAXnDx3KKC— Variety (@Variety) February 9, 2020
All hail Julia Louis-Dreyfus on the #Oscars carpet https://t.co/J2YWzrSeu8 pic.twitter.com/COLlzc5Z5F— Variety (@Variety) February 9, 2020
#Joker's Todd Phillips dons all black for the #Oscars https://t.co/J2YWzrSeu8 pic.twitter.com/G9yYj9cdUo— Variety (@Variety) February 9, 2020
Olivia Colman flaunts her new blonde look on the #Oscars carpet pic.twitter.com/VjTmrUmG8N— Variety (@Variety) February 9, 2020
Alfie Allen poses on the #Oscars carpet https://t.co/J2YWzrSeu8 pic.twitter.com/TF7Skwn9Lb— Variety (@Variety) February 9, 2020
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach have a laugh on the #Oscars red carpet pic.twitter.com/IfD3QqMb0m— Variety (@Variety) February 9, 2020
Oscar Isaac has arrived to the show named after him pic.twitter.com/mfJAkpJmOO— Variety (@Variety) February 9, 2020
Sandra Oh just did that on the #Oscars carpet pic.twitter.com/UxJwy20d1l— Variety (@Variety) February 9, 2020
Margaret Qualley keeps it classic in an LBD at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/8NqwpJXcZH— Variety (@Variety) February 10, 2020
#Oscars nominee Taika Waititi claps on the carpet pic.twitter.com/Ut7MlV8Ajo— Variety (@Variety) February 10, 2020
Comentarios