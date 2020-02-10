En Vivo | Oscar 2020: La lista completa de nominados y ganadores

La noche de este domingo fue el momento para la ceremonia de los Oscar 2020, en un año que estuvo marcado por obras que obtuvieron un apoyo casi irrestricto de parte de la crítica.

Una de las grandes favoritas fue "Joker" al alcanzar 11 nominaciones, incluyendo Mejor Película y Mejor Actor, por la actuación de Joaquin Phoenix.

Siguiendo a la película de Todd Phillips aparecieron "The Irishman", "1917" y "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood", cada una con 10 nominaciones.

Además, la coreana "Parasite", de Boon Joon Ho, favorita de la crítica durante 2019 y ganadora de Cannes, logró posicionarse en seis categorías, incluyendo Mejor Película y Mejor Película Extranjera.

La gran sorpresa la dio Scarlett Johansson al alcanzar dos nominaciones, una en Mejor Actriz por "Marriage Story" y Mejor Actriz Secundaria por "Jojo Rabbit".

La ceremonia de entrega de los premios Oscar 2020, que tendrá lugar en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles, se podrá ver a través de TNT (español) y TNT Series (idioma original), desde las 19:30 horas con la transmisión de la alfombra roja y a partir de las 22:00 horas la entrega de los galardones.

EL LISTADO COMPLETO DE NOMINADOS Y GANADORES (EN ACTUALIZACIÓN)

MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”

Florence Pugh, “Little Women”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

MEJOR VESTUARIO

Mayes C. Rubeo, “Jojo Rabbit”

Mark Bridges, “Joker”

Jacqueline Durran, “Little Women”

Arianne Phillips, “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”

Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell, “The Irishman”

MEJOR EDICIÓN DE SONIDO

“1917”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”

“Joker”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO

“Ad Astra”

“Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Joker”

“1917”

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

Michael Giacchino, “Jojo Rabbit”

Alexandre Desplat, “Little Women”

Randy Newman, “Marriage Story”

Thomas Newman, “1917”

John Williams, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

“American Factory”

“The Cave”

“For Sama”

“Honeyland”

“The Edge of Democracy”

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO

"Dcera (Daughter)"

"Hair Love"

"Kitbull"

"Memorable"

"Sister"

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE FICCIÓN

"Brotherhood"

"Nefta Football Club"

"The Neighbors' Window"

"Saria"

"A Sister"

MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL

“Honeyland” (North Macedonia)

“Les Miserables” (France)

“Pain and Glory” (Spain)

“Parasite” (South Korea)

“Corpus Christi” (Poland)

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

Dennis Glasser for “1917”

Barbara Ling for “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”

Lee Ha Jun for “Parasite”

Bob Shaw for “The Irishman”

Ra Vincent for “Jojo Rabbit”

MEJOR EDICIÓN

Thelma Schoonmaker, “The Irishman”

Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland, “Ford v Ferrari”

Yang Jin-Mo, “Parasite”

Tom Eagles, “Jojo Rabbit”

Jeff Groth, “Joker”

MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA

Roger Deakins, “1917”

Jarin Blaschke, “The Lighthouse”

Rodrigo Prieto, “The Irishman”

Robert Richardson, “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”

Lawrence Sher, “Joker”

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

“1917”

“Avengers: Endgame”

“The Irishman”

“The Lion King”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE

“Bombshell”

“Joker”

“Judy”

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”

“1917”

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

“Klaus”

“How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“I Lost My Body”

“Missing Link”

“Toy Story 4”

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” de “Toy Story 4”

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” de “Rocketman”

“Into the Unknown” de “Frozen II”

“I’m Standing With You” de “Breakthrough”

“Stand Up” de “Harriet”

MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO

Greta Gerwig, “Little Women”

Anthony McCarten, “The Two Popes”

Todd Phillips and Scott Silver, “Joker”

Taika Watiti, “Jojo Rabbit”

Steven Zaillian, “The Irishman”

MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL

Noah Baumbach, “Marriage Story”

Rian Johnson, “Knives Out”

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”

Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns, “1917”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”

MEJOR ACTOR

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Rene Zellweger, “Judy”

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”

MEJOR PELÍCULA

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“Marriage Story”

“1917”

“Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”

“Parasite”