Los mejores looks de las celebridades en la alfombra roja de los Oscar 2020

Como es usual cada año, el ritual de la ceremonia de los Oscar parte con el desfile de las celebridades por la alfombra roja.

Desde los nominados Laura Dern y Joaquin Phoenix hasta Scarlett Johansson y Brad Pitt se encaminaron hacia la entrega de los galardones más importantes del cine engalanados con sus mejores atuendos.

Aquí rescatamos los looks más destacados de la alfombra roja de los Oscar 2020:

#Oscars fashion watch: Zazie Beetz is glittering on the carpet pic.twitter.com/P1wKJ5LKo7 — Variety (@Variety) February 9, 2020

John Cho and Kerri Higuchi walk the #Oscars red carpet arm in arm pic.twitter.com/4z4Uw9vBXB — Variety (@Variety) February 9, 2020

Regina King stuns like the royalty she is on the #Oscars carpet pic.twitter.com/iKs0JmuolO — Variety (@Variety) February 9, 2020

America Ferrera shows off her baby bump on the #Oscars red carpet pic.twitter.com/SAtWbB1u57 — Variety (@Variety) February 9, 2020

Chrissy Metz is red hot on the #Oscars red carpet pic.twitter.com/dSy9iHshfw — Variety (@Variety) February 9, 2020

Laura Dern walks the #Oscars red carpet with her mother, Diane Ladd pic.twitter.com/4oTGePlcmz — Variety (@Variety) February 9, 2020

Lin Manuel Miranda rocks the #Oscars red carpet pic.twitter.com/sPZN31FGRz — Variety (@Variety) February 9, 2020

#JojoRabbit stars Roman Griffin Davis and Archie Yates are winning the #Oscars red carpet pic.twitter.com/1PKeRrxRqf — Variety (@Variety) February 9, 2020

Kaitlyn Dever goes for red glam on the #Oscars carpet pic.twitter.com/gz090LEYtS — Variety (@Variety) February 9, 2020

#Oscars carpet watch: Janelle Monae is once again killing the carpet pic.twitter.com/xAXnDx3KKC — Variety (@Variety) February 9, 2020

Olivia Colman flaunts her new blonde look on the #Oscars carpet pic.twitter.com/VjTmrUmG8N — Variety (@Variety) February 9, 2020

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach have a laugh on the #Oscars red carpet pic.twitter.com/IfD3QqMb0m — Variety (@Variety) February 9, 2020

Oscar Isaac has arrived to the show named after him pic.twitter.com/mfJAkpJmOO — Variety (@Variety) February 9, 2020

Sandra Oh just did that on the #Oscars carpet pic.twitter.com/UxJwy20d1l — Variety (@Variety) February 9, 2020

Margaret Qualley keeps it classic in an LBD at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/8NqwpJXcZH — Variety (@Variety) February 10, 2020

#Oscars nominee Taika Waititi claps on the carpet pic.twitter.com/Ut7MlV8Ajo — Variety (@Variety) February 10, 2020